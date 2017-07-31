Mo’s Perfect Finish

One man went to Mo. And then another. And then another. What a fantastic way to end a test match: the first hat-trick at The Oval in 100 tests. And, more importantly, a resounding England win. In fact, ‘resounding’ probably doesn’t cut it. I’m going to go with ‘absolute whopping’ instead.

If the truth be told, we knew what the result of this game would be on Friday evening. Once TRJ had decimated South Africa’s first innings, a Proteas comeback was always extremely unlikely.

These days, once a side gets on top in a test match, the other team generally capitulates. Even the best sides (and South Africa ain’t a bad side at all) seem to do it. In fact, the only remotely closely fought test in England’s recent history was Pakistan’s win by 75 runs at Lord’s last year. Other than that the games have all been lopsided: England either hand out a dubbing or get drubbed themselves.

We can all speculate as to why this is – some will bemoan the amount of white ball cricket played – but not many of South Africa’s wickets came from poorly executed attacking shots yesterday: Kuhn wasn’t sure whether to go forward or back, Amla wasn’t sure whether to play or leave, de Kock was beaten neck and crop by a fantastic yorker, and du Plessis also paid for indecision rather than attacking intent. This wasn’t a repeat of England’s demise at Trent Bridge, where they tried to hit their way out of trouble like a punch-drunk pugilist.

A fantastic win like this inevitably means that England are now the most watchable / exciting / entertaining / daring (edit your own hyperbole here) team in the world … until the next game anyway. I fully expect us to get hammered at Old Trafford because, well, isn’t that what usually happens after we win big? The fortunes of the England test team oscillate like a rubber duck in phenomenal seas.

What’s more, I can’t help feeling that these two teams are very evenly matched. England won on this occasion because Ben Stokes played an absolute blinder, South Africa couldn’t get past Cook’s defences on the first day, and Roland Jones had one of those dream debuts that happens from time to time. James Kirtley did a similar thing on debut back in 2003: he took 6-34 in South Africa’s second innings and won England the game.

South Africa’s big guns, on other hand, had games to forget. Hashim Amla was excellent in both innings at Trent Bridge but fell cheaply twice at The Oval. Vernon Philander was obviously unwell, which in part enabled Cook to lay a solid foundation in the first innings, and Dean Elgar’s ton was basically made when the game was up.

Who knows what will happen at Old Trafford? Whoever plays the best cricket – or alternatively whichever team gets on top first – will probably win. Both teams have some excellent players but also some flaws. Neither seems to have the fortitude to mount a recovery in adversity.

Now we’ve looked at the bigger picture, let’s consider the minutiae. This might seem a tad irrelevant in the context of the game but the thing that pleased me most in this test was Tom Westley. England have found it notoriously hard to find good No.3 batsmen over the last two decades (Trott is the only decent one we’ve had) and I think the Essex lad showed promise.

Although Roland Jones will obviously take most of the plaudits, and Westley only made 25 and 59, it was the manner of his runs that impressed me. If I had to think of a comparison I’d argue he’s a cross between John Crawley and Ian Bell: he’s a relatively orthodox player who’s strong through the leg-side but also drives with the full face of the bat. He’s also quite elegant (although aesthetics can be subjective).

While I’m not entirely convinced that Roland Jones will have longevity as a test cricketer – it’s interesting that the last four England bowlers to take a 5-fer on debut were Richard Johnson, the aforementioned James Kirtley, Graham Onions and Adil Rashid – I think Westley might be around for a while if he continues to show a sound technique and a good temperament. I guess we’ll see. I imagine a few observers said similar things after Keaton Jennings made a hundred on debut!

As for Jennings, do you think he’s done enough to play at Old Trafford? While one score of 49 hardly makes a summer (and it wasn’t the most fluent inns at that) it might appear harsh to drop him after he finally survived for longer than five minutes. It’s also notable that he dropped Dean Elgar early on – and that’s exactly the kind of thing coaches hate.

I have to admit that I’m torn on Jennings’s future – mainly because I also think that Mark Stoneman deserves a chance at some point. Would you stick or twist? How many games does one give a struggling player?

It was also a disappointing game for Dawid Malan. Although he should obviously get a few more opportunities to prove himself, it’s worth mentioning that one of my favourite players, Joe Clarke, made 124 off just 53 balls for Worcestershire against Durham yesterday. Clarke also averages 45 in red ball cricket with 9 tons and 10 fifties. Not bad for a player who’s only just turned 21.

I’m not suggesting that Clarke should play for England right now, but there are a couple of very talented youngsters coming through the ranks. With Haseeb Hameed likely to rediscover his form at some point, the likes of Jennings, Malan (and even Westley) need to take their opportunities when they can. After all, there might not be many vacancies for long.

