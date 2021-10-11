The Worst Since 1994? England’s Ashes Squad

Good news. The Ashes is going ahead. It took some intense diplomatic wrangling but eventually the England players decided to commit. Even Jos Buttler chose to tour, which shocked me as much as it probably annoyed Ben Foakes.
It’s not all good news, however. England’s squad is predictably weak. In fact, I’d go as far as saying that it’s the weakest to leave our shores for Australia since 1994. One could argue that the 2002/03 squad was just as bad but at least they managed to avoid a whitewash against one of the greatest Test teams ever assembled. Plus they had an extremely handy opening pair.
So which lambs, exactly, have the selectors chosen? Exactly who we thought they’d choose to be honest. There’s no imagination whatsoever. The out-of-his-depth Chris Silverwood has decided to stand by the same players that have already been found wanting time after time:
Burns, Hameed, Crawley, Malan, Root, Pope, Lawrence, Bairstow, Buttler, Bess, Leach, Woakes, Overton, Broad, Robinson, Wood, Anderson.
My first thought upon seeing the squad was how lucky Silverwood’s wife must be. He’s incredibly loyal. Did he not fancy flirting with a Matt Parkison or Liam Livingstone? Nope.
However, in the selectors’ defence, I’d struggle to make an unarguable case for any of the players omitted. Livingstone has made his name as a white ball player in recent times, whilst Parkinson offers very little with either the bat or in the field. This isn’t necessarily an issue for me but you just knew it would bother the people that matter.
Meanwhile, although we can all grumble about Craig Overton, who exactly should have been picked instead? Archer and Stone are injured so the options were limited. Mahmood is still very raw in red ball cricket and his record really isn’t much to write home about.
Although some might laugh at suggestions that any England squad containing Anderson and Broad could possibly be deemed ‘weak’, let’s just look at things objectively here. I love Jimmy as much as the next England supporter but he averages 35 down under. Broad averages 37. They’re good bowlers, as is Chris Woakes, but the conditions won’t help them.
Pace and quality spin is what you need to take 20 wickets down under. And sadly England don’t have enough of either. Mark Wood’s fitness will be absolutely crucial as he’s the only seamer capable of fighting fire with fire. We’ll all be pining for Archer, Stone, and indeed Ben Stokes, within five minutes.
It’s England’s batting, however, that worries me the most. Our top three looks woefully thin. Burns has guts but remains the archetypal average Test opener. Hameed will be vulnerable against Australia’s quicks on harder surfaces, and Malan is a barely adequate five or six. Do you really want him striding to the wicket in the first over of a Test match? It will be hide behind the sofa time.
Unless Joe Root can break all records himself then England will simply get blown away. Ollie Pope has tremendous talent but looked a long way short of fulfilling his potential this summer. He’ll find it incredibly hard to adapt to Australian pitches. A Test match won’t be anything like Aussie grade cricket.
And then there’s Dan Lawrence. Again he’s a good young county batsman but this will be a whole new ball game for him. Setting anything but the lowest expectations would simply be unfair. Besides, I think everyone expects Jonny Bairstow to play anyway. Silverwood isn’t just loyal; he clearly cares about the environment, too. His commitment to recycling cricketers is astounding.
So what else do England have in their locker? Although the management team will be pleased that Buttler has decided to make the trip – he’s a strong presence in the dressing room – I wouldn’t expect him to succeed down under. He’s been found wanting every time he’s faced Australia’s pace attack. He averages a pitiful 20.5 in 18 innings against Australia (all at home). He’ll find the going tough when Cummins, Hazlewood, Starc and Co bomb him, too. I suspect this trip could see the end of this Test career.
Martin Johnson famously described England’s 1987 Ashes heroes as the team that couldn’t bat, bowl, or field. So maybe it will be the same this time? We’ll all write them off and then watch in awe as they prove us wrong. This is possible, of course, but one thing the 1987 team did reasonably well was catch. Sadly, the current England XI drop more catches than any other major Test nation. It’s a recipe for disaster.
The only good news, of course, is that Australia have problems of their own. We won’t be facing the great baggy greens of the 90s and noughties. However, I suspect that they’ll have more than enough for us. Their bowling will be strong – let’s not forget how well Nathan Lyon supports their fearsome pacemen – whilst any XI containing Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne is capable of putting competitive scores on the doors.
Are you as pessimistic as me? I’d like to see a little more positivity in the comments below. Unfortunately I just feel that our cupboard is bare. We all know the reasons why. The ECB have neglected first class cricket for far too long and Ashes ignominy is exactly what English cricket deserves.
The road taken by our hapless administrators led to this point. Now we have to watch the inexorable car crash.
James Morgan
I am less willing to excuse the selectors than you. Bess is an inexcusable choice – English off spinners rarely fare well in Australia and Bess’ test record is mediocre. I share you views about Malan, and even though an away Ashes is not an ideal series for newbies I would have called up Tom Abell as number three (he is also a handy medium pacer and has experience of captaincy, which means that if he can establish himself at test level there would be an heir apparent to Joe Root for that job). I would have selected Foakes as first choice keeper, and would not have had Bairstow on the plane at all (in a test career soanning nine years he has had one fat year (Dec 2015 to Dec 2016) and eight lean ones.. Parkinson should have been chosen as back up spinner to Leach for all that he is no11 and not a great fielder. Glenn McGrath’s regular pre-series prediction looks justified this time.
