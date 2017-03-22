Why Tom Harrison Could Learn A Lot From Grand Theft Auto

Yesterday we heard from one of English cricket’s great leaders, the ECB’s chief exec Tom Harrison. He’s very much the board’s youthful moderniser. Or at least that’s what he’s supposed to be.

The reality, however, is that his real skill is squeezing money out of broadcasters. He played an important role when test cricket left terrestrial TV after the 2005 Ashes and moved to Sky (for an irresistibly huge wad of cash of course), and then worked for IMG to negotiate media contracts for the IPL.

Consequently, when the ECB was looking for a new chief executive a while back, Harrison had all the right credentials: he was one hundred percent committed to generating as much media revenue as possible from TV companies … and then worrying about the consequences later.

And that’s the whole problem with Tom Harrison. The one thing he’ll never ever contemplate – because it would inevitably involve admitting that he’s spent his career seeking short term financial advantages to the long term detriment of English cricket – is whether satellite television’s monopoly over live cricket is problematic. Therefore whenever there’s a new drop in participation or attendance figures, he’s incapable of thinking objectively. He automatically assumes it’s something else’s fault.

Unfortunately this means that Tom Harrison always looks at problems from a warped perspective. He simply won’t look at the elephant in the room (even though it’s right there wearing a pink leotard and singing the Sugar Plum Fairy); therefore his analysis is always flawed and any initiatives he launches to resuscitate English cricket amount to nothing more than rearranging deck chairs on the Titanic.

His latest attempts to boost participation levels involve promoting All Stars Cricket – which aims to get kids playing a watered down version of the sport in the playground – and ordering our new test captain Joe Root to play ‘bold and brave’ cricket … even if that means losing a few tests along the way.

I have no issue with All Stars Cricket. I’m in favour of anything that gets kids interested in the sport. But I’d like to ask Harrison how cricket is supposed to compete with sports that are, you know, on television regularly … like football and even rugby union? Surely handing out a few plastic bats at schools isn’t going to change a great deal in the scheme of things?

I don’t know about you, but I’ve always thought that kids want to emulate their heroes (which these days is generally prima donna footballers like Christiano Ronaldo). It doesn’t really matter that Joe Root would be a far better role model because most kids in this country (unless they’re privately educated or have Dad’s who love cricket) don’t have a clue who Joe Root is. Harrison might claim that Ben Stokes has a “huge profile” but I think we all know he’s being disingenuous.

More people in this country have heard of Nick Skelton and Nicola Adams (who excel at minority sports) than Jimmy Anderson or Alastair Cook. Why? Because they were on BBC during the Olympics and were featured on BBC Sports Personality of the Year. Cricket barely gets a mention these days. But all this is irrelevant according to English cricket’s great moderniser.

As you can probably tell, I find Tom Harrison’s bizarre worldview quite disturbing. I’m also disturbed that he’s ordering Joe Root and his team how to play:

“Joe Root and Eoin Morgan understand their responsibility to be playing exciting cricket for future generations to connect with and for fans of the game to get behind us. It’s a very deliberate strategy. It doesn’t work every time you go out on the park. But we understand that it’s more likely you’re going to be forgiven for having a bad day if you’re doing everything to try to win a game, as opposed to not trying to lose it, which is a very key difference in positioning.”

Can you imagine Greg Clarke of the FA telling Gareth Southgate how his teams should play? Even a lightweight like Southgate would probably tell him to ‘eff off. He might even remind Clarke how successful England were under Kevin Keegan, who was the ultimate ‘attack, attack, attack’ manager.

The truth is that kids want to watch winners … they identify with champions far more than noble losers. Therefore I’d argue it’s much more important to be the best team in the world than the most entertaining one.

Harrison’s perspective stems from, in my humble opinion, his complete desperation to revive English cricket by trying absolutely everything other than the obvious thing. He’ll happily tell the captain how the team should play but he’ll never tell anyone that TV viewing figures are now a fraction of what they were when England won the Ashes on terrestrial TV in 2005.

And so the ECB end up missing the point all over again. Out come the cliche’s about ‘marketing’ and ‘positioning’ (when talk of ‘elephants’ and ‘corners’ might be more useful) and the false assumption that the ECB’s new franchise T20 competition is the magic bullet that will eliminate all the demons.

“We know that we’ve got a relevance issue with five to eight year-olds at the moment, as many sports do. We know that we’ve got a sport which can appeal to these audiences if we position it correctly and we deliver experiences that makes sense to parents and makes sense to kids.”

