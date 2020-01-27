So that was that. England wrapped up victory on day 4 at The Wanderers with consummate ease. There was no dramatic “they think it’s all over” moment because this series was effectively won at Port Elizabeth. However, England still needed to apply the finishing touches in Johannesburg, and we did so in style. You can’t ask for more than that.
Sadly (for them) the Proteas were never really in the contest this week – partly because they’re a weak side playing badly, whereas England are an inconsistent side (sometimes good, sometimes bad) playing particularly well at the moment. The 4th Test was therefore incredibly one-sided. It was like watching Buster Douglas beat up a Care Bear.
The 3-1 series win reversed a succession of poor England results away from home – defeats in India, Australia, New Zealand, and West Indies with a solitary victory in Sri Lanka. It also sealed the South Africans’ first back-to-back series defeats at home for 70 years. That’s gotta sting. England, meanwhile, will be eyeing up back-to-back series wins away for the first time since … erm … ever (?) when we go back to Sri Lanka in March.
I think most people predicted that the end would come sometime after tea today and so it proved. There was some ephemeral resistance from Elgar and Malan, and then some more sustained resistance from the improving van der Dussen and the expiring du Plessis, but the cricket literate majority could always see the writing on the wall. England knew it. And South Africa knew it too.
Having said that, previous England teams might have laboured harder to take the necessary ten wickets today. The difference with the current team is that they have an enforcer worthy of the name in Ben Stokes, plus an out-and-out speedster in Mark Wood. When confronted with genuine pace, aggression, and the possibility of physical danger, teams that realise defeat is inevitable aren’t inclined to stick around. Therefore, when the end came it came rather quickly.
As predicted England’s worrying failure to pick a spinner didn’t cost them in the end – although it won’t have escaped the critics’ attention that Root and Denly bowled ten profligate overs for 56 runs (without ever looking like taking a wicket). Hopefully this will dissuade the skipper from overrating his own usefulness as a Test bowler in future.
With the series autopsies already underway, I’ll quickly summarise why I personally think this is a significant victory for England … although it might not end up being as significant as we think.
This series might not mean much in the end because England actually won the last time we toured South Africa in 2016 too. And we did it against a stronger Cricket Boks side than this one. Unfortunately this surprising victory turned out to be a false dawn. Alastair Cook’s team only managed a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Pakistan the following summer, then drew 1-1 in Bangladesh, and lost 0-4 in India. Hmmm.
Having said that, I do feel that the current side will be better equipped to succeed in the future because the bowling attack has more firepower. In fact, I believe the current squad is slightly stronger in all departments than the 2016 team.
Four years ago, the standout performers on that tour were Jonny Bairstow (who averaged 72), Ben Stokes and Joe Root. The supporting batsmen were Nick Compton, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, and James Taylor – none of whom threatened to have long and successful careers as top quality Test batsmen (not in my view anyway).
The good news is that England still have Root and Stokes at the peak of their powers, Bairstow is currently surplus to requirements, and the supporting batsmen include Ollie Pope, Rory Burns (who has already passed an examination against Australia), Dom Sibley (who has scored runs in this series whereas Compton, Moeen and Taylor failed their auditions), and the wet-behind-the-ears but highly promising Zak Crawley.
The bowling also looks stronger. Broad and Finn were the star performers in 2016, and the support was provided by Jimmy Anderson (who had a poor tour) and Chris Woakes. The hugely inconsistent Moeen was the only spinner in sight.
Finn has obviously lost it big time since, but Broad is still going strong, Anderson and Woakes are still around, and now we have some genuine firepower in Wood and Jofra Archer. There’s also Sam Curran for some left arm variety. What’s more, Bess and Leach look like authentic spin bowling prospects rather than part-timers being somewhat unfairly forced to learn on the job.
Consequently I feel a lot more positive about the future of the team than I did in 2016. Hales isn’t opening the batting for a start! What’s more, for the first time in a very long time there aren’t any glaring vacancies in the XI.
England are no longer scratching around to find an opening partner for Cook – who predictably averaged just 23 against the high quality pace attack of Steyn, Rabada, and Morkel in 2016 by the way. What’s more, we’ve finally found some specialist batsmen for specialist positions rather than relying on a plethora of all-rounders. That’s got to be progress, right?
