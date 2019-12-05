Will he be missed? He certainly will, Charles. Today is a really sad day. Like many people I feel absolutely gutted at the loss of Bob Willis. He was loved by all and he’s left us all far too soon.
Bob was one of the few cricket pundits who was just like us supporters. He was candid and critical because he cared so much about the team. And, just like us, he spoke his mind and didn’t particularly care if his passion overflowed. In an era when too many pundits and commentators seem too close to the players, and too afraid to criticise, Bob Willis was real. You knew he was giving it to you straight.
Yes there were times when Bob was probably a bit too harsh on certain players. I’d be interested to know how the likes of Keaton Jennings felt after a Bob roasting on Sky. However, this only made him more like us. As supporters we all get carried away now and again. Watching Bob rant on the television, just like we do on the sofa when England collapse after a succession of crap shots, was cathartic. If there weren’t any positives then Bob wouldn’t waste time trying to find any.
Bob also had an uncanny knack of summing up the prevailing mood in just a few words. They might not have been clever words that would win him a writer’s job at a prestigious broadsheet but somehow they always hit home: “A load of rubbish, Charles”, “abject and pathetic, Charles”, “they’re bird-brains, Charles”, “these guys cannot bat, it’s as simple as that, Charles”. Go get ’em, Bob.
By keeping it simple, and eschewing all the usual cliches and paralysis through over-analysis, Bob also managed to be remarkably incisive. He instinctively knew when a particular player couldn’t cut the mustard at international level and he was rarely wide of the mark. But when someone did occasionally prove him wrong, or the team produced an unexpected comeback after he’d written them off, he wasn’t afraid to be gracious and gobble up his humble pie.
Bob’s passing also seems to underline the passing of the commentary baton from one generation to the next. With Sky pensioning off David Gower and Ian Botham (wrongly in my opinion) and replacing them with younger blokey types like Rob Key and Ian Ward, Bob Willis’s continued role on The Debate (formerly The Verdict) felt reassuring. The decor might have been changing but one hoped that Grumpy Bob would remain part of the furniture for a long time to come.
Sadly, however, this wasn’t meant to be. Although Bob’s colleague Charles Colville tried to reassure us last week that his absence from our screens was down to a “small operation” his condition was obviously far more serious than that. It was a shock to hear he’d been suffering from Thyroid cancer. Sky’s cricket coverage simply won’t be the same again.
It’s worth remembering, of course, that Bob Willis had a tremendous career as a player before making the switch to media. Unfortunately I didn’t see much of him live – he played his last test in 1984 which was a year or two before I started watching cricket on the BBC as a kid – but he was clearly the exceptional England fast bowler of his generation.
Indeed, one could argue that Bob Willis (statistically at very least) was the best pace bowler we’ve had in the last half century: 325 wickets at an average of 25 and a strike rate of 53. Only Jimmy Anderson comes close. How England could use a young Willis now.
On a personal level I will miss him just as much as I miss Richie Benaud. Although I never met Bob in person, I used to see him around town in Wimbledon when I lived there during my twenties and thirties. What’s more, as a fellow Bob Dylan fan, I always saw him as a kindred spirit.
Perhaps it’s fitting, therefore, that I end this tribute by quoting the most influential singer-songwriter of the 1960s.
“When the storm clouds gather ’round you, and heavy rains descend,
Just remember that death is not the end.”
– Bob Dylan, 1983.
James Morgan
Sadly, I am old enough to remember the young R.G. Willis (not yet self-Dylanised) made his first appearances for Surrey. He was astonishingly quick. I don’t think I had regularly seen county batsmen beaten for pace, because even the great fast bowlers of my schooldays didn’t really turn it on (Trueman and Statham and Snow we exciting, but not really fast, when actually seen). Willis, briefly, was really fast. Then, in no particular order, he got knee trouble and left for Warwickshire. Of course, his exploits at Headingly in 1981 cannot be forgotten. Unfortunately, I also cannot forget his totally unimaginative and surly spell as England skipper – a sort of active prelude to his curmudgeon on “The Verdict”. Much missed, as everyone says.
I read that he took the captaincy out of a sense of duty because nobody else wanted to do it.
Nicely put.
Very sad news. I laughed at Vic Mark’s piece about him in the Guardian when he allegedly said “when I retire the last thing I’m going to do is become a pundit and slate the players”. You’ve mentioned Jennings, I’d like to know what Craig White thinks as he was someone in particularly who Willis always seemed to have it in for.
But despite this, and to go back to the Vic Marks piece and your comment about him “being one of us”, it’s worth remembering that at a dinner a couple of years ago in which he was there with several of England’s current fast bowlers the new crop arrived wary given Bob had been giving them a hard time on Sky. They left having had a great evening having discovered that Bob really was one of them.
RIP Bob Willis.
My first live cricket was a Rest of the World XI vs the 1977 Australians at Arundel – and Bob Willis took a hat-trick (all top order batsmen too). He was the best England fast bowler I’ve seen over a sustained period of time (I only saw Snow at the very tail-end of his career, Malcolm, Finn and Tremlett may have matched him briefly but couldn’t sustain it and it’s too soon to say about Archer and Wood).
It’s a great shame there’s no TV of the 76/77 tour of India which was his real breakthrough. Everyone rightly mentions 8/43 but I also recall him taking a five-for against NZ when they were chasing a small total (not so well remembered as NZ did manage to crawl over the line). He played some useful knocks in his idiosyncratic style (a partnership with Peter Willey against the mighty WI was probably his best although going out against Pakistan and forgetting his bat was funnier) and he was also an outstanding close catcher when his knees allowed (fine catches in 70/71 and to dismiss Kim Hughes at the Oval in 1977 stand out). Unlike some genuine quicks he was a fine ODI bowler as well and it was a pity he missed the 1979 WC Final with injury.
As for the captaincy and why the England selectors broke their long-standing antipathy to bowler captains, his outspoken opposition to Packer just beforehand might not have been entirely coincidental. He wasn’t a great captain and the decision to take three off-spinners to Australia in 82/83 because he couldn’t tolerate Phil Edmonds was a bad mistake.
After England batsmen had copped it from Australia in 1975 and the West Indies in 1976, there’s no denying part of the affection for him was seeing someone who could dish it back. He hit Iqbal Qasim in the face in 1978 and his blow to Rick Darling’s chest in 78/79 isn’t as famous as the Ewen Chatfield incident but is probably the nearest there’s been to an on-field fatality when England were involved after it.
Thanks for the memories, Bob. I don’t think anyone watching you ever felt like you weren’t giving it all you had.,