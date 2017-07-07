The Lord’s Test

His voice was hoarse. His nose was running. And he was wearing a jumper in temperatures touching 30 degrees. But none of this stopped Joe Root from securing national hero status on day one.

It wasn’t Root’s best innings for England. He was understandably a bit loose early on, and should have been caught three times. He was also stumped off a no-ball, and missed quite a few singles because he looked too energy sapped to run hard at times.

However, in terms of significance this was a huge innings by Root. He’s made his mark as captain and (at least in part) answered one of the most important questions facing English cricket: would the captaincy have a negative effect on our best player’s ability to score runs?

Judging by day one this won’t be a problem.

Getting runs from the top order, however, continues to be a huge problem. Keaton Jennings was unluckily adjudged lbw to a ball that pitched outside leg and was missing the stumps. However, Gary Ballance at the non-striker’s end looked like he wanted to save the reviews for himself. And so it proved …

Half an hour later Ballance was caught plum in front lbw – predictably stuck on the crease after a short ball the previous delivery had forced him back – and yet this time DRS was inexplicably summoned. The replay showed that the ball was knocking all three stumps out of the ground. Oh Gary.

To be fair it wasn’t all Ballance’s fault though. Joe Root (who rumour has it was the driving force behind Gary’s recall) also seemed eager to review it. There’s nothing like a desperate and emotional review is there. It was Shane Watson-esque.

At this point South Africa’s well-oiled pace machine were well on top. When Bairstow was lbw to a ball barely clipping the stumps just before lunch, England were in the mire at 76-4. Who’d’ve thunk that England would reach 357-5 at stumps. It’s a funny old game, Saint.

Although Root obviously led the fightback, and played a few gorgeous shots, the arrival of the world’s most expensive ginger, Ben Stokes, also turned the tide.

England’s vice-captain has a real swagger and presence at the crease these days, and he seemed to give South Africa’s bowlers butterflies. Or at least that’s one explanation for their sudden metamorphosis into a ragged rabble after lunch.

Although Stokes and Moeen kept their skipper company with brilliant effectiveness, the Cricket Boks really didn’t help themselves.

Morne was more bad Morkel than good Morkel, Rabada couldn’t live up to the hype and looked strangely out of rhythm, and Philander was brilliant with the new ball but ineffective thereafter – which is basically the story of his career. Maharaj also looked ineffective on a day one pitch that offered spinners very little.

Meanwhile, I thought that de Bruyn looked like a Sunday second XI club bowler. He’s possibly the least threatening test seamer I’ve seen for years. He ambled in like a net bowler and looked about as threatening as Jeremy Corbyn stroking a Maine Coon kitten. My six year old could’ve played him with the proverbial stick of rhubarb.

Anyway, back to the match situation. England are definitely in pole position now. Although the Lord’s pitch is starting to look ominously flat, South Africa are in deep poop without du Plessis and de Villiers. Unless they take a plethora of wickets early on day two, and Elgar, Amla and de Kock make big runs, England should go 1-0 up from here.

James Morgan