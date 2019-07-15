Keep Hitting Sixers with SmartBuyGlasses!

Cricket is not just a sport, for some people, it is more like a religion. It is a sport that not only unites countries but also people. Finally, it is that time of the year when people from 10 different countries come together and cheer for their nation on a single platform, the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019.

Cricket involves a lot of team spirit, energy, and confidence. Whether you are planning to clean bowl your opponent, hit a sixer, bowl a cutter or hit a hat-trick, nothing should hold you back, especially your vision.

But cricketers, like many other sportsmen, face the same problem of overexposure to sunlight and ultimately the UV Rays. The aftermath of such exposure can have a direct impact on your eye health. You might even have to stop playing because of temporary or permanent blindness. Howzat for the cricketers now?

Whether it’s a test match, a T20 match or just a neighborhood match, aiming for a half century or a century requires a lot of skills and also in some cases the right equipment. Skills are something you develop on your own but what we offer can help you see better while looking cool and sporty! Apart from a cricket bat, a cricket ball, wicket keeping pads and so on, one thing you always miss in your cricket kit are the sportsglasses. You might think they’re not a necessity but UV protection is as vital as your headgear! Whether you’re a batsman, a bowler or a keeper, sports like cricket always requires a pair of high-quality sunglasses or sportsglasses to shield yourself from harmful UV rays. Also, they’ll make finding the ball a lot easier after hitting a sixer.

Our sportsglasses are perfect for cricketers, offering you better vision, style and sporty look with our sportsglasses collection. This ICC Cricket World Cup, style yourself like your favorite player with SmartBuyGlasses!

Be the man of the match and score like a champion. Because at the end of the day “Nobody wants to really play bad cricket” as said by MS Dhoni. Your days as a substitute player are now over with these exclusive sportswear from SmartBuyGlasses:

Oakley

Oakley OO9183 RADARLOCK EDGE

Oakley OO9009 FLAK JACKET

Sinner



Sinner Firebug (Box) SISU

Sinner Prospects (Box) SISU

Adidas

Adidas AD03 Zonyk L



Adidas Zonyk Aero Midcut Ba

Keep calm and bat on!