Stalemate: Steve Smith And That Bloody Pitch

I don’t know what depresses me more. Steve Smith or this bloody MCG pitch. Both made for a very disappointing, and at times unwatchable, final day.
First we’ll talk about Smith … and only because we have to. The guy might be the new Shiv Chanderpaul in terms of style, but you have to admire his mental strength. The guy just doesn’t make many (if any) errors. He’s like Alastair Cook but better. And on surfaces like this, when the bowlers have no assistance whatsoever, he’s simply unmovable.
Had Ben Stokes been available and Smith missing for Australia, we might have seen a different outcome this series (or at least a more competitive one).
And now to this MCG pitch. This drop in, and soon drop off, surface. What a farce. In some ways I guess we should be grateful as the lifeless surface played right into Alastair Cook’s hands. In fact, four of his last five test hundreds (here, Birmingham, Rajkot, and Abu Dhabi) were all made on lifeless featherbeds like this when concentration, rather than technique, are all important.
However, although we’ll be forever grateful for Cook’s epic, which has successfully averted the whitewash – so his runs did matter! – it didn’t exactly make for compulsive viewing. There were times on the fifth day when the ball barely carried to Bairstow ankle-high. And I’m afraid that’s just not good enough in an era when test cricket is under threat.
How many kids would have been turned off by this snoozefest and then turned on by the subsequent Big Bash game in the evening? Thanks heavens it was two Englishmen (ahem) who stole the show: Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. I might dislike it when players seem to care more about white ball cricket than test cricket, but if they keep producing poor pitches like the one we saw at the MCG, guys like Buttler and David Willey will feel completely vindicated.
So now it’s on to Sydney – which is amongst my favourite grounds in the world. I once saw my boyhood idol Graeme Hick make an ODI century there on my birthday. I can’t believe he’s now Australia’s batting coach. Come on Graeme, turn your back on our rivals and come and coach Worcestershire instead! Pretty please.
Games at Sydney are usually quite interesting because it turns there. This leaves England with a bit of a dilemma. Do they select Mason Crane? Unfortunately I don’t think they have any choice in the matter. Moeen Ali has been simply awful and his confidence looks shot. It’s always the same with Mo: he’s excellent at home (he took 25 wickets at just 15.6 against South Africa this summer) but beyond woeful abroad. It’s really odd.
Unfortunately with Stokes missing I don’t think we can drop Mo outright because we’ll have a tail longer than a diplodocus. Therefore I believe Crane should simply play ahead of Tom Curran, who brought a lot of energy but not many wickets (just one in 41 overs combined). I like the cut of Curran’s jib – which why I suspect he’s another Liam Dawson style Andy Flower pick – but I’m not sure he’s a test bowler at all.
Talking of guys who probably aren’t test quality, it’s unfortunate that England probably won’t have the luxury of facing Jackson Bird at the SCG. With Mitchell Starc likely to return, and the pitch bound to offer more pace (plus turn for Lyon), I suspect we’ll be up against it once again.
James Morgan
Who cares about buttler and willey. Both are so far away from being test quality players it’s unreal people keep mentioning them ! Like a Duckett as well, the guy jut isn’t anywhere close to good enough. Never say never as anyone can train and improve but tbh, if you have t done that striaght after your dropping you never will..
Curran, Roland jones and whoever else are just too slow and one dimensional. People can crow all they like but these guys are poorer versions of broad/Anderson.
IF Aus want to pay and the wicket is a decent one they’ll thrash us becaus the only reason this was even close was Illness, player missing, a wicket which removed the genuine short ball threat.. oh and it was a road..
Well done the players for giving their kit away and spending time with the fans though
But surely whenever you replace players who have played 100+ Tests, the new guys are going to be “poorer versions” of those established players.
Can anyone think of an example of a player with 100+ caps being replaced with another player who was instantly and obviously superior?
Broad and Anderson will need to be replaced at some stage. And those players will probably be “poorer versions”.
yes indeed. Sport is cyclical. You can have a brill team and gradually they will retire and newcomers have to take their place. They will not click straight away and must be given time to bed in. When a team is in this transitional stage we have to accept that we will lose matches, but as we are rather good at that already not sure that that should be a worry
The idea behind replacing any player is surely to improve the side. Otherwise there seems little point. So in theory every player who is replaced should be by a more effective performer, except for retirements. Stats are relatively meaningless (lies, damm lies and statistics comes to mind) taken out of context. I am a great believer in picking a side to play a side when touring abroad, especially when there’s little to choose between selections. There are precious few automatic picks in any test team these days, so why not be more pragmatic when choosing how to balance the side. Expecting your best players to be able to constantly adapt their style is not realistic.
It does seem to be an issue with the drop in pitches that needs solving, Melbourne has done a much better job although that could be inadvertent because they have produced a pitch to protect the pink ball which offers the bowlers something from the start but don’t really get worse.
Drop ins are here to stay with the kind of massive multi use grounds in Australia and will be heading to England with the new T20 comp requiring more central TV wickets so its crucial for the game. The flaws are known the ECB even considered artificial pitches although that has gone quiet.
On team selection, I think it showed again the flaws in England’s squad Crane isn’t a like for like replacement for Moeen and didn’t have much success in the warm ups. If anything England have robbed him of the chance to play grade cricket again and get move overs under his belt. While he might be the future its hard not to think that if Samit Patel or Rashid had been here then they would have played this game.
