Magic Mike – The Story Of Richard Arthur Henry Mitchell

We’ll have our say on the 1st Test in Antigua after the game. In the meantime, Robert Meakings takes us back in time to look at the career of Henry Mitchell. I’m hoping we can do more cricket history articles in the coming months, so get in touch if you’d like to take part. Cheers.

Before W.G. arrived on the scene, R.A.H. Mitchell, affectionately known as ‘Mike’, was regarded as England’s finest amateur.

Mike’s magnificent 82 for Eton against an M.C.C. XI in 1860 announced his arrival as a batsman and ensured his instant and widespread fame. An innings of 70 out of Eton’s first innings 98 against Harrow soon followed, and with a year left at Eton he represented the Gentleman at Lord’s, the youngest player ever to do so.

At Oxford Mike scored 37 out of 64 and 53 out of 158 as a Freshman against Cambridge and as captain of the university for a record 3 seasons he transformed the team’s fortunes with his innovative captaincy, beating Cambridge on each occasion and averaging 42 in the process. Unfortunately, in his third year Mike’s father suffered financial ruin and he suddenly found himself in need of a profession. Mike’s subsequent appointment as a Master at Eton effectively ended his first-class career, and began a new 30-year chapter as coach and mentor.

When Mike first tasted coaching success over Harrow in 1869, Eton had only beaten them in one of their previous 12 meetings. Over the course of the next 8 seasons there would be a further 5 victories over their rivals.

In 1870 Eton were captained by George (Lord Harris), one of the greatest administrators of the game. Mike taught his pupils to bat properly and attractively, always ready to reach forward and drive in what became known as the elegant Etonian forward style. Harris was a dedicated pupil and devoured Mike’s values and coaching.

Mike captained from the boundary, but in 1871 when his management of the bowling got confused, his message of ‘no change’ became ‘put on Napier-Miles’. This greatly irritated the Eton captain who was astonished when his occasional bowler castled Harrow’s number 3.

Mike’s coaching was paying off. In 1872 Eton had 3 Lyttelton’s in the side. 5 years later there were 3 Studd’s in the XI, together with Ivo Bligh who famously recaptured the Ashes in 1882/83. In 1878 they were joined by Martin (Lord Hawke), another dominant force on and off the field who introduced winter pay for professionals.

In the history of Test cricket, 21 Etonians have represented England, 13 of them were coached by Mike. 27 of his disciples became cricketing blues at Cambridge, with 9 captains. At Oxford there were 22 blues and 4 captains.

When ill health forced Mike to retire, a presentation was held at Lord’s in 1897. All the living Eton captains from 1865 were present as Lord Harris gave the speech expressing sincere appreciation and affection for a legendary player and coach. With that the magic was gone. It would be another six years until Eton beat Harrow, and England have perhaps never been more indebted to a coach for nurturing the skill and spirit that epitomises our summer game.

Robert Meakings