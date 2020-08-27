England have won both Test series this summer. We won in South Africa too. So isn’t it about time we gave the much maligned Ed Smith some credit? Obviously I wasn’t the man to write this. I think his selections have occasionally been inspired (see Crawley, Zak) but mostly dimwitted (see Roy, Jennings, Denly). I also think his initial philosophy of picking white ball players (because they’ve done it in front of big IPL crowds) was daft as a brush and always bound to fail. England have actually improved since Smith’s done a complete U-turn and started picking specialists like Dom Sibley – something his critics begged him to do from the start.
However, you can’t argue with series results. And other than our defeat in New Zealand, plus our failure to win the Ashes at home for the first time since 2005, the teams selected by Smith have been pretty successful. So let’s give the man some credit. Michael Hall puts the case for Ed Smith’s defence below …
Ed Smith has in my view been an excellent national selector who has added to the expertise and leadership of England’s men’s cricket team. There I have said it. For anyone who has followed “The Full Toss Blog” for any period of time they will have noticed that James, el supremo of the blog, is probably not Ed Smith’s biggest fan.
For a selector Ed Smith attracts lots of attention particularly on Twitter where I have to admit that I follow and enjoy the parody account “Ed Smith – Maverick Genius”. The portrayal of Ed as an evil genius who is the intellectually arrogant and snobbish is very funny. It is generally gentle humour. The fun poked at Ed over his outfits, articles and sunglasses requires you to be a regular follower but like all parody seems to have an element of truth. George Dobell of Cricinfo and Elizabeth Ammon of The Times (“Legside Lizzy” on Twitter) also add to the general fun of this thesis.
As a writer I always enjoyed Ed Smith’s articles and his book “Playing Hard Ball: County Cricket and Big League Baseball” was excellent although I admit to being in that very small minority that enjoys and follows both County Cricket and Major League Baseball. Sometimes his articles in The Times and New Statesman could be obscure and take a few readings but he always seemed to be looking for a new angle – the Billy Beane of Cricket. Watch the excellent film Moneyball if you do not know who Billy Beane is.
Now all I actually know about Ed are the articles I have read and his commentary on TMS plus some podcasts. Since his appointment as a selector like everyone else I follow his selections with interest because we all think we would be brilliant at selecting the England cricket team. We all have a view.
Smith was appointed in April 2018 taking over from James Whitaker. The framework in which decisions are made and teams selected was implemented by Andrew Strauss from when he was Director of English Cricket. The framework with coach and captains adding to the selection of teams on the day of games seems to me to have been quite successful. The white ball teams regularly play very well and we did win the World Cup. I believe most of the credit for that goes to the coach and captain. The Test team results have been more mixed but in my view selection policy has improved in the followings ways:
1. Consistency. Players selected are given a proper chance to earn their place and are not discarded after two matches as they were constantly in the bad days of the 1980’s and 1990’s when we were often the joke team of world cricket. This is often an area where criticism is most severe (Buttler and Denly the recent targets) but I think it has helped the players selected gain confidence they will be given a fair chance and as a result we see confidence and performance improving.
2. He looks for players across a wide spectrum and will give those who have succeeded in one form at international level a chance in other areas whilst still bringing in the best, in whatever form, from domestic tournaments.
This second area has been a challenge for me. I am primarily a fan of Test Matches and the County Championship so I do not follow the white ball game as closely. Unfortunately the Championship has been marginalised in the last ten years, which is not Ed Smith’s fault. Therefore I have reluctantly come to the view that we cannot rely on that tournament alone for building our Test team. If you can get over this then it is logical that we should use white ball cricket as one source of potential players. Ben Stokes is the obvious outstanding achievement here but I accept there have been failures too. There always will be but again we cannot blame Ed Smith for that.
Smith does generally introduce interesting selections and some “wild cards” but on the whole I would say we have better teams now, incredible depth in seam bowling and promise in batting. I am not sure Ollie Pope would have been given his chance like he has under previous regimes. Ben Foakes will get his chance again at wicket keeper.
That is my case. Time to give the National Selector a pass and give him a chance. Now it is your chance to come back at me in comments below.
Michael Hall
“Ben Foakes will get his chance again at wicket keeper.”
Even allowing for Buttler’s recent success, Foakes’s early success at Test level and his success at first-class level should have meant that he didn’t have to wait and, if performance in one-day cricket does matter when it comes to picking the Test team as well as the one-day team, shouldn’t he have received more than one opportunity by now? In his sole ODI, his man of the match effort meant that England won against Ireland when they were in danger of losing. Yet he did not even get selected in the World Cup squad, from memory.
