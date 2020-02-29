Today I’m going to talk a load of old balls. Kookaburra balls to be precise.

This week Joe Root advocated using the often maligned Kookaburras in the county championship. He doesn’t want to replace the Dukes balls entirely; he just wants our domestic cricketers to use Kookaburras for part of the season.

So is this a good idea?

I’ll answer this question in one simple word – maybe.

I can see where our beloved team leader is coming from. Too many English bowlers take bucketloads of wickets in county cricket with a Dukes ball that hoops around like garish Welsh Fire replica shirt, but then look absolutely clueless when they’re presented with a lifeless Kookaburra on England duty overseas.

Joe not unreasonably thinks it will give our bowlers a leg up if they’ve already used a Kookaburra ball in the county championship, and perhaps mastered some of the arts required to take wickets when the ball isn’t doing much either in the air or off the pitch.

On the surface this sounds like a good plan. Why shouldn’t we ask our bowlers to work a bit harder in domestic cricket? What’s more, there are advantages for the batsmen too …

Rather than going out with all guns blazing, fearing there’s a delivery with their name of it, batsmen can learn to take their time, cash in, and make some really big scores. According to Joe it’s why the Aussie batsmen always fill their boots in their home Test matches – they’ve learned how to make a bowling side suffer in Shield cricket.

Although it’s tempting at this juncture to say “well, you play a lot of Tests overseas with a Kookaburra ball, Joe, and you couldn’t convert three eggs into an omelette”, I do think this idea has some merit from a batsman’s perspective. County batsmen have to suffer in April and May when bowlers like Darren Stevens are more dangerous than anthrax, so why shouldn’t we give them an advantage later in the season?

Well, unfortunately I can think of a couple of good reasons actually.

Firstly, the last time we used balls with flattish seams that favoured the batsmen in county cricket it ended up being a complete run-fest. Every batsman, his dog, and his dog’s Bridge partner scored a mountain of runs. In fact, a whopping eleven batsmen scored over 2,000 runs and an amazing forty two players averaged over 50!

Basically, therefore, the move solved one problem but created another. Bowlers with a bit of skill were easier to identify but the best batting prospects – ones with techniques likely to survive a tricky session in a Test match – became much harder to identify. Duh!

Consequently, Joe’s genius plan might not be so genius-like after all. And who wants to watch boring run gluts anyway? Low scoring games are often the most enthralling. Which brings me on to my next (and final) point.

The Kookaburra ball is, in a word, a turd. Do we really want to encourage the use of a ball that (in many observers‘ opinion) is a bit rubbish?

The Kookaburra only stays hard for a few overs, doesn’t swing for long, and often produces insipid defensive cricket. Yes it’s ok if the outfield’s abrasive and the pacemen can find some reverse swing, but its use is not something I’d generally encourage.

Dukes balls are better all round. Batsmen can score runs against them on good pitches and bowlers can obviously thrive too. Therefore surely we should be campaigning to expand the use of the Dukes around the world rather than admitting defeat and accepting the ubiquitous Kookaburra?

The bottom line is this. The best Test matches are those in which there’s a balance between bat and ball. We don’t want games where 500 plays 500. We want games where 350 plays 350. These are the best games to watch as they stay entertaining for longer.

Therefore, in an age where first class cricket needs all the help it can get (especially the county championship) it seems counterintuitive to promote use of an inferior ball that might produce more boring cricket.

So yes, red ball cricket in our country does have problems.

And yes, it would definitely help if England’s seam bowlers could learn to take more wickets in places like Australia.

But – and it’s a pretty big ‘but’ – we should never forget to consider the broader implications of potential solutions.

Got that, Joe?

James Morgan