Although the ink in the Seddon Park scorebook is barely dry, England’s selectors will choose their squads for South Africa tomorrow. The games come thick and fast this winter, with the first Test commencing as soon as Boxing Day. This gives the players about 20 hours to digest their festive turkey, xmas pud, and schooners of Drambuie, before they’re back on the field in a high stakes Test.

So who will the selectors choose to pull off what used to be one of the toughest challenges in world cricket? It’s an interesting question. England took 14 players to New Zealand so we can probably expect Big Ed to name another 3 for South Africa. We took 17 players the last time we toured there (in 2016), and we’re playing the same number of Tests (4), so I doubt the numbers will change – although, after the debacle at Hamilton, the selectors might feel temped to pick ten extra keepers just in case.

The first thing we should do is ask whether any of the players who toured Middle Earth will be dropped. Personally I think this is unlikely, although with Jimmy Anderson and Mark Wood fit again, and Olly Stone also training alongside them, the existing group of seamers might have slightly squeaky bums. Jack Leach and Matt Parkinson will also be nervously awaiting news of the upcoming phone call between Joe Root and Moeen Ali, in which we expect the skipper to try and coax Mo back to Test cricket.

First let’s deal with the batsmen. I reckon there are four ‘dead certs’, two ‘almost certs’, and no what I’d call ‘possibles’.

Dead certs: Joe Root, Rory Burns, Joe Denly, and Ollie Pope.

Almost certs: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Jonny Bairstow

Curiously I think the player most vulnerable is probably Crawley rather than Bairstow. The latter has a central contract and the selectors might argue that Denly can open in an emergency. This might not seem entirely logical to us, but I guess we’ll just have to ‘trust in the process’ – the cheesy term made famous by NBA trends guru Sam Hinkie, one of the analytics experts admired by Ed Smith.

Although Jonny might not have played any red ball cricket since he was dropped, there’s a growing expectation in the media that he’ll make the squad. It will be interesting to see how the selectors explain his recall if it happens. I’m sure there will be some data-led justification or, failing that, a reference to ‘gut feel’ / ‘form is temporary, class is permanent’ / ‘he’ll get angry if we ignore him’ etc.

Crawley’s place might also be complicated by the fact that both Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler are top 6 batting options. Indeed, England could field a pretty experienced top 6 whilst leaving out both Pope and Bairstow on the morning of a game. There’s plenty of batting depth available even if we take just six specialists.

And then there’s the Ben Foakes dilemma. Ed Smith might want an extra keeper in reserve just in case Buttler’s back flares up again but I think this is unlikely. After all, Ed Smith likes picking the Surrey gloveman about as much as I like watching David Warner score triple hundreds on belting batting wickets.

What’s more, Ashley Giles and Co kept telling everyone until their red faces turned blue that Ollie Pope was indeed a wicket-keeper in New Zealand – really, honest guv. Selecting Foakes for South Africa would therefore make them look extremely disingenuous.

The makeup of the seam bowling stocks is the most complicated issue. Conditions in South Africa should suit bowlers who hit the pitch a bit harder; therefore there might be changes on a ‘horses-for-courses’ or, in the case of England’s attack, a ‘carthorses for courses’ basis. Our attack in New Zealand had the worst strike-rate of any England touring team in Test history.

The situation is made even more complicated by the returning Anderson, Wood, and Stone. Craig Overton was also called into a South Africa-based fast bowling camp monitored by Ed Smith. On reflection, Saqib Mahmood might have made more of an impression over there than carrying the drinks in New Zealand.

Overall, the TFT crystal ball is telling me to categorise the bowling options thus:

Dead certs: Jimmy Anderson, Stuart Broad, Jofra Archer

Almost certs: Sam Curran, Mark Wood

Possibles: Chris Woakes, Olly Stone, Saq Mahmood

Longshots: Craig Overton

Even though Chris Woakes bowled pretty well in New Zealand I’m not convinced that he’s a shoo-in for South Africa. His record over there is really poor – just 2 wickets in 4 innings at an average of 98.5 – and therefore Wood, Stone, and Mahmood might seem like more appealing options. However, with England’s top order batting about as reliable as a Robin Reliant, the Warwickshire stalwart’s ability with the willow might yet save him. It’s a similar story with Sam Curran although his left-arm angle gives him an advantage.

When it comes to the faster bowlers (Wood, Stone, and Mahmood) fitness will probably be the deal-breaker. Mark Wood was excellent in both the West Indies and the World Cup, and a potential partnership with Archer is a mouthwatering prospect. However, it’s extremely hard to see him coming through back-to-back test matches unscathed (the first and second, and then the third and fourth are very close together). England might only be able to play him in two of the games.

The selectors might also have similar concerns with Stone. When Ashley Giles was at Warwickshire he often spoke about minimising Stone’s workload. Having said that, there’s definitely a case for rotating them. Wood could play the first and third tests with Stone playing the second and fourth games. This plan might just be funky enough to appeal.

Where this leaves Mahmood is anyone’s guess. He’ll be very disappointed to be left out having gone to New Zealand but the returnees change everything. Personally I’d like to keep him in the squad as he offers something a bit different, but will there be room?

Finally there’s the spinners to consider. Much as the selectors and management seem to have it in for Jack Leach, I would be gobsmacked if he’s left out. It would seem ridiculously harsh. Consequently, it all comes down to Parkinson versus Moeen. Personally I’d retain the former, as Mo bowled dreadfully the last time we toured South Africa (10 wickets in the four Tests at an average of 48.5), but once again England might choose a bowler based on his ability to wield the willow – especially if Woakes doesn’t make the trip.

Overall, here’s the squad I expect them to pick:

Burns, Sibley, Denly, Root, Stokes, Pope, Bairstow, Buttler, Curran, Woakes, Mooen (if available), Leach, Broad, Anderson, Archer, Wood, Stone.

*The final choice will come down to Stone versus Crawley for the 17th spot. I think they’ll go for the extra bowler due to Ben Stokes’s ongoing knee issue. Parkinson will tour if Moeen rules himself out.

Tune in at the weekend to see how wide of the mark I was. Hint: probably very.

James Morgan

Written in collaboration with Odds USA