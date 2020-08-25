Only the weather was ever going to stop him. Age has failed to wither Jimmy Anderson for 156 Test matches. Pakistan’s batsmen, even the admirable Azhar Ali, therefore never stood a chance. Once the rain had relented, and the groundsmen had mopped up, The One’s inexorable march to 600 Test wickets was complete.

Well bowled, Mr Anderson.

I’ve written plenty of articles about the leader of England’s attack over the years. I wrote this one here just last week. However, once again Jimmy has forced me to revisit my well of superlatives. He’s superb. New landmarks keep being reached and new standards continue to be set. I simply can’t believe that a 38 year old seam bowler can be this good.

One thing that’s struck me is the pace at which Anderson still bowls. Obviously he’s never been a genuinely ‘quick’ bowler. He’s an artist who relies on subtle skills to create wicket-taking deliveries. But I ask you this: how many fast bowlers can you name (ever) who have bowled 85 mph plus at the age of nearly 40. It’s just unheard of. I keep looking at the speed gun and wondering if it’s faulty. Today England’s veteran was bowling at the same pace as Jofra Archer.

I’m not claiming that Jimmy is better than the likes of McGrath, Pollock, Waqar, or Courtney Walsh by the way. They were all world class operators in their own right. However, all of them without exception lost a yard of pace once they reached their mid-30s. Walsh, for example, was barely 80-82 mph during his last tour of England and relied almost exclusively on his height and accuracy at that point.

McGrath and Pollock were never express pace but they too lost the ability to surprise the batsmen as they aged. Effort balls that seemed a little quicker, hit the seam, and bounced more than the batsmen expected were effectively removed from their armoury. Instead they relied on guile.

But Jimmy can still do it all. Just look at the ball that claimed his 600th wicket. It found something extra from the surface, took the batsman by surprise, and took the edge as the batsmen tried to ride the bounce. This was a classic Anderson dismissal in his early years. And he’s still doing it 156 Test matches later.

It’s no coincidence that Jimmy’s Test average has improved every year he’s played. One would normally expect a bowler to become less effective after the age of thirty. But Jimmy has bucked that particular trend spectacularly. His record since his 30th birthday is magnificent: over 300 wickets at an average of 23. And since his 35th birthday his wickets have cost 21.

Once again this sort of thing just doesn’t happen. Or at least it shouldn’t happen. Jimmy is an athletic freak. His record overseas has been very tidy too in recent years.

Jimmy longevity isn’t just due to his natural athleticism, of course. England have managed Anderson brilliantly and prolonged his Test career by removing him from the white ball fray at just the right time. He was never cut out for modern T20 or even ODIs anyway because attacking batsmen were occasionally able to dominate him. It was a move that suited both parties.

It’s a similar story with Stuart Broad. I think Broad owes much of his recent Test success to his white ball exclusion too. Not only have the breaks between matches kept their bodies fresh; they’ve also had spare time to work on their skills. Consequently, one wonders how many Test wickets the likes of Gough or Fraser might have taken had they been saved exclusively for Test matches.

But this isn’t meant to diminish Jimmy’s achievements. Gough and Fraser probably would’ve lost some effectiveness anyway in their mid-30s. They just didn’t have the same natural athleticism nor the efficient bowling action grooved by Anderson. Gus often looked like he was bowling into a gale with a rucksack full of boulders in his mid-twenties. Jimmy’s a completely different animal.

The question now is how long can Anderson go on? Maybe Ed Smith will call time on his England career tomorrow. Maybe he’ll give Jimmy the opportunity to defy father time for another couple of years? I really don’t know. Jimmy shows no indication of hanging up his boots any time soon.

Perhaps we should all just take things one step, and one game, at a time. Talking of which, this current game has effectively been over since day two. The weather just had to spoil it. Credit to Pakistan for clinging on doggedly when the series had obviously gone but England won’t be too disappointed with a draw either.

Overall I’m just really glad that we’ve managed to see some Test cricket this summer. It hasn’t been ideal without the crowds, and that artificial hum still seems a tad incongruous to me, but credit must go to the ECB, the organisers, the hosts, and of course to Pakistan and the West Indies, for getting the games on. I’ve really enjoyed them.

This game too, despite the weather, has completed the Test summer on a note that makes life easy for lazy writers like me. Two men have been centre stage: the novice still full of wonder and aspiration making his first Test hundred; and the grizzled old timer taking his 29th five-fer.

It’s been the new and the old. The future and the …. well, I can’t say ‘the past’ just yet. Jimmy certainly isn’t past it and I hope he’ll remain part of England’s present for a few series yet.

