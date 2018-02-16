Rashid The Latest To Desert. So What Next?

News broke on Thursday that Adil Rashid has retired from red ball cricket. He has effectively given up his test ambitions by signing a ‘white ball only’ contract at Yorkshire – all a couple of days before his 30th birthday. It’s such a shame.
Some people will interpret this as a sign of disillusionment. The argument goes that Rashid was never given a fair crack of the whip by England’s test selectors. And in many ways they’re right. Rashid was probably England’s best bowler on the ill-fated tour of India just over a year ago but he hasn’t played five-day cricket since.
The flip side, of course, is that Adil never really convinced in test colours anyway. He probably delivered too many bad balls, and some thought he bowled too slowly to be truly effective. I suppose this made him the antithesis of Anil Kumble.
However, I think the main reason Rashid is retiring is pretty obvious: he can see the financial rewards in white ball cricket, quite fancies plying his trade as a T20 mercenary, and simply can’t be arsed with the rigmarole of first class cricket. And that, of course, is completely up to him.
Although Adil will argue publicly that he’s doing this to hone his white ball skills, so he can help win England the World Cup, I think we all know the score here. The likes of Buttler keep saying they’d love to play test cricket again, but the truth is they never put themselves in a position to do so.
The broader concern is that first class cricket is losing yet another entertaining player – a trend that’s inexorably going to accelerate. White ball cricket will continue to cannibalise the long form unless the authorities do something about it – if they actually want to.
The problem is that there’s no ideal solution to this problem. Monstrosities like the IPL and the Big Bash are here to stay, and it’s going to be increasingly hard to stop them swallowing up the more nuanced forms of the game.
However, there is one idea I quite like. It comes courtesy of Michael Atherton in The Times. It was actually proposed last year but not being an avid reader of the mainstream media these days I missed it completely. I’m glad it appeared on my Twitter feed yesterday.
Athers’ idea is to force every country to pick a squad of 16 players for every tour. That’s one squad of 16 players to play in all formats: test cricket, ODIs, and T20. The two teams would then compete in a super series – an idea which bombed in 2016 mainly because it seemed so disjointed. I doubt it would feel so disjointed if the same players were involved and the schedule had more symmetry.
Although Atherton also proposes two-year cycles of a world cricket championship followed by bilateral series (an idea I’m not sure about), the meat of his proposal is very much this single squad concept. The goal is to force white ball players to sharpen their red ball techniques and vice versa.
Most importantly, this concept would stop players from specialising in one form or another. The likes of Buttler and Rashid wouldn’t be able to simply quit first class cricket if they want to play the white ball equivalents for their country. Naturally a squad of 16 would enable a country to pick one or two specialists, but generally the same sides would compete across all formats.
Now obviously this plan isn’t perfect. Critics argue that it would erode test cricket further because more white ball players (or sloggers with less than watertight techniques) would infiltrate the five-day game. However, I don’t see it this way at all. Athers suggests that a typical series would consist of two tests, two ODIs, and two T20s – with far more super series points awarded for the tests than the limited overs affairs. Therefore the emphasis would be on winning the tests not the other games (and squad selection would obviously reflect this).
The one caveat I’d add is that the white ball games must come first with the tests saved as the main event. I would award 1 point for a T20 win, two points for an ODI win, and then 5 points for a test victory. Drawn games or ties (across all formats) would result in no points awarded to either side. I haven’t spent too long working out the mathematical permutations but I think this would keep series interesting until the very end.
An interesting quirk of scheduling the tests last is that draws would suddenly become rather valuable results if one team has a lead after the white ball stuff. Again this would encourage selectors to pick players capable of occupying the crease rather than white ball dashers.
If the ICC are genuinely serious about saving test cricket, I think they should consider this idea seriously. Although some people enjoy the fact that England basically have two separate sides these days (with only Root, Stokes, Mooen and Woakes regularly involved in all three formats) drastic action is now required. Doing nothing simply isn’t an option.
Although the likes of Eoin Morgan, Alex Hales, and Jason Roy would be peeved if such reforms materialise, my message to them would be simple: go and improve your red ball technique if you want to play for England. After all, England’s red ball specialists like Alastair Cook and Mark Stoneman would have to work on expanding their white ball games a bit too.
I’d be interested to know what you all make of this idea. It has its down sides I admit – not least protecting series like The Ashes (which is why Atherton leaves room in his schedule for bilateral series).However, the ICC has to stop players from specialising in white ball cricket somehow. And at this point I haven’t heard any better suggestions.