Before I sign off, you’ll no doubt read a lot of copy elsewhere about the players South Africa were missing in this series: Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Rilee Rossouw etc. Whilst this is obviously very unfortunate, and I wish that the situation in world cricket was very different, on reflection I’m not sure these specific Kolpaks would have made that much difference.
Kyle Abbott played in that 2016 series and was ineffective. Meanwhile, the absence of Olivier has helped the impressive Anrich Nortje to emerge. Yes, Simon Harmer is a quality bowler, and he would’ve been an upgrade on Maharaj, but I don’t think that the bowling was South Africa’s main problem.
What disturbs me most about the Proteas is their lack of quality batsmen. Where’s the next Jacques Kallis? Where’s the next Hashim Amla? Where’s the next AB de Villiers?
South African cricket has many, many problems. And these will obviously need to be solved. But I’m not sure that the answer to these problems (or the would-be answer) is currently strutting his stuff on the county circuit.
Time to rebuild for the future. Get rid of Denly and Butler and let’s have Foakes in, Maybe issue all teams that England play against with helmets even when not batting in case they bump into Stokes outside the ground!.
Get rid of Curran too
Can’t disagree I just had a rant on Jonathan Liew in the Guardian who suggests Buttler should continue…
England have the nucleus of a fine side – particularly if they learn to trust Bess, Parkinson and/or one or two other young spinners. Once Burns recovers from his injury a top three off Sibley, Crawley, Burns has a reassuring look to it, while the middle of the order is strong. If Wood can keep his body in one piece he will be a very valuable presence. I thought that Du Plessis was lucky to last as long he did today – England should have appealed on one of the many occasions when he handled the ball rather than just moaning about his behaviour. Big Vern deserves plaudits for an excellent test career as he disappears into the Somerset, but this looked like a series too far for him, while other than Rabada and Nortje the rest of the SA bowling looks mundane. However, with a middle order berth (the one currently occupied by Du Plessis) surely available soon look out for Pieter Malan’s younger brother Janneman (he averages 53 in FC cricket to Pieter’s 45). The result in this match was obvious as soon as Wood and Broad were allowed to plunder 82 for the last England wicket in the first innings (I know I am in a minority, but with SA so obviously out for the count I would have gone for the three day win by enforcing the follow on).
Unfortunately I missed most of this live – did it get tense during the v.d.Dussen/du Plessis stand?
“What’s more, for the first time in a very long time there aren’t any glaring vacancies in the XI.”. Mmm – I’m far from convinced by Denly and Crawley, and think that Burns might be inconsistent too. Lots of depth in the bowling at the moment, though.
It was never ever ever ‘tense’.. game was over so it was just a matter of time.
Hardly watched a ball of it. The last three series between these sides have been desperately poor quality. There might be a fourth, I doubt very much there will be a fifth.
I was surprised Root said winning this series would be his finest achievement. Winning in SL was tougher. SL are also an awful side but there was the climate to overcome and trust had to be shown in the spinners. SL beat SA 2-0 in SA last year. This forthcoming tour of SL is going to be interesting with a surfeit of seamers and Silverwood/Root apparently having little belief in the now available spin options (except Root’s belief in himself).
I’m struggling to see this England being anything other than thrashed in India (but then everyone is). I guess the prospect of Wood and Archer bowling together gives more hope for Australia. If they’re both fit and firing that’s possible but it’s also a massive “if”. The Australian batting around the big two at Nos. 3 and 4 still looks brittle but so does England’s against a top quality attack.
You’ve missed a lot of exciting cricket. Not sure that quality always ensures that. Depends on the attitude of the players.
Burns is nailed on opener but isn’t pulling up roots ..
Crawley is ok, but again.. just ok
Sibley is ok. Keep the entire top three away from white ball
Root and stokes are doing well I’d also retire them from white ball
Pope looks at six awesome ( don’t bloody move him) and keep him away from white ball
Buttler needs to go
Curran needs to go
Broad has life left but I’d rotate him out agaisnt the lesser sides like SA, WI, Bang, SL, Pak
Archer needs rotating and keeping away from white ball
Wood needs rotating and keeping away from white ball
Woakes should be in the side week in week out
Leech and Bess are the two spinners so one should play
Bairstow should be sent away never to return
Everyone is suddenly falling over themselves like this some great victory.. this SA side was dog dog dog awful!!!! There are positives… the mentality shown in most innings and most players about batting was what most sensible people have wanted to see for a lot of years .. the execution from Curran was simply always white ball though so he does need to go (along with meh bowling)
England did what was expected and thrashed SA, anyone not expecting that is either unknowledgable or downright blinkered. It was always going to be one way traffic so we needed to see more from players given the easy series.
