Here’s a quick heads up about an article I’ve just written for Teamer. It’s over on their sports blog right now. The title? ‘Why T20 cricket just isn’t fair’. It’s a somewhat tongue in cheek look at T20 compared with first class cricket, and how traditional batsmen like Alastair Cook (and my good self!) are becoming something on an anachronism in the modern era. I hope you enjoy it! Below is the first paragraph and a link to the full article. Feel free to comment here.

Why is it that I dislike T20 cricket so much? Actually I’ll rephrase that. Why is it that I dislike playing T20 cricket? After all, twenty over cricket is pretty entertaining to watch. It might not be ‘proper’ cricket, and I’ve never understood why the players have to wear garish pyjamas, but it’s usually a highly entertaining spectacle.

I think I dislike taking part because T20 makes me feel inadequate. As someone who’s always been a decent cricketer – I’m no Don Bradman but I did play occasionally for the Worcestershire junior teams – I don’t like the way sloggers are more valuable than orthodox batsmen in the shortest form of the game.

