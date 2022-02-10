The Full Toss

Poor Batting Techniques Threaten the Standards of Test Cricket

By Steve Baggaley
In News
5 hours ago
4 Min read
1 comment

Today we welcome new writer Steve Baggaley to TFT. He has some strong views on what white ball cricket is doing to the traditional skills of the game. Anyone who’s watched England’s Test team bat in recent times will appreciate exactly where he’s coming from…

Poor batsmanship is threatening the true nature of the game of test cricket – and the game’s shorter formats are not helping.

At its most exciting, cricket is not only a celebration of the various skills of the players: the swing, seam, and spin of bowlers; and the back foot, front foot, soft hands, and hard hands of batsmen. It is also critically reliant on testing these skills in a variety of conditions, over five days: climate and humidity, outfield and dew, ball and shine, pitch and soil. This combination of factors creates the endlessly fascinating nuances of the sport.

When these conditions become challenging, today’s batsmen are all too often flailing and failing. Given a grassy green wicket or raging turner, batsmen do not then have the skill to defend or attack against the moving ball. The feet go nowhere, the head is off kilter, balance is lost, and wickets tumble. Matches last three days (sometimes less), and most significantly, cricket boards lose money.

Quality batting gives curators the confidence to prepare cricket pitches that promote the skills of the game. The swing and seam of a fast bowler on the first morning, the guile and field placements needed as the pitch flattens and dries on day two and three, and the challenge of spin on day four and five showcase the game’s demands. Batsmen must adapt to the swinging and seaming ball through swift footwork. Focus and concentration are key when the pitch loses life. Attack and defence are paramount when facing the turning ball.

Time allocated to test cricket is key. Time for the pitch to change in color and character: green tinged on the first day, and grey, scuffed, and cracked on the last. Time for the ball to be polished, scuffed (legally we hope), and seam flattened. All these factors influence the aerodynamics and movement of the ball. The game is nuanced, testing a range of skills that other shorter formats of the game forego.  

The shorter formats of the game have aggravated batsmen’s deficiencies. After all, the fewer the variables, the more homogenised the product – pitches so true as if made of glass, batsmen blasting the ball to all quarters, bowlers attaining no movement; resorting to circus tricks including knuckle balls and fast leg-spinners: at best, entertainment for a new generation of follower; at worst, dumbing down the sport to a series of cheap thrills for short attention spans.

This immediate form of gratification should not surprise in today’s world of texts and tweets. Communicating over distance used to be a process of writing, sending, receiving, and responding – all on paper – creating a sense of anticipation. This is analogous to test cricket over 5 days. How much grass is on the pitch? Will the field rough up the ball for reverse swing? How far will the cracks open up? There is a sense of time and space in which the mind can slow down and analyse.

Of course there are many constraints to this ideal. The very popularity of T20 and its predecessor, 50-over cricket, are predicated on the family friendly entertainment of explosive strokes of the batsmen, providing the instant gratification of fours being smashed and sixes clubbed. After all, this is a game for spoilt batsmen playing outlandish shots with the confidence that the bounce of the ball is true. Sure, paddles over keepers and baseball slugs over ropes have their own challenges, but this bears little resemblance to the fundamentals of the game.

More money and marketing needs to support the longer form of the game. Recognising and promoting cricket as a game played in a variety of conditions will motivate coaches and players to teach skillsets that are the very essence of cricket. Better quality batting will give curators more confidence to prepare the ideal pitch which seams, flattens, and then spins. Matches will last longer, benefiting both crowds and administrators while promoting the skills of the game.

Or we can continue down this same lifeless flat road, watching tens of short-form matches that all meld into one another, watching batmen’s techniques deteriorate, and ignoring the true essence of cricket: a test of time, space, and the ever-changing conditions.     

Steve Baggaley

1 comment

  • Hello there gentlemen. I do enjoy talking about cricket. Good day to all of you.

    This was a wonderful piece of writing.

    However, I couldn’t help but notice that Australia won the T20 WC before fielding 5 batsmen with Test averages of 40+.

    My view is that the ECB and the CC fixture are to blame.

    Reply

England Are Better Off Without Giles & Silverwood. But They Were Never the Real Problem.

By Joe Ross
In News
3 days ago
5 Min read
10 comments

The sackings of Ashley Giles and Chris Silverwood came as no surprise given England’s woeful year in Test match cricket. They’re a step in the right direction, of course, but this isn’t the meaningful and long-lasting change we hoped for. The King of Spain came into the role of managing director in 2018, and in 2019 appointed Chris Silverwood as head coach. However, throughout his tenure, you’d be forgiven for not knowing what Giles’ role actually was. Managing directors are...

Read on10 comments

England’s Opening Enigma: An Unsolved Riddle

By Jack Gabriel
In News
1 week ago
8 Min read
5 comments

Today new writer Jack Gabriel looks at England’s problems at the top of the order. How did we get into this mess? With mercy finally upon us, and the urn aloft in Australian arms once more, the quadrennial post-mortem of another barbarous Ashes series Down Under can properly begin. In truth, it’s an inquest that has been inevitable since ball one of the tour. While, for some, immediate focus shifted to England’s T20 outfit in their preparations for another World Cup, the more ardent...

Read on5 comments

The Case Against Virat Kohli

By Alex Ferguson
In News
1 week ago
4 Min read
32 comments

Today Alex Ferguson returns to TFT with both guns blazing. And he’s got India’s former captain Virat Kohli firmly in his sights. Do you agree with Alex or will the history books offer a more sympathetic appraisal of Kohli’s legacy? In the past, the player that you looked out for when you checked out the Indian scorecard was Sachin Tendulkar. Before that, Kapil Dev. But in these heady days, it’s Virat Kohli. It’s like Lionel Messi. Regardless of what you think of him, you can’t...

Read on32 comments

Australia Can’t Afford To Enjoy England’s Demise Too Much

By James Morgan
In News
2 weeks ago
4 Min read
28 comments

Thus far our Ashes post-mortem has focused exclusively on England. And understandably so. English cricket is in a terrible state. Supporters are at each other’s throats and it’s becoming increasingly obvious that our domestic calendar simply can’t prioritise our Test team unless the ECB either drop their beloved pet project, The Hundred, or sacrifice 50 over cricket instead. However, what about our Australian cousins? Presumably everything in their garden is rosy after winning the Ashes 4-0...

Read on28 comments
The Full Toss

