The England test team doesn’t have many strengths these days. But it can win, and usually does, if the groundsman prepares an archetypal seamer’s wickets and the weather Gods feel sympathetic enough to provide overcast skies. This is the brew that’s been hiding our general frailties for a few years now. And this very specific elixir – this time gobbled up gratefully by Broad and Woakes – came to our rescue once again at Lord’s on Friday.
Ireland needed 182 for victory this morning, and once canny observers looked up at the skies, and noted the typically overcast conditions, they realised it was an extremely difficult task. Forget all the hype about Ireland pulling off a sensational chase. It was never realistically going to happen unless England bowled particularly badly and a couple of Irish lads played out of their skin. The Ireland team simply doesn’t have enough (or any?) quality batsmen.
Ireland’s demise was quicker than most of us expected – we can thanks Woakes and Broad for hitting the right areas immediately and relentlessly – but an England win was always on the cards. And now the management can spin their usual positives. Yes, it was a good comeback in the end, but we played quite poorly for six of the game’s eight sessions. And extremely badly in the first one. England’s batting is a mess, and deep down everyone knows it. The fact that Jack Leach was named man of the match – for his batting – shows what strange and unsettling times we live in.
What astonishes me is that so many observers are putting down England’s lamentable showing in the first innings, and their fairly mediocre performance in the second, to burn out or exhaustion after the World Cup. I’m sorry to break this to you guys, but we’re about to embark on five test matches in the space of about five or six weeks. Things aren’t going to get much better from a burn out perspective. If tiredness is going to be the excuse now, what are they going to say in early September?
What’s more, the notion that England should have rested even more players from playing this week is bizarre. Do they really want all their key players to go into an Ashes series without playing (in some cases) a single first class match this year? It’s ridiculous. I would’ve told Stokes and Buttler to play their best, win in three days, and then put their feet up.
The bottom line is this. The Ashes start next week. And never before in the history of English cricket will we field such an underprepared side. Our only hope is that several members of the Australian squad have also been involved in the World Cup and might feel similarly jaded and under-cooked.
There is one caveat to this assumption though. Aussie captain Tim Paine (and batting coach Graeme Hick) have been quietly preparing for for this series for quite a long time. What’s more, a few of the Australian squad – James Pattinson and Cameron Bancroft immediately come to mind- have been playing a lot of first class cricket recently and look in very good form. England, on the other hand, will have been preoccupied with the World Cup and will have to concoct all their strategies at very short notice. It’s totally inadequate.
Talking of the Australia squad, what do y’all make of it? It’s pretty much as we expected. The batting looks weak, with two notable exceptions, but the bowling looks absolutely stacked. Australia could pick any three of Starc, Hazlewood, Cummins, Pattinson, and Siddle without weakening the team at all. And then there’s the possibility of Jhye Richardosn, who’s one of the (if not the) most exciting fast bowling prospects in the world joining the squad at some stage.
At this point my gut tells me that the series will be decided by three factors (a) who wins the crucial tosses, (b) whether Root and Buttler can score as many as Smith and Warner, and (c) whether Australia’s less celebrated batsman – the likes of Head, Bancroft, Harris, Khawaja, or whoever they pick – can chip in with more runs that England’s collection of unproved (or just not very good) batsmen.
I expect both attacks to cause absolute mayhem so I think the bowling will be a score draw.
Before I sign off, I’d quickly like to acknowledge that this was a 4-day test – something I haven’t mentioned this week. What a load of absolute bollocks that idea was. May it never be repeated.
James Morgan
So, if you or anyone actually watched the Irish batting you’ll see they kept trying to drive balls that were only moving a little but enough down the ground.. anyone , even amateurs know you need to go more off side or you’ll Nick it. Shock horror, they nicked it time and time again or simply missed straight ones or were out slogging
The only English batter who even tried to play test cricket was leech.. the rest, as usual… (so nit a one off at all!!!) we’re out playing classic white ball innings stuff where it’s a few dots and must do something.. must be positive.. must put the pressure on the bowler and all that utter rubbish..
England were simply god awful and got away with it as Ireland are utterly utterly dire
Ashes will be fun but only because both sides are crap
Not that you’d know that.. Bairstow.. mr avg 35 but 29 for years now is ‘world class’ and keeps being lauded as. Top order bat
Stokes.. another who avg 35… yet everyone says he’s ‘world class’ and ‘quality test bat’
Our top three is pathetic.. so pathetic we’ve brought in a white ball tonker in the hope he ‘comes off’
To be fair to Stokes he is also a good third or fourth seamer and a wonderful fielder. He should certainly be in the team (batting 6 or 7). He’s no Jacques Kallis (who is?) but he’s a good all rounder.
Otherwise I am afraid I agree with your (slightly jaundiced) views. It’s not great when you expect the team to be 40 for 3.
I didn’t say stokes wasn’t good enough to be in the team, he’s the 4th seamer who can bat . He’s a 6/7 and if he bats there and bowls then fair enough.
