The Dangerous Art Of Bowling Yorkers

The perfect yorker is maybe cricket’s coolest delivery. The batter is left helpless as either their toes are crunched, or their stumps are clattered. When done right, little can stand in its way. As such, it has become something of a death bowling staple in white ball cricket. When a chase gets tight, teams look to their bowler to nail some yorkers.

The problem is what comes when they go wrong. Indeed, the yorker quickly becomes the most expensive delivery in a bowler’s arsenal.

Yorkers On a Perfect Day

On a dream day, the yorker is the dream delivery. It comes out of the hand at a formidable pace, it dips late, the bails are sent into the sky. Picture Mitchell Starc’s dismissal of Ben Stokes in the Cricket World Cup 2019.

As well as being easy on the eyes, the numbers support the yorker’s status as the supreme economy delivery. When India toured New Zealand in early 2020, a statistic courtesy of CricViz was floated around: well-executed yorkers at Eden Park would see the runs go at 5.67 an over, in comparison a spell of full tosses saw the run rate skyrocket to 10.61.

If you nail it, it is unparalleled. Of course, it is never that easy.

Yorkers On Most Days

At this juncture, one may wonder why bowlers do not simply bowl perfect yorkers for twenty overs. The very simple answer is that they have the narrowest margin for error of any delivery. The perfect yorker is a very rare specimen. The rubbish yorker is a very common specimen.

If you bowl it a fraction too full, you give the batter a full toss which quickly gets sent over the boundary rope. Bowl a fraction too short, and the ball is put right into the slot to get slapped for six. Therefore, I controversially propose that most bowlers should put their yorker away.

If you try six wide yorkers, you are quite likely to have something of a torrid over. You will probably bowl wides; you will get your length wrong; you will get punished.

But despite this, many fans and commentators alike will sit there and commend you for bowling ‘the right ball’. Maybe it’s because the cricket community is enamoured with yorkers and gives them a special status? But they’re not particularly special when they’re clobbered to the fence.

The Mystique of Yorkers

Against Pakistan at Trent Bridge, Tom Curran tried a spell of yorkers at the death. By and large, he got battered. The couple of yorkers that he nailed of course got a terrific reception from the crowd. As to be expected, people love seeing a bowler hit their yorker. The question to ask is to what extent this rare victory is worth the pain?

Yes, perfect yorkers are effective deliveries, but Curran conceded so many runs in the pursuit of perfection that we must ask to what extent it was worth it.

Furthermore, this deification of yorker bowling has essentially guaranteed Chris Jordan a spot on in the T20 team. The ‘logic’ is easy to see: Jordan bowls yorkers so therefore is seen as a proper death bowler. Jordan however, is not statistically speaking a particularly good death bowler.

Of English bowlers, CricViz have Jordan as having the greatest negative bowling impact of any English death bowler to bowl at least 150 balls since 2018. This relates to the number of runs that his bowling will give away. In short, he is not actually very effective at the very thing that he is celebrated for.

This is where the methods of Tymal Mills become interesting.

A New Hope

Tymal Mills is a wonderful death bowler who does not rely on yorkers to constrain batters. Instead, Mills is a great proponent of bowling back of a length.

Hitting the back of a length is somewhat less tricky than hitting a yorker, and is also effective at cramping batters. It has the second best economy rate of any length, yet it not one that we see England bowlers using very much.

In the white ball tour of India, it saw a bit of use. England used Archer and Wood to bowl back of a length to cramp the middle order with high pace to great effect. Against Pakistan it was not an evident plan.

Fundamentally, cricket could do with assessing its infatuation with yorkers. A heavy reliance on them comes with a heavy cost.

Right now, England seem happy with Tom Curran and Chris Jordan despite the evidence available that they could do a lot better at the death. This in no small part comes down to the persuasive nature of being a yorker-heavy bowler.

So I end with a plea to the greater cricket world. Look inside yourself and find the strength to let the yorker and its reign of terror go. Let’s leave it as an occasional treat, rather than a tired and predictable dish that we come to resent.

Daniel Booth