Immediately before yesterday’s final, Channel 4 showed highlights of the 2005 Ashes – a tussle frequently dubbed as The Greatest Series. Afterwards they went on to broadcast probably the greatest white ball game of all time.
The 2019 World Cup final will live long in the memory as the game that finished in a tie twice: the main 50 overs per side, and then the subsequent super over. It was a stunning match in every way. And ultimately an outrageous fluke and a random technicality determined the outcome.
The eventual winner, of course, was England. The “mighty mighty” England as the Barmy Army like to sing. It feels so good to finally lift our first World Cup trophy.
However, as one gets older, becomes more philosophical, and learns to feel empathy for the opposition (especially when it’s a team as likeable as New Zealand), I found it hard to process my emotions at the end. England had triumphed – the culmination of four years of hard work – but in my opinion the better team on the day lost. And they only lost because of some egregious bad luck.
Just as it’s important to be a good loser, it’s also important to be a good winner – to be magnanimous and honest in victory. Consequently, as an England supporter, I feel it necessary to say – although many will disagree – that it probably should’ve been Kane Williamson, and his team of underdogs who possess a fraction of the resources enjoyed by the other semi-finalists, who deserved to lift the World Cup on yesterday’s evidence alone.
Why do I think this? Because New Zealand had a plan, they stuck to it, and it worked really well. They took the bold decision to bat first – a move I initially thought was the wrong one at the time considering the early morning conditions – and then squeeze England as the pitch slowed down in the afternoon.
Williamson read the conditions perfectly, and his plan to exploit England’s only weakness – our hitters’ inability to chase totals on tricky batting wickets – was a beautiful one that neutrals and those who care more about the cricket than who wins were drooling over.
Over the last couple of years I’ve said time and again that England are a bloody fine side but they cannot claim to be the finished article until they’ve proved they can score runs and chase totals under pressure in conditions that don’t suit them. Yesterday was all set up for them to do so. And when Buttler and Stokes, who both played immaculate innings, were at the crease it looked like they would finally get that monkey off their back. It was going to be perfect. Absolutely perfect.
But then the game finished in what I thought was an unsatisfactory way that left me feeling a tad hollow. After Ben Stokes had hit a brilliant six to make the game interesting again (with four balls left England looked dead and buried) a freakish incident shifted momentum in the cruellest way. A throw from the boundary, which may well have run Stokes out had it not hit his bat as he dived for the line, deflected away for four.
Stokes did nothing wrong – he decided not to seek advantage by running again as cricketers believe it’s wrong to profit from such deflections – but nobody could stop the ball rolling agonisingly to the boundary. Technically, even thought it’s hugely unfair, the result was another 4 runs (so six in total from that delivery)*. And it was the defining moment of the match. Instead of needing 7 off the last 2 balls, suddenly England only needed 3. And it was all because of this strange law that does not sit comfortably alongside convention.
In my humble opinion, the umpire should call dead ball after throws like this hit the batsmen. They should be awarded the initial runs (in this case two) but no more after the deflection. After all, if batsmen don’t run in such circumstances because they know it’s unfair, then why should the rulebook be punitive?
This terrible law also sets a terrible precedent. What’s to stop batsmen from deflecting the ball ‘accidentally on purpose’ to profit from such incidents in the future? Personally I think there’s a good chance they’ll change the law after this. But it will be too late for the poor Kiwis.
Unfortunately, New Zealand’s suffering at the hands of technicalities didn’t end there. When the game finished in a tie the visitors should have won by virtue of losing fewer wickets. There’s really no need for a super over in these circumstances – it’s just an attempt to cram in more drama and entertainment for television purposes.
What’s more, New Zealand were at a disadvantage in this super over because England got to bat first, with two players who already had their eye in and were acclimatised to the slowing pitch.
Why did England have the opportunity to bat first? Again it’s just an unfair technicality. It’s written in the rules that the team batting second in the main event gets to bat first in the super over. Why this should be the case nobody knows. It just is. And there’s no rhyme or reason for it.
Perhaps the cruellest twist of all was that New Zealand managed to tie the super over (despite being at a significant disadvantage) due to yet another technicality. When the scores are the level, super over regulations dictate that the team which has scored the most boundaries in the main match wins.
Boundaries? That’s right folks. Wickets lost – the traditional means of determining the winner in the event of a tie – are strangely irrelevant. And of course, hitting boundaries was never part of New Zealand’s brilliant game plan. They sought to run singles and accumulate, which was precisely the right strategy in the conditions. Yet they were punished for it.
