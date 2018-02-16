Rashid The Latest To Desert. So What Next?

News broke on Thursday that Adil Rashid has retired from red ball cricket. He has effectively given up his test ambitions by signing a ‘white ball only’ contract at Yorkshire – all a couple of days before his 30th birthday. It’s such a shame.

Some people will interpret this as a sign of disillusionment. The argument goes that Rashid was never given a fair crack of the whip by England’s test selectors. And in many ways they’re right. Rashid was probably England’s best bowler on the ill-fated tour of India just over a year ago but he hasn’t played five-day cricket since.

The flip side, of course, is that Adil never really convinced in test colours anyway. He probably delivered too many bad balls, and some thought he bowled too slowly to be truly effective. I suppose this made him the antithesis of Anil Kumble.

However, I think the main reason Rashid is retiring is pretty obvious: he can see the financial rewards in white ball cricket, quite fancies plying his trade as a T20 mercenary, and simply can’t be arsed with the rigmarole of first class cricket. And that, of course, is completely up to him.

Although Adil will argue publicly that he’s doing this to hone his white ball skills, so he can help win England the World Cup, I think we all know the score here. The likes of Buttler keep saying they’d love to play test cricket again, but the truth is they never put themselves in a position to do so.

The broader concern is that first class cricket is losing yet another entertaining player – a trend that’s inexorably going to accelerate. White ball cricket will continue to cannibalise the long form unless the authorities do something about it – if they actually want to.

The problem is that there’s no ideal solution to this problem. Monstrosities like the IPL and the Big Bash are here to stay, and it’s going to be increasingly hard to stop them swallowing up the more nuanced forms of the game.

However, there is one idea I quite like. It comes courtesy of Michael Atherton in The Times. It was actually proposed last year but not being an avid reader of the mainstream media these days I missed it completely. I’m glad it appeared on my Twitter feed yesterday.

Athers’ idea is to force every country to pick a squad of 16 players for every tour. That’s one squad of 16 players to play in all formats: test cricket, ODIs, and T20. The two teams would then compete in a super series – an idea which bombed in 2016 mainly because it seemed so disjointed. I doubt it would feel so disjointed if the same players were involved and the schedule had more symmetry.

Although Atherton also proposes two-year cycles of a world cricket championship followed by bilateral series (an idea I’m not sure about), the meat of his proposal is very much this single squad concept. The goal is to force white ball players to sharpen their red ball techniques and vice versa.

Most importantly, this concept would stop players from specialising in one form or another. The likes of Buttler and Rashid wouldn’t be able to simply quit first class cricket if they want to play the white ball equivalents for their country. Naturally a squad of 16 would enable a country to pick one or two specialists, but generally the same sides would compete across all formats.

Now obviously this plan isn’t perfect. Critics argue that it would erode test cricket further because more white ball players (or sloggers with less than watertight techniques) would infiltrate the five-day game. However, I don’t see it this way at all. Athers suggests that a typical series would consist of two tests, two ODIs, and two T20s – with far more super series points awarded for the tests than the limited overs affairs. Therefore the emphasis would be on winning the tests not the other games (and squad selection would obviously reflect this).

The one caveat I’d add is that the white ball games must come first with the tests saved as the main event. I would award 1 point for a T20 win, two points for an ODI win, and then 5 points for a test victory. Drawn games or ties (across all formats) would result in no points awarded to either side. I haven’t spent too long working out the mathematical permutations but I think this would keep series interesting until the very end.

An interesting quirk of scheduling the tests last is that draws would suddenly become rather valuable results if one team has a lead after the white ball stuff. Again this would encourage selectors to pick players capable of occupying the crease rather than white ball dashers.

If the ICC are genuinely serious about saving test cricket, I think they should consider this idea seriously. Although some people enjoy the fact that England basically have two separate sides these days (with only Root, Stokes, Mooen and Woakes regularly involved in all three formats) drastic action is now required. Doing nothing simply isn’t an option.

Although the likes of Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales, and Jason Roy would be peeved if such reforms materialise, my message to them would be simple: go and improve your red ball technique if you want to play for England. After all, England’s red ball specialists like Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman would have to work on expanding their white ball games a bit too.

I’d be interested to know what you all make of this idea. It has its down sides I admit – not least protecting series like The Ashes (which is why Atherton leaves room in his schedule for bilateral series).However, the ICC has to stop players from specialising in white ball cricket somehow. And at this point I haven’t heard any better suggestions.

James Morgan