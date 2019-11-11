It’s time for a change of pace today. I’ve scoured the internet to find the best cricket jokes and I’ve unearthed the following funnies. Obviously I’ve tweaked them here and there to give them a distinct TFT flavour. Enjoy …

What’s the difference between Cinderella and Keaton Jennings?

Cinderella knew when to leave the ball.

Why do Australians play well in South Africa?

Because cheetahs are a protected species there

Grow your own dope – plant Tom Harrison

What do you call a cricket field full of ECB board members?

A vacant lot

I kept wondering why the cricket ball was looking bigger and bigger. And then it hit me.

Pinocchio, Snow White, and Superman go out for a stroll one day.

They soon come across a sign:

Beauty contest to find the most beautiful woman in the world …

“I’m entering” said Snow White.

Half an hour later she returns and they ask “How’d ya get on?”

“1st Place!” says Snow White smiling.

They continue walking and see another sign:

Contest to find the world’s strongest man

“I’m entering,” says Superman.

Half an hour he returns and they ask him “How’d ya get on?””

“1st place” boasts an ecstatic Superman.

They continue walking and see yet another sign:

Contest to find the world’s biggest liar

Pinocchio enters.

Half an hour he returns with tears in his eyes…

“What happened?” they enquire

“Who the f–k is Colin Graves?” asks Pinocchio.

Why did the Aussie break his leg throwing a ball?

He forgot it was chained to his foot.

A frog accidentally hops into a smoothie maker

Turns out it’s Paul Adams

A Friend of mine is a retired cricket umpire. He doesn’t lift a finger now.

A man calls the hospital where his pregnant wife was giving birth. But he accidentally rings Lord’s by mistake.

“How’s it going?” he asks.

The assistant replies “We’ve got four out and expect to have the rest out before lunch. The last one was a duck.”

If you had a cricket ball in one hand and a cricket ball in the other what do you have?

A rather impressive male cricket

What’s the greatest Ashes rivalry of all time?

Kevin Pietersen and Matt Prior

Doctor: “What’s the matter?”

Patient: “I’ve got a cricket ball stuck up my arse”

Doctor: “How’s that?”

Patient: “Don’t you start”

This blog post has backfired spectacularly

Much like Nasser’s decision to bowl first at The Gabba

I hope you enjoyed some of these. Feel free to add your own cricket jokes in the comments below. Cheers 🙂

James Morgan