However, there is another way of looking at all this. And it’s perfectly valid. Laws are laws; technicalities are technicalities; and luck is part and parcel of sport. I completely accept that. But as England celebrated part of me was crying for New Zealand.
In my opinion England were outrageously fortunate to win this World Cup. And their run of good fortune started long before yesterday. They won two crucial tosses to qualify, and then lost a brilliant toss to lose in their semi final. However, weren’t we due some luck after the appalling way the cricketing Gods have treated us in previous tournaments?
Maybe it was fate that our last two group games were against teams that didn’t actually need to beat us to qualify? Everything went our way from the plays and misses, to the balls chipped in the air just out of the reach of fielders, to the poor umpiring decisions we profited from (and there were another couple yesterday). Our name was clearly on the trophy but so what?! Shit happens. So shouldn’t we just enjoy it?!
Unfortunately I can’t escape how I feel. And I think it’s because it was New Zealand, rather than one of our traditional cricketing foes, who were the victims of our outrageous fortune. Had we beaten Australia in similar circumstances, or even India, I’d probably feel very differently. I might have laughed instead.
What’s more – and I cannot emphasise this enough – England didn’t deserve to win yesterday’s game but they deserved to win the tournament overall. They were the best side in the competition (alongside India) and they’ve been No.1 in the rankings for a long time. That has to count for something. And a world cup victory on home soil is a fitting reward for the way Eoin Morgan and Trevor Bayliss have turned our ODI team around.
The downside, of course, is that the ECB will use this triumph to argue that all in the garden is rosy when it clearly isn’t. What’s more, they’ll claim that this is the perfect time to launch The Hundred when the very opposite is clearly true. The big lesson everyone should learn from yesterday is that traditional forms of cricket can still engage and grip the nation. And the fact C4 showed 90 mins of build up before play shows there’s a considerable appetite for ‘normal’ cricket amongst terrestrial broadcasters too. Let’s not forget that the BBC signed up for franchise cricket when they thought it would be a T20 competition.
Perhaps that’s the other reason for my conflicted emotions. English cricket is so badly run that we don’t deserve to be world champions – a point made brilliantly in this article by Barney Ronay in the Guardian a couple of weeks ago. If you haven’t already read this piece then I strongly suggest you do so.
Put it this way: English cricket triumphed at Lord’s on free-to-air television yesterday but the game will soon disappear behind a pay-wall again. What’s more, the ECB are immediately turning their backs on 50-over cricket (they’ve cancelled all domestic 50-over first team cricket from next summer) to accommodate Harrison’s Harebrained Have A Hit. Only the ECB could win a global trophy but then immediately handicap the future development of the team they’ve done so much to champion.
However, it’s vitally important to separate the players from the board here. The board do not deserve an ounce of the credit that many in the mainstream media will inevitably give them. The players, on the other hand, deserve all the plaudits they get. Each and every one of them is a hero:
Jason Roy was one of the players of the tournament. He was brilliant. Ditto Jonny Bairstow. Joe Root batted poorly yesterday but he’s been an absolute rock. Eoin Morgan’s leadership has been awesome. Ben Stokes has been sensational with that bat. What’s more, I doubt we would’ve won without Jos Buttler’s brilliant half-century yesterday. He’s one of the best white ball batsmen in the world and possibly our best ODI player ever.
And then we come to the bowlers. What more can we say about Chris Woakes? He’s such a solid professional and a great all-round guy. Liam Plunkett with also immense. Adil Rashid did well to battle his shoulder injury. Mark Wood was electric to watch – possibly the fastest bowler in the tournament – whilst Jofra Archer was a revelation. What a find he’s been.
So did England deserve to win yesterday? In my opinion, no. But are they worthy world champions? Oh yes. Undoubtedly. This World Cup was a marathon not a sprint. And we outlasted every other team through pure talent and immense character.
Well done, lads. Well done. You’ve done the nation proud and we’re all immensely proud of you.
James Morgan
*It has just been confirmed by Simon Taufel (from MCC Laws subcommittee) that the umpires should have awarded England 5 runs not 6, and that Rashid should have been on strike for the penultimate delivery and not Stokes. Wow. More terrible bad luck for New Zealand. Click here for more. They should just play the game again, right?! 😉
Superb achievement and as an Irish cricket supporter, the icing on the cake was to see Dubliner Eoin Morgan lead the team to an incredible victory.
I agree with every word you have written here, James.