James Morgan
Sounds like a good idea, even if it does come from Michael Atherton who openly derides county cricket.
Just watching a particularly ridiculous T20 (NZ v Aus: NZ posted 243, and Aus might well get there). It seems clear that white ball cricket (ODI’s are closer to an extended T20 than a test innings with slog overs these days) is increasingly a different game to long form. On the specific case of Rashid, I think there’s a decent argument that, if he’d been given a run in the test side, and under a captain who trusted him (as Morgan does), he’d be a better test bowler. I think he has legitimate grievances over the way he’s been treated. It may have been made clear to him privately that he wasn’t going to play any more test cricket (especially with the emergence of Mason Crane, despite the ECB’s best efforts). If that has happened, whilst it’s Yorkshire’s loss, it may be England’s (white ball) gain.
Hi James. Good points as ever.
I’m interested in this argument that Rashid focusing on white ball cricket will make him a better white ball bowler. I’m not necessarily onboard with this view. He picks up a lot of wickets from long-hops etc. Is he actually going to practice these? Yes I’m being a little facetious but I’m not sure Adil is actually going to get any better in white ball cricket. I think he’ll be exactly the same bowler … but with more time off.
Hi James, many thanks for your kind words. I think Metatone (below) also makes a very valid point. If the County Championship is being played in April and May, how much red ball county cricket would a leggie actually get? I’m sure you think this is a good point, since you’ve made it yourself many times! He might end up bowling more overs in (say) the IPL or CPL (if he gets signed up) than for Yorkshire. Maybe he can practise those full tosses and long hops to perfect them! To be fair to Adil, he is actually one of England’s best white ball bowlers.
Agreed. It’s a good point!
Just yesterday there was an cricinfo post by Aakash Chopra on why leg-spinners pick up wickets with half-trackers, limited overs cricket.
It is because, they bowl with a low side arm action and the batters cant get under it. If the batsman is just looking to defend like in test matches, it is not issue, but if they try to hit out of the park, then there is a very high chance that they won’t get proper elevation and get out.
To quote Rashid “white ball cricket makes him happy” (as opposed to redball that makes him miserable?)
All I can say, is be well Rashid, wherever you are (plying your trade)
think there’s a decent argument that, if he’d been given a run in the test side, and under a captain who trusted him (as Morgan does), he’d be a better test bowler…
I totally agree with this; I can’t see how he could possibly mature as a long form spinner (at either county or test level) if he doesn’t get the overs.
There are two separate things going on here – the changes on the structure of the game (and Atherton’s suggestions seem at least to be worth considering), and the particular treatment of Rashid, who if better handled might not have made this decision.
Now that.
Is a brilliant idea
Not been impressed with the reporting on this.
In fact, the real problem is that Yorkshire had no major overs for a spinner in the part of the season where Rashid was not away with England. He was a good enough batsman to still get picked, but it was very clear last year that if Rashid can pick up just a few limited overs gigs in his free time he’ll get more bowling in.
But of course, to notice this, you’d have to watch county cricket, which isn’t something our press do at all.
Regrettable as it is, tinkering with regulations cannot buck the market. With a few exceptions, spectators do not want to watch red-ball cricket, so broadcasters are increasingly less inclined to show it, which further reduces interest. A vicious circle.
Hi Max. I think people would want to watch red ball cricket if the pitches were good and it was played at an accessible time. The attendances in the Ashes were higher than in the ODIs and T20s.
I’ve always thought that the main problem is marketing.
True, James, but an Ashes series is one of the few exceptions. Some County Championship matches are lucky if the dog turns up, let alone the two men.
Red ball cricket can be entertaining, the recent India-SA test series was excellent and better than the ODIs that followed. The issue lies with pitches and marketing.
eh? Red ball cricket gets far more viewers than white ball cricket.
I think you need to stop drinking the koolaid and actually start dealing in cold, hard facts.
I genuinely think Rashid is a bit of a special case here. He’s a guy who’s tried to get in the Test team and just hasnt been able to nail down a place – all in a period when England haven’t had a frontline spinner. At the end of the day, the main reason players like him would play any red ball cricket at all is to get into the England team. If that carrot is no longer there – which it seems like it’s not after Crane’s selection – I can see why he would question if it’s worth it at all. What’s different now is that players actually have that option to retire from red ball cricket. That wasn’t really an option even as little as ten or so years ago. It would be a lot more worrying if someone who had a genuine chance of being in the Test team regularly just decided to walk away
Hi Adam. I agree with much of that but I still think it’s a shame he won’t play for Yorkshire in the championship. Their management has expressed sadness.
