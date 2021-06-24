New Zealand show the way. And show English cricket up.

India has a population of over 1.3 billion. New Zealand has less than 5 million. They’re a nation approximately the same size as Scotland. But they still managed to win the World Test Championship final at Southampton yesterday by a decisive margin of 8 wickets.

The Kiwis will be incredibly popular winners around the world. While some nations the size of New Zealand would be perfectly happy celebrating 0-0 draws – I thought I’d stir that particular pot for shits and giggles – Kane Williamson’s team have always had loftier ambitions.

Yes circumstances have favoured them – had the final been in Surat rather than Southampton then we might have seen a very different outcome. Others have also pointed out the Black Caps’ lack of away success in this particular WTC cycle. However, even if they’d been pipped by India this week, there would still be so much to admire.

When England won the ODI World Cup in 2019, they basically sold the farm to facilitate their long overdue success at a major international tournament. And now the chickens have come home to roost. England’s Test team is the weakest it’s been since the mid-90s.

New Zealand, on the other hand, have proved that you don’t need to sacrifice one form of the game (especially the most important one) in order to win trophies in pyjamas. The Kiwis tied that emotional World Cup final at Lord’s – many thought they deserved to win it – and only lost on an obscure boundary count-back rule. And yet here they, two years later, with a World Test championship to their name with just a fraction of England’s resources. The ECB should be thoroughly embarrassed. Perhaps they could take a leaf out of the Kiwis book rather that focusing on risky vanity projects like The Hundred which will only damage the England Test team even further, not to mention to fabric of domestic cricket itself.

What’s so delightful about New Zealand’s Test side is that it possess such a fantastic balance. They have two proper openers who average over 40, a world class No.3, an experienced No.4, a handy No.5 who also averages over 40, followed by arguably the best keeper-batsman in the world in BJ Watling.

Colin de Grandhomme provides balance in the all-rounder slot at 7, and then they can choose three from four very handy pace bowlers – Boult, Southee, Jamieson and Wagner. If conditions dictate, like they did at the Ageas Bowl, they can even leave out their spinner, Ajaz Patel (who averages a very respectable 30 in Test cricket) and play all four. Every single base is covered.

The other thing I admire about New Zealand is the way they play the game. I don’t quite buy into the hype that they’re uber-nice. The likes of Wagner show plenty of aggression. However, they do tend to play in the right spirit and rarely overstep the line that separates competitiveness from shithousery. There is clearly no sandpaper down Kane Williamson’s pants.

But the main reason why myself and many others are revelling in the Kiwis success is that they’ve manage to defy the odds. International cricket isn’t set up to help the smaller nations. It’s set up to spit in their eye. The big three could, no should, be completely dominant in world cricket in all forms. India have given it a good go – they’re a very good side – but England, and to a lesser extent Australia, are sorely lacking at the moment.

So well done to New Zealand. Thank you for the joy you’ve brought to so many through your excellent cricket. And thanks also for showing the UK what a pitiful job the ECB are doing.

Some will no doubt argue that success in national sport is cyclical. And there is indeed some truth to that. But look at whats happened over the last few years and you’ll see that the Black Caps’ success, and the England Test team’s failures, stem from far more than coincidence.

The bottom line is that New Zealand have given themselves the best chance to develop the best Test team they possibly can. England have done the very opposite.

How fitting that England’s ‘stars’ were making mincemeat of a hapless Sri Lankan side in a meaningless T20 while Kane Williamson’s troops were lifting an important red ball trophy.

I bet Joe Root wishes he could swap places with his opposite number.

James Morgan