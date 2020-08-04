If state school cricket is the neglected child of English cricket; private school cricket is the spoiled one. Both have unhealthy ramifications for our game as Cameron Ponsonby explains …

Recently, I read an article that referred to a county offering a player a three-year contract before he had even left school; “It marked the certainty of his ability, but also the county’s trust in the [private] school that they would sufficiently prepare [him] for the professional game.”

In other words, the school was capable of doubling as a professional academy. Aside from serving as a glaring reminder of the disparity between those who grow up playing the game at a private school versus those who don’t, it didn’t surprise me. The quality of private schools’ facilities is well-known, often being of professional, indeed even international, quality. This gives young players the chance to learn and progress in an environment second to none, and with that comes added opportunity. I remember a friend of mine who attended Dulwich College telling me about the time he kept wicket when South Africa were training at the school. Dale Steyn, Hashim Amla and him. 10,000 test runs, 400 test wickets and ten GCSEs between them. Money can’t buy that kind of experience, except, well…yeah.

Despite momentary bursts of jealousy, in general I try to hold my nose and turn a blind eye to the advantages provided to those who play cricket at private schools. Because in reality what can be done? You can’t blame the kids, who would be stupid to not take the opportunity, and you can’t blame the schools, as for as long as they have the money to spend, they’ll continue to have the coaches and the facilities to match. All in all, it goes a long way to explaining why the percentage of privately educated players in the professional game is ever increasing. Of course, the end point of all this is that one day the sport will be played only by those named Oscar – but hey, we’ll still sell-out the Lord’s Test so it’s fine.

If that sounds overdramatic, it isn’t. Since Paul Collingwood retired in 2011 there hasn’t been a single state-educated, specialist batsman to hold down a regular spot in the England side. Furthermore, there is only one state educated, black player, currently playing in county cricket in total. One. By way of contrast, three of England’s last four opening batsmen went to the same independent school, with the fourth, by way of diversity, attending the same school as the selector instead.

Some may argue that scholarships skew the stats. And, as Phil Walker wrote for Cricinfo, “there is truth in the argument. But while these gifted cricketers get access to top facilities and professional coaching, what of the mates they leave behind? All they have gained is a lost inspiration, and another reason to kick a football around. A few success stories speak of little but the largesse of private money.”

The sport has a genuine problem. However, whilst I can deal with the current gap in representation between private and state educated players, in as much that I understand why it exists (as opposed to being happy with it), what I really struggle with is the platform provided to private school cricket that serves only to stoke the fires of an already runaway train.

Some platforms are more archaic than others, with Eton vs Harrow still being played at Lord’s a prime example. For those keeping count that makes the privileges of attending Eton a licence to kill, the keys to No 10 and the chance to open at the home of cricket. The school is right underneath the flight path of Heathrow though, so, I guess it evens out.

Other platforms, however, are more recent and for that reason more frustrating.

Wisden is colloquially known as the Bible of Cricket. Their Young Schools Cricketer of the Year programme was set up in 2008 in an effort to, “help raise the profile of schools cricket, especially at state schools.” Schools submit their results and the best young performers from across the country are rewarded with their name listed in that year’s edition. A prestigious and wholesome reward that gives young players the chance to have their names alongside the greats of the game. However, of the thirteen winners to date, only one was not privately educated, instead attending a grammar school. Neatly, in a nation where 93% are state educated and 7% privately, Wisden’s award designed to raise the profile of state school cricket has produced 93% privately educated winners and 7% state. And to top it off the awards ceremony is, naturally, a blacktie event at Lords. And there was me thinking the bible was for everyone.

This was, of course, always going to be the case. Everyone knows how dominant private school cricket is within the country and therefore so too do Wisden. I emailed Wisden ahead of writing this asking (in politely veiled desperation) for any examples of programmes they had run to help boost state participation as the opening statement of their programme suggested. I received a perfectly pleasant reply bemoaning the decline of cricket in state schools, a reassurance that they encourage all schools to submit their results, the above Phil Walker article and a few directions to (non-Wisden) programmes. But, I mean…surely that’s not good enough; is it? If Wisden’s attempt to raise the profile of state school cricket is just to encourage all schools to submit their results, they’ll know full well which schools will take advantage of that and therefore which schools will end up with their names published in the most sacrosanct of cricketing texts.

Wisden’s idea is in theory a lovely one, it’s just so misplaced. If you want to give young players a chance to have their names in the book why go to schools and not clubs? The exact same programme then opens up the chance to be in Wisden to every young cricketer in the country.

It’s possible this irritates me more than it should, and yes, there are much larger issues to be addressed within the sport. However, it also just feels so indicative of the wider context of cricket that all the privileges within it seem to line up in the same direction. I recently spoke to a friend who went through the county set-up. He said the one question he always dreaded was, “what school do you go to?”, as his answer of an inner-city state school immediately placed him as the other within the group. Yes, Eton playing Harrow at Lords, or Wisden printing the names of privately educated cricketers isn’t hurting anyone. Such privilege rarely does, directly. But it by no means goes to any length to help those it could.

I started this article referencing a private school’s ability to double as a professional academy. This cannot become the norm. Academies are for the elite within cricket. Not for the elite who play it.

Cameron Ponsonby

@cameronponsonby