I wonder how “special” Rashid’s case is. Looks like Alex Hales is going for the same option. Again, it’s quite possible the England management have “suggested” he does this, and makes himself into a limited overs specialist.
The prime worry for me, given the amount of white ball cricket played internationally, is if the same England players are selected for all formats there may be a serious burn out problem. More thought has to be given to the players as international schedules become more congested. There are few obvious red ball candidates these days, Cook is something of a throw back that way, as counties select pretty much their county teams for 1-dayers.
Clearly, as Athers realises, the sea change in the way tours are constructed these days requires new thinking if the integrity of test cricket is to be preserved. Getting the authorities to reduce fixtures, especially white ball ones, seems a long shot to me, though I heartily approve, as there are too many relatively meaningless matches these days. Incorporating red and white ball fixtures into a job lot to find the best all round team seems an interesting idea.
The problem with 1-dayers is the increasingly athletic fielding required. Once players get into their 30’s, where, unless they’re quickies, they’re in their prime as red ball players, there could be an issue, as there is nowhere to hide these days. Third man, long leg and mid on are as likely to require sprinting and reflexes as anywhere else.
The idea of a common squad is worth thinking about, but…. Atherton’s proposed series structure is an abomination. Two-Test series are awful (except in very rare circumstances). I’d also disagree that the 2016 superseries flopped because it was disjointed. I think it flopped because the two teams were so mis-matched that no format could produce a competitive contest – and which makes the point that this idea on its own isn’t the magic bullet solution to anything. In tackling competitiveness we need to look at issues like home team bias, the resouces available to poor teams and the lack of jeopardy for failure. I’m thinking of things like neutral groundsmen, scrapping the toss, more and better warm-up games, a new international financial settlement and divisions with relegation as ideas we should be looking at.
I think we need to be careful of ideas like Atherton’s which I suspect we’re going to hear plenty of in the next few years. Atherton has enough good will in the bank not to doubt his motives but I wouldn’t say that about many in the cricket media. They will be floating ideas in the guise of saving Test cricket but really designed to downgrade it and eventually kill it. It’s a repeated pattern by those who want to destroy a treasured institution: starve it of funds; exaggerate its failings (again, notice how good Test attendances are routinely not reported); introduce ‘helpful’ reforms that kill the remaining affection; close it down completely.
Finally, none of this has much to do with the Rashid issue:
https://twitter.com/tickerscricket/status/964186227040800768
I hate 2-test series. Minimum series length should be 3 tests, with 5 tests preferred.
I think most spectators’ ideal series would be 5 tests, 0 ODIs and 0 T20s.
If you want to send a separate bunch on a white ball tour at another time, sobeit. But no-one will care, no-one will watch.
I think 3 tests, 3 ODIs, and 1 (or maybe 2) T20s is fine for a tour. I think Atherton wanted two tests so that 3 teams could visit each summer rather than 2.
6 pts for a test win?
2pts for a test draw?
2pts per white ball game win ?
What they’re trying to create is a “something must be done, the status quo is not an option” mentality. It’s a crucial battering-ram for destruction.
Strikes me as just more tinkering with the structure off the game. Its bad enough now. But I would back a reduction in white ball as the games would mean a bit more, rather than this more is better mantra. But it won’t happen because of one thing – money.
As for Rashid. Should have been picked years ago when in his prime. But we never do, because “they’re not ready”. Don’t really rate him much anyway, specially after seeing Sanga smash his short stuff all over Headingley last year. Even saying this he’s a miles better leggie than Crane will ever be.
Athers idea is truely awful. The simple truth is it’ll erode even further red ball Cricket. We already see a lot of white ball players in the CC and test teams around the world which has massively decreased the skills available. This would just increase it further.
Specialisation is fine but the ecb need to prioritise pay towards red ball and lower pay to white ball. That’s the only way you’ll change it. No amount of tinkering with formats and super series will work… unless you make the tests worth way more pts than white ball so losing a test hurts you badly
That’s the point really. Atherton suggests making tests the main event because more points are awarded for winning them. This in turn would encourage selectors to pick more red ball players rather than white ball guys. I agree that pay from non-international T20 tournaments would remain a huge issue though.
