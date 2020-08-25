Only the weather was ever going to stop him. Age has failed to wither Jimmy Anderson for 156 Test matches. Pakistan’s batsmen, even the admirable Azhar Ali, therefore never stood a chance. Once the rain had relented, and the groundsmen had mopped up, The One’s inexorable march to 600 Test wickets was complete.
Well bowled, Mr Anderson.
I’ve written plenty of articles about the leader of England’s attack over the years. I wrote this one here just last week. However, once again Jimmy has forced me to revisit my well of superlatives. He’s superb. New landmarks keep being reached and new standards continue to be set. I simply can’t believe that a 38 year old seam bowler can be this good.
One thing that’s struck me is the pace at which Anderson still bowls. Obviously he’s never been a genuinely ‘quick’ bowler. He’s an artist who relies on subtle skills to create wicket-taking deliveries. But I ask you this: how many fast bowlers can you name (ever) who have bowled 85 mph plus at the age of nearly 40. It’s just unheard of. I keep looking at the speed gun and wondering if it’s faulty. Today England’s veteran was bowling at the same pace as Jofra Archer.
I’m not claiming that Jimmy is better than the likes of McGrath, Pollock, Waqar, or Courtney Walsh by the way. They were all world class operators in their own right. However, all of them without exception lost a yard of pace once they reached their mid-30s. Walsh, for example, was barely 80-82 mph during his last tour of England and relied almost exclusively on his height and accuracy at that point.
McGrath and Pollock were never express pace but they too lost the ability to surprise the batsmen as they aged. Effort balls that seemed a little quicker, hit the seam, and bounced more than the batsmen expected were effectively removed from their armoury. Instead they relied on guile.
But Jimmy can still do it all. Just look at the ball that claimed his 600th wicket. It found something extra from the surface, took the batsman by surprise, and took the edge as the batsmen tried to ride the bounce. This was a classic Anderson dismissal in his early years. And he’s still doing it 156 Test matches later.
It’s no coincidence that Jimmy’s Test average has improved every year he’s played. One would normally expect a bowler to become less effective after the age of thirty. But Jimmy has bucked that particular trend spectacularly. His record since his 30th birthday is magnificent: over 300 wickets at an average of 23. And since his 35th birthday his wickets have cost 21.
Once again this sort of thing just doesn’t happen. Or at least it shouldn’t happen. Jimmy is an athletic freak. His record overseas has been very tidy too in recent years.
Jimmy longevity isn’t just due to his natural athleticism, of course. England have managed Anderson brilliantly and prolonged his Test career by removing him from the white ball fray at just the right time. He was never cut out for modern T20 or even ODIs anyway because attacking batsmen were occasionally able to dominate him. It was a move that suited both parties.
It’s a similar story with Stuart Broad. I think Broad owes much of his recent Test success to his white ball exclusion too. Not only have the breaks between matches kept their bodies fresh; they’ve also had spare time to work on their skills. Consequently, one wonders how many Test wickets the likes of Gough or Fraser might have taken had they been saved exclusively for Test matches.
But this isn’t meant to diminish Jimmy’s achievements. Gough and Fraser probably would’ve lost some effectiveness anyway in their mid-30s. They just didn’t have the same natural athleticism nor the efficient bowling action grooved by Anderson. Gus often looked like he was bowling into a gale with a rucksack full of boulders in his mid-twenties. Jimmy’s a completely different animal.
The question now is how long can Anderson go on? Maybe Ed Smith will call time on his England career tomorrow. Maybe he’ll give Jimmy the opportunity to defy father time for another couple of years? I really don’t know. Jimmy shows no indication of hanging up his boots any time soon.
Perhaps we should all just take things one step, and one game, at a time. Talking of which, this current game has effectively been over since day two. The weather just had to spoil it. Credit to Pakistan for clinging on doggedly when the series had obviously gone but England won’t be too disappointed with a draw either.
Overall I’m just really glad that we’ve managed to see some Test cricket this summer. It hasn’t been ideal without the crowds, and that artificial hum still seems a tad incongruous to me, but credit must go to the ECB, the organisers, the hosts, and of course to Pakistan and the West Indies, for getting the games on. I’ve really enjoyed them.
This game too, despite the weather, has completed the Test summer on a note that makes life easy for lazy writers like me. Two men have been centre stage: the novice still full of wonder and aspiration making his first Test hundred; and the grizzled old timer taking his 29th five-fer.
It’s been the new and the old. The future and the …. well, I can’t say ‘the past’ just yet. Jimmy certainly isn’t past it and I hope he’ll remain part of England’s present for a few series yet.
James Morgan
The nearest I can think of to Anderson in terms of combining improving skill with not noticeably losing pace as the years ticked by was Richard Hadlee – Dennis Lillee was a great bowler late in his career but definitely less quick than in his youth.