In the batting there was talk Cook was one game from being dropped but who would have played? Ballance as opener? Come off it. James Vince has shown flashes on this tour but is now eleven games into his Test career and averages 22, the guys is great to watch and I have even got over his links to Vaughan but are England going to take him to NZ if he fails at Sydney?
Well played James. If I was an England fan, I’d be annoyed that the pitch/weather meant there was no chance to press for a result. I thought England played well enough to at least earn that opportunity. That pitch was a fucking disgrace.
In terms of the changes for Sydney, why not replace Ali with Ballance and Woakes with Crane? Surely it’s time to have a look?
What do you do with Ballance? Batting him at six or higher would mean moving down Bairstow again which doesn’t seem optimal and batting a slow scoring specialist bat at seven seems like it wouldn’t really tell the selectors much
They picked Ballance in the squad so you may as well pick him for the last Test. Pick him at 5/6. And replace the fourth seamer with Crane. Ali has been awful. Try something else.
Despite the poor pitch, had we selected a spinner who can turn the ball, the last day might have been a nailbiter rather than a snooze.
Another long suffering Hick fan huh? I was his jinx, he always got a duck when I went to watch him in a test.
Interesting the Crane’s middle name is Sidney. If it’s an omen then hopefully the cycle of us taking a young spinner to get murdered in Sydney is broken after carrying drinks for a couple of months.
Can’t say I enjoy watching Smith bat, or not on roads anyway.. Reminds me of Kwik or French cricket too much.
I once saw Hick score a big century against the West Indies at New Road. Their attack was Ambrose, Walsh, Bishop, and the fastest of the lot, Patrick Patterson. Graeme made mincemeat of them and registered 1000 runs before the end of May in the process. Here’s a link (great read!) http://www.cricketcountry.com/articles/graeme-hick-becomes-only-the-second-batsman-since-world-war-ii-to-reach-1-000-first-class-runs-by-may-in-an-english-season-27113
He just wasn’t the same in an England shirt though. Many thought it was technical, especially against the short ball, but it wasn’t a problem that day at New Road. He just kept hooking the bouncers for 6! Personally I think his problems were mental in that the dressing room wasn’t particularly close or well managed those days. The players were sometimes like strangers and many debutants felt like fish out of water. I think Hick would do a lot better now they’ve got central contracts etc.
People forget, though, what a good ODI player Hick was. His record was just as good as anyone in 50 over cricket, plus he was an excellent fielder and obviously bowled a bit. He top scored in the World Cup semi too.
Hick was a walking target for Australians with a nose for neurosis.
Not too many players with 100+ centuries and a 400 under their belt either. Always felt the England management weren’t good at making him feel comfortable in the England side. It smacked of “get some runs or you’re dropped”. Not good for the nerves.
James,
Yes the pitch was almost unbelievably slow and lacking in bounce. However the nature of the pitch was also doubtless a major factor (not the only factor, of course, but a significant one nonetheless) in enabling Cook to bat for two days and accumulate 244*. You can’t have it both ways. Just sayin’…
If Curran is “…another Liam Dawson style Andy Flower pick” what on Earth does that make Crane? Sure Mo’s in woefully bad nick with both bat and ball, but there being “no alternative” to playing Crane in his stead simply underlines what a piss poor job the selectors did in putting this squad together.
Actually, there are alternatives. For instance they could drop Mo, add Foakes as an extra batsman and rely on Root and Malan for part time spin. I can’t see that being be any worse.
Or any better.
I agree with various comments that the pitch was a disgrace, that the selectors have given little option to make realistic changes, and it is difficult to decide who should be in the best England 11 for next year.
For the fifth test, I think the top six plus Anderson and Broad have all now done enough, albeit not consistently, to keep their places. In my view it would be worth trying Crane in place of Ali which would mean putting Woakes at seven and Curran at eight. Certainly a long tail but you need a bit of positive risk taking now and again!
Why should Woakes keep his spot?
Because with Stokes not in the squad, TRJ not in the squad (and recovering from injury), Plunkett not in the squad, Finn a busted flush, Overton injured and Ball having not exactly impressed either there aren’t many alternatives. Not an argument for retaining Woakes based on his current form (just so I’m a answering your question) but there is an expectation that England will at least put 11 players on the pitch (!)
Forget about winning, if England could take 20 wickets at Sydney it would be progress. However the new ball will be taken by a medium fast 35 yr. old who’s just bowled nearly 60 overs in this Test (and is generally not much of a wicket taker if the ball won’t swing) and a medium fast 31 yr. old with a knee that’s being held together by elastic bands and Blu Tack. If Starc’s fit to play, maybe the Aussies could lend us Jackson Bird…
As Tom says what has Woakes done to keep his place? Ali must be dropped to give Crane a try. Otherwise why is he their? I’d play Foakes as keeper to free up Bairstow. Vince? Mmmm…
As for the pitch yep turgid, but we prepare wickets like this in the Championship don’t we and results are thin in the ground. The bowling attack is all seam, seam, seam, no spin, no pace, no left armer no variety. You have to have extra bite in wickets like this and we don’t. Even Aussie struggled without Starc , but look how well Lyon bowled. We haven’t bowled them out twice yet in 4 tests.
If they’re struggling to put a team out for Sydney, I ask myself WTF is Andy Flower, and his legions of boffins and coaches doing at Loughborough? With all the money and resources being thrown at him there should be bus loads of test class players ready to step in? Just saying? :-/