Thanks. I suspect some are going to absolutely hammer me! I’ve just tried to be honest. I loved how we beat the Aussies in the semi. It was a real high. But yesterday I felt very mixed emotions and I’ve struggled to understand why.
Glad it wasn’t only me feeling like this, even down to the fact that yes I would have laughed if Stokes had got the deflection against India or Australia!
Always irks me how the role of luck is never given the prominence it sometimes merits, with yesterday being perhaps the most extreme example of all.
Interesting article. I thought England played well yesterday and did all aspects of the game just as well as Nee Zealand. Whilst they got some huge fortunes of luck with the deflection, they also had some decisions go against them (as did NZ). Whilst the deflection was important, NZ had their big moment when Boult was too casual and stepped on the rope to give us a six. Would be interesting to know when the rule was changed, to boundaries, rather than wickets, however I suspect it’s been a rule for a while and all teams would have been aware of it.
Very well said. Agree completely.
There is much more to be said about this game, but as a NZ supporter I felt the only unfairness was the most boundaries rule. Plainly that was a law drafted by people who didn’t believe for a second it would be needed, especially in the final. Anyone knows a gutsy innings where a master batsman works the ball around for 40 singles, 2’s and 3’s is at least as entertaining and skilful as the slogger who flukes a few edged boundaries and clubs a few in front of the wicket before getting out. It is no basis on which to decide the result of a match never mind an entire tournament.
Otherwise, the stokes 6 wasn’t unfair, it was a fluke. And I thought the super over favoured nz as they were all on the field playing whereas Buttler and Archer had had their feet up assuming their day was done.
At the end of the day NZ didn’t lose in any meaningful sense but England had the better tournament and didn’t seem unworthy champions in the circumstances. And of course has it been Australia the rest of the cricket world would have chortled at their misfortune; nz on the other hand especially since McCullum’s wonderful leadership example have not had a single critic in the whole cricketing community.
Great post James. A gracious loser if ever there was one 🙂
Eoin Morgan must be the worst Captain in the world at allocating his last ten overs to bowlers. It seems that every match there’s a bowler in brilliant form who doesn’t bowl his full ten whereas someone having an off day does bowl all ten. Morgan should just stop for a minute after 40 overs and work out how the last ten are going to play out. Yesterday he messed up and didn’t give Woakes (our best bowler on the day) his full ten. He had the opportunity to take an over away from Wood or (maybe) Archer but he didn’t take it. In a match that was tied, this decision could have cost us the win. Maybe the reason we play with six bowlers is that Morgan can’t be entrusted to work with only five without having to resort to bro going on Joe Root for the 49th when he realises Rashid, Wood, Plunkett and Archer are all bowled out and Woakes has two overs left.
Having said that, there were so many unlucky moments for New Zealand yesterday (including umpiring decisions as well as on the pitch stuff) that it’s all pretty moot. New Zealand deserved to win and were so graceful in defeat that England’s victory comes with a huge of guilty feeling.
I was actually at Lord’s yesterday I can assure you that no-one shares your feelings. We loved the moment, for once got lucky, and we lifted the trophy for the first time in our history.
Seriously, can we just ****ing enjoy the moment?
Everyone at the ground was probably A) drunk, and B) didn’t really understand what was going on. The news today is that the umpires made a mistake in awarding England six runs after the deflection. It should have been 5 and with Rashid on strike for the penultimate ball. Obviously I want England to win, and to enjoy us winning, but not when it comes from pure bad luck and egregious umpiring mistakes. Show some empathy for NZ mate. That’s important too.
Yes agree entirely James. To me a tie is a tie. Super over? Rubbish. In fairness it’s a shared trophy. But the public demands a winner. I don’t think England would have been so gracious in defeat either.
By the rules of the game, the 6 overthrows should of actually only been 5, leaving Rashid on strike for the last ball – huge umpire error. Morgan bowling Archer in the super over cost England the game, two massive mistakes from Morgan – Woakes not completing his 10 overs and not bowling the super over. The only reason is that he was injured, but nothing in the reports to suggest he was.
Good on England, deserve the win and giving us cricket tragics the best world cup final ever!
What nonsense…
Firstly England batting first. The rules are the team batting second, bat’s first in the super over. New Zealand had choice of who batted first in the game so if they didn’t want the risk of batting second in the super over, they could have chosen to bowl in the game proper. Anyway I don’t see any advantage in batting first in the super over, doing so put archer under incredible pressure. So this is a poor point.
Secondly boundaries. There had to be a winner, a shared cup is deeply unsatisfactory. There are loads of tie breakers they could use, some would benefit England and some new zealand. This was the tie breaker in the rules, new zealand knew they had to score an extra run therefore and they failed to do so so lost. Again poor point.
