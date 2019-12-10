See the poor sod in the photo above? His name is Dave. And Dave’s depressed.

Like many people who grew up watching cricket in the 1980s and 1990s, Dave has seen English cricket change irrevocable over the years. And now his favourite competition, the county championship, has been shunted to the fringes of the season so that a shiny new initiative with slick marketing can make money for what Dave calls “the cricketing capitalist elite”.

“It’s not fair” says Dave, with tears welling up in his eyes, “I’ve been watching first class cricket at the county ground in Bristol for thirty years. My Dad was an Gloucestershire fan. My Grandad was a Gloucestershire fan. And my Great Grandad was a Gloucestershire fan too. But I can’t see my lad coming down to watch Chris Dent see off the new ball next year. There’s a chronic shortfall of people and the weather will be absolutely frightful”.

People like Dave believe the county championship is now on the verge of “breaking point” due to years of “criminal underfunding”. And he’s angry about The Hundred – the aforementioned initiative which has forced first class cricket into the spring and autumn months.

“This heartless policy is literally leaving older supporters out in the cold” cries Dave, with the tears now flowing down his face like Victoria Falls after a storm. “Those in power don’t care that we’re all going to get cold and wet.”

Dave makes a compelling case. With the average age of county championship fans well above 90 years old according to figures released last month by the ECB funded think tank The Institute For Bristol Studies, cases of premature death at cricket grounds due to hypothermia and pneumonia are bound to sky rocket.

None of this, however, seems to concern ECB chief executive Tom Harrison. When shown the harrowing photo of Dave yesterday morning at a Hundred rally, Harrison seemed reluctant to engage. He refused to look at the photo, claiming he hadn’t yet had his daily bacon butty, and claimed he was going to “get breakfast done” before addressing the issue.

When Harrison eventually returned he stuffed the photo in his pocket and argued that whilst Dave’s predicament is indeed tragic, other people’s experiences of cricket are very different. He then quickly promised not to invest a penny of the ECB’s £1.1 billion broadcasting windfall into forms of the game that Dave actually likes. The heartless bastard.

Realising that he might have come across as somewhat unkind, Harrison’s team quickly dispatched Ashley Giles to Bristol to smooth things over. However, events turned sour when Gilo encountered a handful of angry cricket hooligans sporting #OpposeThe100 t-shirts outside the county ground.

After enduring several rabid taunts of “put Giles in the wheelie bin” there were reports that one irate fan had punched England’s MD in the mooey. However, it turned out that he’d just bought him a coffee.

This harmless kerfuffle shouldn’t detract from the very real harm being done to ordinary people by the ECB though.

“I’m gutted” says Dave. “The county ground used to be a vibrant place – the heart of the community – with children, friends, families all enjoying some healthy all-day entertainment for less than a tenner. But now it’s a ghost town. All the money’s gone to the Welsh Fire down in Cardiff.

“The ECB just don’t tolerate ordinary county supporters like us anymore. And if there’s one thing I can’t tolerate it’s intolerance … and the bloody Welsh”.

But isn’t this just what Tom Harrison might call progress? Shouldn’t Dave just accept that times change and the world moves on? “Not on your nelly” says Dave’s wife Liz, who’s acted as his carer ever since he realised that Gloucestershire won’t win a single match next season now they’ve been promoted to division one.

“They say wealth trickles down from the top” says Liz “but I don’t see any evidence of that. All I see are foreign cricketers coming over here and driving up wages”.

Liz likens the cricketing capitalist model to a Mr Softie ice-cream. “It’s all looks great when it comes out of that mysterious machine in the van. But then the suns starts to melt it, the ice-cream turns to sticky goo, and it runs down the sides of the cone and onto your hands. Ewww.”

As you try to figure out that analogy – I’m afraid it was lost on us – I’ll leave you with one final thought. Is it right, in this day and age, where the top players are millionaires and thousands of ordinary supports live in county cricket poverty, to introduce yet another money-spinning competition?

The bottom line is that cricket should be for the many not the few. But since not many people love the game anymore (according to the ECB) isn’t it about time the authorities did more to look after the eccentric few?

James Morgan