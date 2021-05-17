Middle Order Hopefuls

Today we welcome Toby Reynolds from The Sticky Wicket Podcast to TFT. He has some thoughts on England’s middle-order options for the challenges ahead …

England have a fairly solid middle order but there will always be players knocking on the door, not just for this summer but for the tough winter ahead in Australia. Injuries and loss of form can strike at any time, in which case here are some of the candidates to step in.

Current Middle Order

England’s middle order has been fairly stable over the past year. There’s the skipper, Joe Root, Headingly saviour, Ben Stokes and Surrey young-gun, Ollie Pope, while Jos Buttler has the gloves.

Although Joe Root has been struggling a little over the past few years (by his own high standards), he still averages just over 43 since the start of England’s last Ashes series in Australia. That’s not bad at all. In fact, he’s the only English batsman to average over 40 in that time period.

Ben Stokes is next best, averaging just a tick under 40, but he has probably had more memorable moments: the miracle at Headingley, opening the batting against the West Indies, bowling South Africa out on the final day, and many other occasions too. Considering they are England’s captain and vice-captain, they’ll certainly be there come The Ashes.

Ollie Pope’s place is possibly the most at risk. He has been in fine form for Surrey so far this season, averaging 70 from the first five matches and is one of five batsmen so far to score a double hundred in the County Championship. However, his England form has dropped off over the past few series after being so good in his first coupled tours. He averaged over 50 in his first winter for England against New Zealand and South Africa, but since then has failed to average over 35 in any other series.

Young Ollie especially struggled in India after coming back from injury. Even though he made it to double figures in seven of his eight innings, he couldn’t pass 35. This could be due to a lack of cricket in the build up to the tour. Maybe his mentality and concentration was not where it would usually have been. Or maybe the pitches were so difficult – England only passed 205 once in the whole series.

That being said, I cannot see any scenario where England would drop Pope for the first test of the summer, particularly with his form in the County Championship. He’s still our best young talent.

Jos Buttler has been a stalwart since he was recalled in the summer of 2018 against Pakistan and India. He was originally selected as a specialist batsman at number 7, off the back of his magnificent IPL form by Ed Smith, but he adapted to Test cricket quite quickly. He also replaced Jonny Bairstow as the first choice keeper after the 2019 Ashes series.

Buttler is ensconced in the side after having good series against Pakistan and Sri Lanka, but many people would still like to see Ben Foakes take the gloves as he did for three of the tests against India. However, I think Buttler will remain as the first choice for the majority of the summer – even though Ed Smith is no longer around to back his favourite.

Always a Chance

Essex star, Dan Lawrence is possibly the most likely candidate to enter the fray. He hit a debut fifty at number six against Sri Lanka and looked impressive in his first match. He was then shifted up to number three against India due to injuries and bubble fatigue but struggled until he moved to number seven for the final match, where he scored 46 and 50 with the tail.

It seems relatively likely that Lawrence will play a game or two this summer. Ben Stokes will possibly miss the two matches against New Zealand due to a fractured finger so Lawrence is the likely candidate to fill in. Even if Stokes recovers, it would seem silly not to play Lawrence in a few matches to allow for rest and rotation.

The other player likely to get a game is Ben Foakes. Although he failed to score many runs this winter, he impressed significantly with the gloves, taking some magnificent catches and stumpings. It’s unlikely Foakes will become the first choice wicketkeeper but, similar to Dan Lawrence, may be selected for an odd game so Buttler can monetarily escape the bubble.

Outsiders

James Vince has been on England’s radar since he was selected in 2016. Originally at number five, he moved up to number three for the 2017/18 Ashes.

Sadly he has struggled while playing for England, averaging 24 with the bat in tests; therefore it’s unlikely Vince will be called up even though he’s averaging a healthy 44 this summer in the County Championship. Has he improved his judgement outside off-stump?

Number one T20 batsmen in the world, Dawid Malan, is another possible call up for the middle order this year. He has not appeared the in 2021 County Championship due to being selected in the IPL but now, with the IPL cancelled, it’s likely that he will go back to Yorkshire and try to prove his red ball skills.

Malan was given an opportunity to play for England back in 2017 but was dropped the following year after a lack of form in England, even though he averaged over 40 in the Ashes.

Although it’s unlikely that Malan will be selected this summer, he could be a good option for the next Ashes tour in the winter. He struggles in England (averaging 20 in tests at home), but his backfoot technique is well suited for the hard, bouncy Australian pitches and a hundred at the WACA shows his test capability.

Jamie Smith is my pick for an outside chance. This is possibly my Surrey bias coming through but he has developed hugely over the past couple of seasons.

Smith always had talent but has now developed his mental game too. He’s scoring big hundreds at number six – he’s averaging 40 in this season’s championship – which might not be enough to earn a call up right away but he’s definitely one for the future. And who knows, if injuries strike, there might be a spot for him sooner rather than later if he can keep accumulating runs.

Which middle-order player(s) do you think we might see in England’s Test team this year?

Toby Reynolds