As an Australian, England’s recent success as a Test team has not surprised me. They had players that they could have picked earlier to help in the last Ashes series – Sibley instead of Roy, Pope instead of Bairstow or Buttler. They chose not to pick them during that series. In the matches they had played Pope before that series, they had batted him out of position. You are right to say that these type of decisions are not solely an Ed Smith invention but that doesn’t mean he hasn’t indulged in them from time to time. Even now, there are better choices that could be made – Leach for Bess, for example.
Consistency of selection is indeed a better virtue than inconsistency. But so is consistency to picking a team that reflects the type of game you are playing, not the game are best at playing. It took the pain of being unable to retain the Ashes at home for England to realise that and they might have had to realise it even sooner if India had the chance to bat first in 2018 as much as Australia would a year later.
I hate to say it, as I’d never give a Cambridge man, particularly not one who comes across as self-satisfied as Smith, a fair hearing, but he’s doing a great job.
True, England were one wicket away from losing the series to Pakistan (I can’t imagine that if Yasir had winkled out Woakes or Buttler early on we wouldn’t have lost the 1st Test, and hence the series) but Smith picked Woakes to bat at 7, and he came good (and then some).
I can’t criticise the Denly pick, either. He added a bit grit to an England side who were far too easy to roll over. I can’t think who else should have been there ahead of him. I was 100% against Buttler, and he had a great series against Pakistan. Plus previous regimes might well have dispensed with the services of Broad, and maybe even Anderson, as soon as they started to show signs of aging (ask Mr Hoggard all about that) whereas this lot have not only stuck with, but also coaxed even more out of them.
They STILL start series appallingly, but apart from that, all seems to be going well.
Consistency of selection has been the policy of the England selectors for about 10-15 years or longer. It was also a hallmark of Geoff Miller’s reign (and indeed that of Whitaker). The bad old days of England rotating players in and out of the side on a whim were over ages ago. I don’t think Smith deserves much credit for continuing what has generally been a successful strategy. I guess he could have abandoned the policy – that would’ve been really really funky – but it would have been seriously silly.
He brought cronyism to a new level. And Kent still seems to get his best attention! So I disagree about “the wide spectrum of players”. As for Ben Foakes for me it says everything about Smith’s poor powers of selection. Having a good wicket keeper who can stand up to the wicket would help the aspiring spinners enormously as well as the perspiring bowlers. For now there is a gap between England and the West Indies and England and Pakistan. But for games against India and Australia we will need our best sides. Nothing justifies giving Buttler the gloves. If he deserves his place for his batting in the Test side so be it. While Ed Smith was backing his white ball hunches England looked in the same plight as they have for years. Ed Smith didn’t pick Stokes, he inherited him. And Stokes has always been more than a white ball player as anyone from Durham will know. He showed that he could occupy the crease and accumulate as much as hitting out. He was put in a pigeon hole by the Press. The Denly saga was an indulgence. Pitiful really. Not Denly’s fault of course. But an insult to every County player who had a far better County average but never considered. Only favouritism counted. Ed Smith was too much the County Squire bestowing favours when only merit will do. Both Crawley and Pope are very young and will be challenged when international bowlers test their technique. There’s a long way to go. But both seem worth investing in. To keep Foakes waiting is a kind of pretentious idiocy. Such treatment can have bad consequences.
Really can’t argue with that assessment and I am a Kent man!
Director of cricket, coach and chairman of selectors has always seemed like one job too many to me. I’d scrap the last of these – whether the task went to the director or coach I don’t really care. This has been true for some time but in “these difficult times” (TM) it should be essential. However I suspect the ECB would see a goodly number of counties go bust before they abolished a senior managerial post.
P.S. A little more research on bowler workloads from England’s history. Alec Bedser bowled 100k f/c deliveries and missed most of his career in his 20s because of the war. A bowler who was a by-word for missing games because of injury, Chris Old, still managed to bowl about 10k more f/c and List A deliveries than Anderson. Of England’s three main seamers in the 1990s, Anderson has bowled about as much as Darren Gough but is still some way behind the amount Andy Caddick and Angus Fraser bowled (somewhat surprisingly in the case of the latter given his injury troubles).
Leach for Bess is a choice that most right-minded cricket followers would make.
Seeing Bess’s name in the Test XI makes me think that we’re in a world of make believe.