I shall be watching the series from the safety of behind the sofa…
Peter Drake
teacher playwright cricket nut Hexham
Parkinson’s and Livingstone’s partners, if they have any, will also be very happy that Silverwood isn’t flirting with them I should imagine…:-)
Yes, Parkinson’s batting is irrelevant–or should be. I saw a figure somewhere that suggested that he gets both more turn and more drift than any spinner in the world. Now that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll turn out to be a world-class test bowler–although he certainly won’t if they never give him a debut!–but Bess also hasn’t so far, and unlike Parkinson he didn’t have a particularly successful Championship season.
They were originally talking about taking a squad of eighteen or nineteen…which would have allowed them to take both Overton and Mahmood (or maybe Carse). I’m not as sceptical as you about Mahmood–his record looks fine to me (career average a touch under 27, 2021 average around 24, strike rate 50, two wickets per game in ODIs), and isn’t the crucial difference that he’s a bit faster than the others?
One you didn’t mention is Crawley. If you’re talking unconvincing records then Crawley’s your man. He’s surviving on one innings in his entire f-c career at the moment. Sure, the options are limited (I don’t quite see it with Abell either, who also doesn’t have a very flash record) but I struggle to see how Crawley is a better option than recalling Sam Robson, say–who at least is in good form, not to mention having a career average several runs better than Crawley’s.
I watched some of a Lancahire county match on TV a few weeks ago. Lancashire’s part-time leggie – I forget his name; Lewis, perhaps? – completely outshone Parkinson. The latter bowls far too many “hit-me” balls..
On the test selection, the bowling might be OK, but I agree that the batting looks brittle.
The omission of Ben Foakes is inexcusable. He’s our best keeper and he doesn’t require English pitches in order to shine as a batsman. A closer look at Liam Livingstone and Harry Brooks as batters would also make sense to me.
As you say James the cupboard is pretty bare for new talent, but it would have been good to put a couple of promising youngsters in there instead of the tried, tested and oft failed. Foakes continuing absence is a mystery as he can bat red ball as well as Buttler. Bairstow going as a batsman shows how thin the options are on that front. Still a good chance for Pope to show what he can do. Crawley and Lawrence are both tall so should in theory be able to play the bouncing ball better. Hameed is a class act as has a great opportunity to put that to the test. A bit fed up of the continuing Burns critics. He’s made pretty good use of his servicable talents so far and I think as as reliable an opener as Warner. I like Malan personally as he’s good all round the wicket with a decent temperament, but as ever it’s hard not to feel it depends on Root making a few hundreds to keep us competitive. At least most of squad will have experience playing against the present Aussie line-up.
On the bowling front Overton could do better over there than here with his extra height to hit the deck, a bit like Broad? I think his selection ahead of Mahmood a skiddy bowler is right. Would have liked to see Parkinson in there to give us an extra option, was impressed with him when selected last season. Bess will be interesting as he didn’t exactly pull up any trees last season, but will probably get the nod ahead of Leach for his batting. Anderson is always a threat with the new Cherry and Woakes has the ability to get the best out, but it’s Robinson who could be our Hazelwood and with Wood our Stark and Broad our Cummings, it’s not all doom and gloom.
If we can catch better than this last season I think we have a chance. Trott reckoned taking their 20 wickets would be our main issue, personally I think it’s making a decent 1st innings total that’s going to be key. It’s difficult to be competitive coming from behind all the time as confidence drains away. It’s one of those series we could lose 5-0 or if we can get off to a decent start win 3-2. We have the talent, do we have the confidence and application to make best use of it.
It’s a neat trick they’ve pulled apparently convincing most people that a squad lacking Archer, Stokes, Ali and Curran is full strangth (some would add Stone although I’ve been underwhelmed by what I’ve seen). Prize white-ball assets who one might have feared finishing an Ashes’ tour in one piece now don’t face that problem… which is somewhat convenient.
There’s some way to go between the squad being announced and it appearing on the field in a full Test series. Although high profile sporting events with a lot of money at stake and lots of opportunities for social engineering have usually managed magically to go ahead, the possibility of “re-arrangements” can’t be rules out (especially given the lunatic governments in Sydney and Melbourne).
England’s last three away Ashes’ wins were largely the work of medium pacers (10/11 Anderson/Bresnan, 1986/87 Botham/Small, 78/79 Hendrick) and one has to go back to Snow in 70/71 and Tyson in 54/55 for pace winning in Australia. What those wins mainly had in common was that Australia were very, very weak. This Australian sqaud is only one major injury or loss of form away (most obviously to Smith) from being less than terrifying. There isn’t much strength in depth there.
A year ago there was talk of England going to Australia wit three outright pacement to ‘bomb’ Australia. Only one has actually made it this far. Is anyone surprised? Given that Wood will be 32 and has a history of ankle trouble, what are the odds he’ll appear in more than two Tests?
One final point: Lyon is much more effective at LHBS and India were able to negate him by having a line-up packed with RHBs. England’s likely XI looks like it’ll have four or possibly five LHBs. At least they should all be at the very top or bottom of the order with none batting at Nos. 4-8.