Now the above might sound innocuous to the casual observer, but look a little closer and they reveal a man who doesn’t seem to grasp the issues. The mention of five to six years olds is particularly revealing …

I’m not sure if Tom Harrison has kids but I happen to have a 6 year old boy. Kids of that age can rarely concentrate on anything for an hour let alone the three hours it takes to complete a T20 match. Tom’s pissing in the wind if he thinks Mums are going to take their six year olds to T20 games in a big city that’s possibly miles away from home. Once the snacks run out it’s game over for the family trip out.

“We’re trying to connect everything we do with this new audience that we’re trying to attract to the game … making sure it’s relevant for mum and the family to go and spend some time at the county ground watching, taking their children along, watching a fantastic, phenomenal, exciting game of cricket”.

Now Harrison’s not wrong here. Everyone surely wants to see fantastic cricket! But what irritates me is the assumption that T20 is the only kind of cricket that’s exciting.

When I was a kid I used to love going to New Road to watch Worcs play. I didn’t care if it was a Sunday League match or a championship match. All I cared about was whether my heroes Graeme Hick and Ian Botham were playing. And why were they my heroes? Because Hick was breaking records all the time and I’d seen Botham bash the Aussies on the BBC. I probably would’ve felt short changed if they’d strolled off the field after a mere twenty overs.

Although the problems facing cricket are complex and there are no simple answers, what worries me is that people like Harrison – the people we’re relying on to protect our wonderful sport – don’t quite seem to understand the issues. Indeed, I’d argue that they haven’t even grasped what cricket actually is (or what it’s appeal actually is).

The truth is that cricket will always be a fairly subtle game. It attracts people who are prepared to invest time in something – people who like to savour the intricacies and relish the game’s tactical dimensions. Cricket is not (and will never be) football, or boxing, or darts, a soap opera, or a reality TV show. It’s a novel not a comic.

And there’s absolutely nothing wrong with that. Instead I sense the ECB thinks that turing the game into something resembling a Bruce Willis action movie is the only way the sport can survive. Don’t they understand that the resulting product will be contrived (and they’ll alienate their traditional fan base) if they follow this boneheaded course?

What’s more I worry whether the ECB really understands people (or English people anyway). It’s almost like Harrison, having experienced media rights negotiations at the IPL, thinks that the English market is exactly the same as the Indian one. Personally I’m not so sure. Can you really see English cricket fans going loopy for artificial franchises like the Hot Smoking Chennai Super Whatzits?

I sometimes fear the ECB have bought into the cliched narrative that all people today are time poor, have short attention spans (and that anything that requires patience in today’s modern society is essentially doomed) a little too much. Personally I think people are pretty much the same as they’ve always been.

So here’s something for Tom Harrison to consider. Video games are one of the primary forms of entertainment in today’s fast-paced society. In fact, I bet Harrison lies awake at night wishing that tickets for the cricket sold as quickly as copies of Grand Theft Auto. Well, I happen to be a gamer myself. And I love GTA almost as much as I love cricket.

The reality is that Grand Theft Auto is a huge open world adventure that takes absolutely hours to complete. In fact all open world RPGs (role playing games) are the same. The storylines usually take a long time to unfold, it takes ages to master the tactics and subplots, and the drama slowly grows on you until you’re absolutely immersed in the narrative. But once you’re hooked, you’re hooked … a bit like cricket wouldn’t you say?

If you Google games like the Fallout, Mass Effect and The Witcher series, you’ll find armies of completely devoted fans who spend hundreds of hours playing RPGs and exploring every nuance. RPGs are one of the most popular form of video games in the world. And they makes lots, and lots, and lots, of money. Sure I’ve got friends who prefer basic first person shoot ’em ups like Call of Duty, where you basically pick up the control and shoot anything that moves, but the enduring success of RPGs proves to me that not all people want the same things. There’s still plenty of room for slow burning entertainment.

If only Tom Harrison and the ECB realised this. Rather than turning cricket (which is the sporting equivalent of an RPG) into a simple affair with constant action and explosions, they’d be better served by playing to cricket’s strengths: its depth, its idiosyncrasies, its beauty, and its characters. Cricket is brilliant and it doesn’t need to change much. It just needs someone to emphasise its strengths and give it a bigger stage.

And that’s why, in my opinion, English cricket is staring into the abyss. It’s because Harrison’s comments imply that those running the sport in our country have absolutely no faith in their product (as it currently is). They think it’s irrelevant, needs to change dramatically, and that T20 is the only way forward. That’s what they’ve decided and they won’t even contemplate anything else.

Personally I think they’re wrong. Profoundly wrong. I believe that cricket would be far better off if the ECB ignored all the cliches about modern life, dropped all their glitzy initiatives, and simply put live international cricket (or at least some of it) back on terrestrial television.

People like Harrison are doing more harm than good. And don’t give me that rubbish about terrestrial TV not wanting cricket. Why would Rupert Murdoch pay a king’s ransom over an eleven year period for a sport no other channel wants?

James Morgan