Selection Not To Blame

Many of England’s critics, including the editor of this platform, have blamed everyone from Chris Silverwood to the ECB itself for our Test team’s failings in recent times. But are we being too harsh? After all, it’s extremely hard to beat India away from home. It always has been. And surely there’s no shame in losing to New Zealand, who are a very fine side, with key players like Stokes missing? Today new writer Robert Meakings states the case for the defence …

Much has been made of England’s rest and rotation policy; however, it would be short-sighted to blame their recent defeat to New Zealand on selection. Stokes, Archer and Foakes are injured, while Butler, Woakes, Bairstow, Moen Ali and Sam Curran have recently returned from the IPL and not played first-class cricket for a number of months. Asking them to play would’ve been unfair and disrespectful to Test cricket and New Zealand.

Chris Silverwood is trying to build a traditional Test match squad, built around patience, control and resilience. Against New Zealand, England played the best side they had available. Broad and Anderson played in both Test matches, as did their fastest bowler in Mark Wood. Ollie Robinson, who has been one of the best bowlers on the county circuit for the last couple of years fully deserved his opportunity and when he was unavailable for the second Test, he was replaced by Ollie Stone, the next best in line who has impressed in his short Test career.

Arguably Jack Leach should have played a part in the series, but it would have made no difference. England were outplayed in all departments by a superior New Zealand side who are setting the standard for Test match cricket with relentless bowling, mature batting and faultless catching, accompanied by a large helping of leadership and team spirit.

The challenge for England is to regroup, learn and move forwards. Silverwood now has soul control over the selection and coaching of the team, and over the course of the upcoming India series he has the opportunity to put his mark on the side and develop a squad of players capable of regaining the Ashes in Australia.

England must improve their game management and win the big moments of matches. This will undoubtedly require some changes to the team with the key return of Stokes and Butler, who bring genuine international quality and experience into the group. This is not 1999 all over again and I am backing England to beat India comfortably and arrive in Australia with a squad of players all capable of performing at the highest level.

Robert Meakings