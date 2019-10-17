The Hundred is a veritable banquet of absurdity. It’s the Santa Claus of cricketing farce which just keeps giving. So in the spirit of The Hundred ‘draft’ – which I assume is the gentle wind emanating from Tom Harrison’s bottom every time he speaks – here’s a new idea which I’m sure will catch on.

Thus far we’ve heard that every franchise will boast one England contracted player, two local icons, and also the infamous ‘non-playing players’. The latter refers to esteemed cricketers like Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad who are simply too good and too discerning to get involved in the playing side of all this bollocks. They are, after all, serious cricketers with a certain reputation to uphold.

However, rather than asking Stu and Jimmy to wave at crowds, kiss babies, kiss their employer’s arses, and conduct the occasional inane and insincere promotional interview, why not get some real media personalities involved?

And that is why, ladies and gentlemen, the time is right for Harrison’s Harebrained Have A Hit to introduce a new concept that 100% of the literally millions of respondents that I haven’t researched reckon is a superb idea: ‘non-playing non-players’.

“But who should these non-playing non-players be?” I hear you ask. Do not fear. The Full Toss is here. We’ve got some great suggestions that are bound to entice Brenda from Bristol, Gillian ‘the bigoted woman’ from Rochdale, and all the other fine English mothers who have no interest in cricket whatsoever to switch off Coronation Street and begin a tedious odyssey to their nearest metropolitan centre to catch a game.

Trent Rockets: Elton John

This one makes too much sense. It’s been a long, long time since Elton got as high as a kite with Watford FC, so why not bring him round again to cricket? They might not find cricket the sport they think it is at home, oh no no no, so let’s get Elton up on a stage to burn the Hundred fuse alone.

Oval Invincibles: Boris from Goldeneye

The original Boris, who came to prominence long before our PM, has long been a global icon of overconfidence. He’s therefore perfect for this role. Whenever Tom Moody’s boys are about to lose a game, Boris can run onto the pitch and shout ‘we are invincible’, before being frozen in liquid nitrogen. This promises to be a lot more entertaining than the actual cricket.

Manchester Originals: Chesney Hawkes

They’re called ‘the originals’. They’re sponsored by (the real) McCoys. So why not get the one and only Chesney Hawkes to non-playing play his greatest hits, or should that be ‘hit (singular), at Old Trafford before the start of every game? I love the fit here. After all, the story of The Hundred is bound to follow Cheesy Chesney’s career trajectory: it will emerge in a blaze of publicity, piss everyone off, and then be long forgotten.

Southern Brave: C3PO from Star Wars

Because they’re sponsored by Pom Bears, one assumes the name ‘Brave’ was meant to be ironic. Consequently, the perfect mascot for this team surely has to be infamous interstellar coward C3P0. Having a droid who’s fluent in 6 million forms of communication on hand throughout The Hundred will be a massive advantage for the Ageas Bowl crowd. As a professional interpreter he can explain to everyone what the hell is going on.

Welsh Fire: Daenerys Targaryen

Who better than the Daenerys Stormborn, The First Of Her Name, Queen Of The Andals, Rhyonar and The First Men, The Rightful Queen Of The Seven Kingdoms, Protector Of The Realm, and more pertinently The Mother Of Dragons to breathe fire into the Welsh franchise? With her three dragons Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion by her side, she’ll eat the other franchises for breakfast. And if the unthinkable does happen, and the Welsh Fire crash and burn (or Jonny Bairstow refuses to bend the knee), she can simply raze the whole of Southampton to the ground.

London Spirit: The Ghost of WG Grace

The ghost of WG has been turning in his grave since The Hundred was announced, so it’s time he came back to haunt the ECB for ruining the game he loves. Although Shane Warne is technically in charge of coaching the team, it won’t be long before cricket’s favourite ghost moves Warne aside and starts ordering the players to read his two books Cricket (1891) and Reminiscences (1899) which, ironically enough, were both ghostwritten.

Northern Superchargers: Michael O’Leary

You poor deluded Leeds residents. I bet you thought the name ‘Superchargers’ referred to electricity or bulls – a bit like the Los Angeles Chargers or Deccan Chargers. Wrong! The franchise’s name is actually a reference to the stadium experience, where entry is cheap as chips but added charges soon begin to add up. Want to make your way to your seat? That’ll be £10 to use the walkways. Want to actually sit down? That’ll be £20 to rent your seat. And if you want a beer don’t expect to get your plastic glass for free. That’ll be an extra £5 on top of the outrageous £10 per pint. I can almost hear Fred Boycott’s words now “HOW MUCH”?

Birmingham Phoenix – Frank Skinner (with David Baddiel)

When I was a teenager there was a great TV show called Fantasy Football League. The best section was titled ‘Phoenix From The Flames’ when Skinner and Baddiel would recreate seminal moments in football history. As the entertainment at The Hundred is likely to be, how can we say, a bit dull, why not get Frank and David to recreate iconic cricketing moments during the tedious strategic timeouts?

The Headingley test match this year, when Ben Stokes dragged England over the line singlehandedly, might be one example. Skinner could play the part of Tim Paine burning his reviews, and Baddiel could do an impression of Nathan Lyon’s butterfingers. Reminding unenthusiastic crowds that proper cricket still exists might cheer them up a bit and reduce the chances of a mass suicide event.

Feel free to add your own suggestions for non-playing non-players in the comments below. The more absurd the better.

James Morgan