If he isn’t bowling enough he doesn’t deserve to be in the side as he’s not a test quality batsmen in his own right
What a load of absolute bollocks that idea was. May it never be repeated.
If Test cricket and Lord’s are synonymous to you it’s probably escaped your notice that shorter Tests and three, two even one, match ‘series’ are rapidly becoming the norm. Traditional Test cricket is now only played between England and Australia. There has only been one 5 day, 5 match series THIS CENTURY which didn’t feature England or Australia, and, for the most part, both.
This Test revealed the stark reality that you can’t put almost all of your resources into white ball cricket yet still produce Test batsmen. Even before this (mis) match started, it was clear that England were fielding a batting line up which, Root excepted, was not of Test standard.
Sadly, where are the test batsmen in the form of Strauss, Cook, Trott, Bell , collingwood going to come from ?? Amateurs now don’t play any format which promotes batting.. pros are so focussed on money which is in the white ball format so promote hitting within their ranks (counties like Northants, glos etc literally only bother with white ball).. then we expect these players to be able to change years of learning and conditioning of the mind and technique .. no chance to all but a rare rare few ..
Until the formats promote proper batting where patience, technique, discipline are rewarded test cricket will continue to decline both in quality at first but in popularity a speople won’t be interested in elongated Odis
Foo foo it all people want but it’s true.
Yes, used to be a difference between T20 and ODI, such that there were three types of the game, each with its own style.
Now that ODI has become T50 it is no surprise that Test Cricket is losing, with a rebrand to T5day (or more like T4day or T3day).
Sad, sad, sad.
RIP Test Cricket.
Oh, for the days of hiding under the covers with a crystal radio listening to the (real) ASHES!
One benefit of this match was that it gave Woakes a chance to adjust back to red ball bowling. That it took him a full innings to do so does make me worry about how the likes of Stokes will adjust (as a bowler) with no games before the 1st test. It also confirmed my long held belief that in English conditions pure pace is much less important than control and the ability to move the ball late and with variation. But I fully expect the selectors to go something like Anderson, Broad, Stokes and Archer (if fit) and ignore Woakes – just as they did for the military medium, from the hand, inswingers of Sam Curran last year. And they will probably go with Curran if not Archer.
Sky had a “last man stands” show on.. great fun watching players battle for the draw.. Anderson, Finn, onions , oanassar … just don’t see that anymore.. no collingwood or prior heroics.. Ponting 166 and nearly saving Aus..
The modern player would ‘counter attack’ and hit and hope .
Formats and white ball is killing the game. It really is jut a hitting fest.
Women’s game tonight is yet another pointless one sided affair .. one side scores too many and the other 99% of the time just collapses.. zero drama, zero tension.. zero interest
These games won’t ever bring in crowds or new players
The problem can be encapsulated within Roots Press interview where he blamed the pitch for the batting travails, not a shred of blame on the once again hapless upper order batting.
Our ‘leader’ hides from responsibility with where he insists upon batting even though it is clearly counter to England’s best interests , when we fail, it is always the fault of somebody else. Sadly we have a side which epitomises the leader, gutless and an excuses culture.
On the flip side Leach who showed such commitment will almost certainly be one dropped for that cardinal sin but Roy did impress but needs to against sterner opposition, however given that Root has said the pitch was impossible to bat on, Leach and Roy I assume are the second and third comings of Mr Bradman!!
Here’s what I can’t understand:
Root started his career as an opener. So he should be perfect for no. 3. Instead, he’s hiding down the order, terrified of the new ball, and sending mediocrities like Denly ahead of him.
If Kane Williamson can bat at 3 for NZ, why can’t Root do it for Eng?
Kane is slightly different to root. Kane is better at dealing with the new ball but less effective than root, at being ‘busy’.
Had to describe really but they are very different, different skill sets
This fascination with root moving up the order… you know he’s pretty crap against the moving ball right !?! He’s a natural 4/5 (similar to bell).. why waste him just because englsnd , the ECB and counties cba to produce proper batsmen
Good to see Broad with that glint in his eye and Stone bowling with the hostility and accuracy he regularly does for Warwickshire. We need their competitive drive, especially with Archer, Wood and Anderson doubts.
I’m sure the Edgbaston pitch will be more batsmen friendly than Lords.
Anyone watching over the last few days could see their was a massive hangover from 7 weeks of white ball batting, even Root showing signs of this frailty. I’m not using this an excuse, but most of those not involved in the campaign played noticably better and at least Woakes woke up a bit today.
The worry for me is the form of Burns, for whom there is no obvious replacement. Roy only knows one way to play and was pretty lucky against Ireland that his cavalier approach yielded so many runs. I don’t think the general batting malaise is a technical issue so much as a mentality one. When you’re in white ball mode all your instinctive reactions as a batsmen have to be tuned into that. How to you come down from that adrenaline rush of runs to letting potential boundary balls go for the sake of staying in to build a foundation, especially with all those gaps you never get in white ball field settings.