Women’s super series used to do that… they moaned and now they don’t need to be any good at tests as teams can just not win the white ball games
I don’t mind the white ball games being part of a super series but they should be the fun stuff.. not the serious stuff..
6pts for a test win
Pts for a draw
2pts for a white ball win
3 tests (min), 3 odi’s, 2 2020’s might work BUT I still say we’d have a test team with more players akin to buttler, Roy, hales, Rashid, Morgan, duckett, jordan than cook, hameed,Trott, Strauss, colly, Bell etc
Firstly Rashid. I first saw him in the flesh playing for the Lions vs Oz. His batting (more than useful) was much better than his bowling. He’s not a bad bowler but I don’t think he got the overs in, largely due to being mistrusted by captains.
I don’t blame him for (probably) following the money.
But I’m getting sick of talk of white ball cricket and red ball cricket. Perhaps if we could revert to calling it simply, er, cricket things might improve. But probably not. Almost inevitably there’s going to be pressure on players to develop their skills in one form or another and the guys who can excel in all forms to be few and far between and extremely knackered. Actually I don’t rate Atherton’s idea but I’ve little time for him. Probably even less than he has for county cricket.
It’s not All Cricket sadly. There are simply very little correlation between 2020/50over and tests now.. two formats are slog fests and one isnt
Shame that he couldn’t get a fair crack at red ball cricket!
I like Michael Atherton’s idea … or the complete opposite.
Playing multiple formats in a tour makes sense when it’s largely the same players, as it is with the Women’s Ashes (though I preferred it when the Test win was worth 3 one-day wins, not the mere 2 it is now.) So either encourage that, making a tour an ongoing contest between two sides (rather than four or even six sides).
Or go the other way — accept that first-class and one-day cricket are different sports. In which case, don’t bind their tours together: have a Test team that goes on and hosts Test tours and a separate one-day team which does its own tours, each as works best for that sport, without needing the constraint of both formats being played against the same opposition in adjacent months.
Atherton was always something of an academic and we can be fairly certain it is something he has given a lot of thought to. Like you, I haven’t bothered to work out the numerical connotations (and I hate the fact the 6 Nations has had to bugger about with the points to avoid someone who wins all 5 matches not being champion!) but you are absolutely right in the point you make about scheduling a test last. Who can forget the excitement of the drawn Ashes test at the Oval in 2005. Even my wife was excited and she hates cricket!
I love cricket – in all its forms. Anything that can help preserve the 5 day game needs to be given serious consideration.
Having the tests last would mean dew becoming a factor towards the end of a series, with am starts, so the toss could be crucial. Playing ODI’s first, when the wickets and weather are not producing the best pitches, would make life more interesting. Having tests in July and August, when pitches and weather are at their best makes more sense, then finishing off with the more festive 20-20’s, so starting play in the afternoon is viable, as by September they are still warm whereas days are drawing in and evenings can be cold, even under floodlights.
Hey, let’s torch everything and copy the BBL….
http://www.heraldsun.com.au/sport/cricket/cricket-australia-reveals-the-big-bash-has-lost-33-million-over-its-first-five-years/news-story/04e15a632db26d7e8a39deee31020384
Will he go from “who?” to “the future of English cricket”?…
http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/cricket/43104848
I wonder, though whether the Atherton proposal for a single squad covering all formats could actually be more relevant to county cricket. Few counties have the resources to employ a full red ball team and a full white ball team. If, though, the County Championship were to be based on points gained in four day, one day and T20 games, and county squads were limited in number, players would be forced to develop their skills in all formats of the game. Furthermore, every game would have significance as it would contribute to the crowning of the champion county, unlike games in the current 50 over competition, which seem to be valued by nobody.
Another innovation would be for women’s games to be part of a single County Championship. This wouldn’t be tokenism but would make sporting and commercial sense as it would increase the supporter base for county cricket. Including women’s games as part of an established competition would inevitably increase live and televised viewing figures. I suspect, though, that more women would also start to take an interest in men’s games if they knew that points gained in them would contribute to an overall league table.
I am a traditionalist who values the County Championship above all other competitions. Yet even I have to admit that it no longer has the kudos it once had. Any innovations that restore interest in county cricket and at the same time protect the longest form of the game are surely worth considering.
Alex Hales has followed Rashid’s example & opted for white-ball only with Notts
Who’s next? Buttler? Roy?
I see Morgan has come out and said he still wants to play longer format. Might just be words, but fair play to the captain.