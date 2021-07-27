The Future Of Test Cricket: Takeaways From The 2021 WTC

The very first World Test Championship, which we shall call WTC from now on, came to a close in June with the Kiwis becoming the first country to have their name engraved on the trophy. The WTC was a positive initiative from the International Cricket Council to promote Test cricket amidst the popularity of T20 and the rise of franchise cricket. In the following article, we are going to look at what worked with the WTC and what didn’t work so well. We’ll also suggest some changes for the next edition.

The Inequality

Matches in Series Points for Winning Points for Tying Points for Drawing Points for Losing 2 60 30 20 0 3 40 20 13 0 4 30 15 10 0 5 24 12 8 0

The table above indicates the points available for matches in the WTC based on how long the series is. To make sure there was parity and fairness with the points structure, the ICC allocated a max of 120 points for every series that took place. However, this was not really an ideal points structure since the teams did not play the same number of games. Each Test therefore had a different number of points.

For instance, a victory in a two-match series netted the winner 60 points, while a victory in a three, four, or five match series would see the victor awarded 40, 30, and 24 points respectively. This structure was therefore beneficial to those teams such as Sri Lanka, New Zealand, West Indies, and Bangladesh since they often played shorter series compared to the so called big three.

The ICC have recently decided to correct this by awarding equal points for all games in the next edition of the WTC – every win in the 2021-23 WTC will be worth 12 points, regardless of how many games are played. Four points will be awarded for a draw and six for a tie. This seems to be a step in the right direction – especially as the ICC has confirmed that all nine of the major Test playing nations will host three series and play three series away during the next cycle.

Restructuring after the pandemic

The global pandemic caused, well, pandemonium in the first WTC. The ICC decided to change the points structure to compensate for the matches that were lost. It had been hoped that the postponed series could be played at some stage, but due to the busy schedule it was decided that this wasn’t possible. The ICC then declared that a team’s position would be determined by their percentage of points earned – this was calculated as the number of points won versus the total number of points that were available.

This put the likes of Australia and India, who were at the top of the tree, at a sudden disadvantage. To add to this, since some series were completely cancelled, it seemed unfair that some teams played more qualifying games at home than away. For instance, New Zealand had their away series in Bangladesh cancelled; therefore some teams played more series at home in favourable conditions than tours in trickier conditions.

Teams did not play the same number of matches either. For example, England played 21 matches, while the likes of Bangladesh only played 7. Obviously, the ICC could not have predicted the havoc that the pandemic caused, so hopefully there will be no need to do any similar restructuring during the next edition.

Outcome orientated approach

The WTC was created to try and provide some context to Test cricket as well as give teams an incentive to go for the win. This forced groundsmen to prepare ‘result pitches’ that might lead to memorable 4th innings chases – at least in theory. Since the year 2000, 32% of Test matches have ended in a draw, but during the WTC this draw percentage dropped all the way to just 13%.

When you look at the highest total batting aggregate in Test matches since 2000, and then compare those scores with the highest total batting aggregate in the WTC, you’ll see that the total aggregates were much lower during the WTC. This is probably a positive development as nothing kills Test cricket like bat dominating ball for five days and a series of bore draws.

However, there’s a balance to be struck. Nobody wants games to be over in two or three days, either. What Test cricket needs most is an equal contest between batsmen and bowlers. More about that later …

© David Morton

The format for the final

The ICC WTC Final was played from the 18th-23rd June with New Zealand coming out on top. A number of former cricketers, such as Ravi Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar, and Krishnamachari Srikkanth, moaned that the winner should be decided over a three-match Test series as this would lead to more drama and give teams the opportunity to come back. Virat Kohli, echoed these exact sentiments after the final, although many accused him of having sour grapes. It was clear, however, that New Zealand had enjoyed an advantage. Their series against England immediately beforehand gave them the perfect chance to acclimatise to conditions. India, on the other hand, were undercooked.

While a three-test match final would be great for the cricketing world, it would cause a number of logistical issues for the ICC. What’s more, the two Test playing participants would probably have to find a free month in their busy schedules to make room. This is obviously difficult due to the different T20 leagues and the bilateral series that take place all over the world. It would be nice, of course, if Test cricket was the priority. But is this realistic nowadays?

Pitches and participants

The pitches for the first WTC were based on existing agreements between countries, meaning that the ICC did not organise the tours like they do for the World T20, World Cup, or Champions Trophy. The pitches at the WTC were therefore curated by the home groundsmen without someone neutral intervening. This meant that home teams could doctor the pitches and play to their strengths. This exacerbated home advantage and made it even more difficult for tourists – a longstanding problem that isn’t in the best interests of Test cricket. The ICC could solve this problem by appointing neutral curators to supervise WTC matches in the next edition.

It was also disappointing not to see all twelve Test playing countries participating in the WTC. Countries such as Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, and Ireland could have given the likes of Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, and the West Indies a run for their money. They might even have caused the odd upset.

By not including these teams, the ICC actually undermined their main aim of marketing and expanding Test cricket to newer countries. Surely opening the WTC to all would have increased its audience and made the sport more accessible and interesting?

Looking ahead

Looking ahead to the next WTC cycle, we’d like to see the following changes implemented: an equal number of matches for all teams, all twelve Test playing nations involved, a three match series rather than a one-off final, plus ideally a two-tier structure with two groups of six and the possibility of relegation and promotion.

Obviously it would be difficult to implement the latter at the current time. However, it should definitely be an aspiration. All sports grow more effectively if there’s a clear pathway to the elite level.

Meanwhile, there’s no doubt that cricket’s existing structures and tournaments will continue to inhibit the creation of a perfect model. How would five-match Test series like the Ashes, for example, fit into the WTC? Nobody wants to shorten the Ashes to three games. But smaller nations don’t currently have the resources to play five-match series either. Perfect symmetry will therefore remain elusive.

What tweaks would you make to the WTC? And what do you think its future might look like?

Rob Oosterwijk