Someone else on Twitter made the Hadlee comparison. It’s a tough one because Hadlee was much more effective when he slowed down a bit and focused on accuracy. Apparently he used to be a tearaway in his youth. My memory – which isn’t the best by the way – is that Hadlee had indeed lost a yard on his last tour of England. But I could be wrong and he was certainly still a very fine bowler indeed.
Hadlee turned 39 on his last tour of Eng in 1990. Him and Jimmy have both had 17 year test careers but, given the paucity of test cricket NZ played, Hadlee only played 86 tests in that span, 70 less than Jimmy. He took 36 5-fers in them mind vs 29 for Jimmy, with only the military medium of L Cairns, Chatfield and Snedden at the other end, rather than Broad.
Hadlee shortened his run up in 1982; the demands of being Notts overseas pro in the English summer forcing same, but played for NZ through til 1990.
I was lucky enough to see him be the first to reach 400 test wickets against the Indians in Christchurch in 1990; having come back from a ruptured Achilles’ tendon the year before. The ground was lost to the 2011 earthquake. The month after he bowled Steve Waugh with the Jaffa of his career in his last home test at the Basin to beat the Aussies by nine wickets.
Hadlee was NZ cricket for his career, the son and brother of fellow test cricketers and knighted whilst still an active player but Jimmy is his equal in England and the sub continent.
Thanks Dan. Great comment.
When you are the only class bowler in a side it’s easier to accumulate wickets. You get more overs and preferential use of conditions. Hadlee was always going to make more impact without anyone substantial to share the wickets with. It’s alright to have someone at the other end but it normally means you have to share the spoils.
Anderson’s had choice of ends since 2008. Great bowlers normally operate in pairs, building pressure without release and creating wicket taking opportunities.
Chatfield and Cairns both took over 100 Test wickets at a little over 30. That makes them substantial performers in my book, bearing in mind NZ didn’t get that many games..
a very good article about Jimmy Adamson Englands best ever fast bowler. i think someone on sky sports said he got to 600 wickets bowling fewer balls than other bowlers.
I think he just missed out – needed to do it within 7 balls today and took it with his 13th. At least I think that’s what they said on TMS.
…although I’m not sure what this shows really: all the others were spinners and spinners generally have a worse strike rate than seamers. I would be interested to see how fast he got to 500 in balls compared to McGrath, or 400 compared to Hadlee or (especially) Steyn.
We were discussing this over dinner; after every Test we wonder if it was Jimmy’s last. However it is still very much up to him – he is justifying his selection for each game.
Richard Hadlee (and his brother, Dayle) were tearaway all-over-the-place bowlers when young. Richard really knuckled down and learnt his craft (Nottinghamshire deserve a lot of credit), and so is a very apposite comparison with Anderson.
May I thank West Indies and Pakistan for coming in these difficult times? Both series seemed to be played in excellent spirit – not always the case with these three countries!
I loved the way the Pakistan players to a man all congratulated Zak Crawley when he finally got out. It was really good sportsmanship and fantastic to see. The bad blood from previous England v Pakistan series is obviously a thing of the past. It’s great to see.
As Anderson seems pretty fit with a nice eonomical action he should be able to carry on for a year or two yet. I think it’s always more difficult to compare bowlers than batsmen, so for me all that matters is that he’s the best we have at present and with no one in the pipeline to take over the new ball other than some promising quickies with dodgy fitness records, we need to wrap him in cotton wool.
Anderson has bowled about 50k f/c deliveries (34k in Tests); Courtney Walsh bowled 85k, was a genuine quick bowler when young and bowled almost double the number of white ball deliveries to boot. Yes, Anderson is a fine athlete and has maintained his fitness – but he has also been blessed to play in an era when England play a lot of Tests and his board have been rich enough to pay him not to play white ball and f/c matches. Cricinfo doesn’t say how many f/c deliveries Richard Hadlee bowled but as he played nearly a hundred f/c matches more than Anderson (342 to 253) it must be a considerable number more. Walsh and Hadlee had to play complete seasons of county cricket to put food on the table. Both played in eras when batsmen sold their wickets more dearly and matches went deeper into 5 days.
As for the series, sorry I can’t agree that it was wonderful, having any cricket at all was wonderful and Pakistan were wonderful. A Big Three team walked another home series against weakened opposition, that’s all. Pakistan are worse than last time they were here when they had Amir and a lot worse than two tours ago when they had Younis and Misbah. They were thrashed in Australia and would be thrashed in India; they only weren’t thrashed here because of the weather.
Congrats to Jimmy Anderson for a fantastic achievement. He has been a brilliant bowler especially in English conditions.
I never realised that he got his first Test wicket in 2003 and then was dropped for famous 2005 Ashes series.
Also, one must congratulate Stuart Broad who has bowled beautifully after being dropped for the 1st Test of the summer but one question, what has Mark Wood done wrong to be dropped after 1 match never to be seen again?