Yes the Stokes incident was incredibly lucky. It gave England 4 runs. It did not decide the match. It is 4 runs. Howabout the woakes wide which hit a lucky bounce and beat butter. Pure bad luck cost England 4 runs there. Its cricket, luck impacts all throughout the game.
It was an incredibly tight match. This kind of thing is going to be decided by tight margins. Sometimes they go for you and sometimes they don’t. Yesterday they went for us. I don’t see the point of writing an article about how England didn’t deserve to win.
I completely agree. And had we halved the amount of extras given to them, then we would have won a lot easier.
One other point made: Do you think NZ would really have given two craps if they had had the luck? No. And do WE really care? I have been a cricket fan ever since I saw willow on ball at the age of 8 (33 years), and most of my time supporting England has been a pretty horrible experience (1989-2004 especially).
So am I loving this? YES!
You are concentrating on four extra runs because it was a freakish chance. But chance plays its part throughout the game of cricket. Every cricketer knows that. Bowlers exploit that. Chance is called luck when it works for you. There’s an odd rule about five extra runs when the ball hits a dormant helmet behind the wicket keeper. But really in every moment in the game it can go for you or against you. That’s how life works because of the chance interactions of everything despite a plotted course. Williamson for all his great captaincy can’t control those unexpected elements. As he said himself it’s pointless to focus on one particular thing when a game is made up of so many crucial outcomes over a day. England bowled a lot of wides which easily could have lost a tight game. One or two of them were tight calls.
I want to celebrate a pitch which allowed a proper game of old fashioned cricket between bat and ball. The ECB didn’t get a slogfest but they got real excitement and tension of despair and hopes that kept everyone enthralled. The ICC were in charge of pitches. Lesson anyone? If you want cricket with wickets as well as runs chances are (hmm) you will get thrilling games of highs and lows. We had that beyond price! In fact the more you include bowlers the more chances the game offers.
Woakes bowled less than his 10 in the Semifinal (8). So Morgan seems to deliberately underbowl him. Odd because each time he’s brought back he gets wickets. I thought Archer a poor choice for the Super Over as he’d given away 15 runs in a poorly bowled over in the match with wides. Woakes was so difficult to get away but overlooked here as well. Don’t think it would be just Morgan’s decision though? I have no hangups about World Cup happiness. What a lovely glow as well as jumping around the living room punching the air! My advice is to enjoy it James. It was a tied game but it had tiebreaks. And we came out on the right side. But after hours and hours of unstinting work by both sides the winner does deserve the prize.
ECB will totally miss a trick now – with a sudden rush of interest in cricket following this win, and the Ashes disappearing behind the paywall, will ECB do a massive advertising campaign for the T20 Blast which is about to start this week? No chance. But some of the WC winners will probably be playing for their counties, great opportunity to go along and watch a shortened version of what they saw yesterday. But perhaps they don’t want to have people getting interested in T20 when their stupid Hundred is coming up next year. By which time any interest the WC has generated will be completely gone.
Neither England nor New Zealand deserved to lose such an incredible, final when they couldn’t be split after 50 overs each.
Using a Super Over to decide was farcical. ICC has turned cricket into a football or hockey match !
It was a curious, contentious small-print rule, that decided the winner. What a shame. !
When you’re playing a final of a World Cup after seven weeks ‘ of hard toil, , to decide it by some obscure means that is made for T20 cricket is ridiculous..
By the looks of it, ICC has just copy-pasted the playing conditions from Twenty20. Using the highest number of boundaries to determine who wins in the event of a tied Super Over. is a disgrace to this great game of cricket !
James
These were exactly my post match thoughts also, England fan though I am. The latest news that it should have been a five leaves me even number.
I’ve really no problem with it. These things happen in cricket quite often, albeit, admittedly, rarely at the deep end of a game. Jofra’s first ball of the super over shouldn’t have been a wide, it was within the line. I’d have felt pretty confident of Rashid getting 4 from 2 (I think he should go in above Plunkett and Archer) – in any case, as Taufel says, a completely understandable mistake for umpires to make.
I think there’s no fear of people deflecting things “accidentally on purpose”. It will, with video replays, clearly look like it was on purpose, and batsmen will be out, and ashamed.
New Zealand were unlucky, but not egregiously so. It was an even game that could have gone either way.
Awarding 6 instead of 5 was not even the most egregious umpire error in this match. Any match where Dharmasena is umpiring has plenty of straightforward bloopers. It is wrong to be too critical of the umpires because the regulation requires them to be simultaneously watching the fielder, who may be on the boundary, and the batsmen, to judge whether they crossed before the instant the fielder released the ball. This may be difficult (in some circumstances impossible) for any one umpire to do. It can only be decisively interpreted if suitable footage is available. The error of judgment pointed out by Taufel was not to scrutinise the replay for the relative timing. But it is a ridiculous provision in any case. The rule should obviously say that they get the run if they crossed before the ball from the field hit the bat. When it was thrown is completely irrelevant, and the Rules Committee should revise it.
Like most of your correspondents I agree with you, James Morgan. I have been an England supporter since I went with my brother to watch England Play India at the Oval in 1946. (The whole day out travelling 15 miles on a tram from Purley, cost…7/6d!) Yet I do not feel the pleasure of winning like we did even after all the disappointments over the years when luck was not with us. I only take issue with you over the Super over. However, I agree that it was ludicrous to award the tie to the side scoring most boundaries . It should have been the side losing least wickets and then the number of boundaries if equal. Incidentally, I cannot understand why it should have been 5 and not 6. Surely Stokes completed the second run and the lucky deflection added the 4 extra runs as awarded by the umpire. But change the law so that in similar circumstances the ball is called dead. .
Greteat finish to a white ball game yes, for me, greatest white ball game, certainly not. White ball cricket is about runs, as all the restrictions are quite deliberately designed to make life more difficult for the fielding side. The spectacle was largely spoiled by a sub standard pitch, allowing less than class bowlers to maintain a stranglehold on class batsmen all day. This just got worse as the game went on, with a county second string bowler returning 1 for 25 from 10 overs. That’s not great entertainment! The only batsmen to look anything like all day was Butler, who is the greatest natural timer of a ball I’ve seen since Gower. He seems to be able to maintain his run a ball stats whatever the conditions. Boult, after his first spell looked the least threatening of all the New Zealander bowlers, the rest, hardly better than county standard, only had to turn their arm over to beat the bat a couple of times an over. Look what the conditions did to a player like Root, who was reduced to a club hitter at the end, unable to time anything.
Only when the sun had been out a while did the pitch settle down enough to accumulate consistently, though timing boundary hits was still something of a lottery right to the end as the pitch died a death. All this may have produced a dramatic finish, and England certainly had the rub of the green much of the time, but take away the last hour and what have you got special enough to remember? Yes, all the bowlers used the conditions well, but they were so in favour of seam that as long as you bowled a decent line and length that was enough to cause problems.
Fantastic for this great England side to win though, they may not have been the best team on the day as conditions favoured the New Zealander’s more cautious style of play, defending low totals, but they were clearly the best team in the tournament and for me the greatest white ball outfit I’ve ever seen, with more match winners than any other. Can you imagine any other team having the players to win that contest under those conditions after losing their top 4 for 80?
Butler is a freak of nature and Stokes a force of nature and together they defied nature to win it for us.
For me, the more white ball can be separated from its Red ball cousin the better, so contrivances like the ‘Super Over’ if they can create more drama, are clearly beneficial to raising the profile of the game. Would we all be talking like this about yesterday the way we are if the match had been declared a tie? On Sky sports news there were more highlights of the cricket than Hamiltons Silverstone record win and Wimbledon’s record men singles final put together. This was largely due to the drama of the ‘Super Over’, effectively producing a double whammy of nerve jangling finales within minutes of each other. There’s not another sport able to do this in the same way at such a high level. It’s great to see footie relegated to an also ran for a time, even if it’s bound to bounce back with a vengeance during the Ashes.
James, I agree with most of what you said. In fact I shouted long and hard at the TV when that deflection took place. Having consulted my “Tom Smith’ I was not necessarily clearer but I would have called dead ball.
In principle I would have been happy with a tie and the trophy being shared but we are increasingly obsessed with winners and losers.
Anyway we cannot change what’s happened and I hope that England and the English public will be gracious in victory. Apart from the oppositions we beat the English weather.
Throughout the competition there has been some poor umpiring and yesterday was no exception.
But it was a thoroughly absorbing game and I don’t think I’ve been so excited since 2005.
It was marvellous to see this take precedence over Federer/Djokovic and F1 on both BBC and ITV news.
As to whether the mood can be captured and exploited (in the nicest possible way) I have severe doubts. We failed to do so after Ashes 2005 and the present crowd at the ECB are way way worse than those in charge 14 years ago.