Kudos on englsnd for giving Crawley and Sibley and pope a run but also bad on them for playing buttler and Curran
I also can’t see this englsnd side winning vs Aus or India because it’s just not that good
I was at Newlands and it was a close run thing. I enjoyed the win there as much as any other I’ve witnessed over the years. But the next two game’s notwithstanding there are issues to sort:
▪️Jimmy and Broadey. I don’t see them in Australia in 2021/2. So we better sort out replacements soon.
▪️Archer. I’m unconvinced. If I was him I’d focus on the riches of the IPL and the Big Bash and not over-bother about Test cricket. (Heresy ?)
▪️Buttler. I’d confirm him without question for SL and the English summer. He’s smart, likeable and a terrific cricketer.
▪️ Bess. He’s not Graeme Swann – yet. But play him rather than him bringing on the drinks at Taunton.
▪️Root as Captain?
▪️Too much cricket ? Yep not least for Superman. He should pull out if the preposterous 💯
Buttler is a one day player. He’s the last of the set of cricketers the selectors decided were better than red ball players. We had several horrendous years of seeing them slash and then burn. Enough is enough! Get in Foakes! It’s unfair on spin bowlers as neither Buttler or Bairstow can stand up to the stumps and take the catches on offer.
As for Denly? Why is he in the side? He’s constantly being talked up by Sky. The commentators all toe the Party line. Ed Smith once used to play with him and decreed he had a bit of class about him! He averages 36 in County cricket! Rob Key claimed he was 30. He’s 33 and 34 in March. Why lie?
For years England supporters complain the domestic batsmen don’t face quality bowling due to central contracts. Deemed a legitimate complaint. So the solution? Use the money gained for the TV rights (you know international cricket – if domestic cricket was deemed that valuable Sky would actually broadcast more than the token FC match a year) to buy up the talent in South Africa to plug that hole (yes the tv deal is paying for the wages of South African cricketers to play domestic cricket rather than international cricket).
As a result of that, you have fewer and fewer quality bowlers in South Africa (so the domestic batsmen don’t get tested), and it all a-okay.
Never mind the fact that wages in South Africa are so low, that there is little incentive to play FC cricket since there is no money in it, unless you go to England (Keaton Jennings ring a bell?). The money for most cricketers in the world is in T20 cricket, while a guy like James Anderson can be paid 100 000 GBP per Test that he plays (more than even the best South African cricketers make on a central contract in a year, and they have to play 3 formats for that). No problem there whatsoever.
Meanwhile the ECB spends more on wages in their main office, than 9 out of 12 Test nations can spend on their players. Nothing wrong with that of course.
And people wonder why the only ‘worthwhile’ cricket is only between 3 particular teams (Australia, India, England). Wow , way to grow a global sport. So pretty much the ICC has rendered 97% of all members utterly useless, and they call that ‘meritocracy’. Nothing wrong with that of course.
BTW, this is the first time ever that South Africa have failed to make 300 in an innings even once in a series at home for two consecutive series, since 1899 (and I would not even argue that the first three series ever played by South Africa in (all in the 19th century) should count since some of those series have been retroactively awarded Test status to begin with. There have been exactly 0 instances of South Africa failing to make 300 in an innings at least once in a series between 1899 and the start of 2019 (series with a minimum length of 2 Tests) at home. Zero.
We all pretend that this was the 2012 batting lineup to praise the English bowlers to the heavens. They bowled well, against an incompetent batting lineup, as evidenced by plenty of horrific stats. In 28 innings, since AB retired, they have managed to make 300 three times. THREE TIMES, and only once in the last 18 innings (431 in India, after India themselves had posted 502/7d). But yeah, no problem there.
Since AB retired, South Africa average 23 runs per wicket with the bat, 34 with the ball, which are respectively 4th-worst (after Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland) and Zimbabwe (37 with the ball) respectively. Yet we all pretend that England were batting against the 2012 bowling attack – after Philander’s injury the 4-men bowling attack had a grand total of 7 Test caps between them (11 if you count those gained in the match). So before we can realistically assess how much progress England have made, they need to play against better teams than South Africa. Which is just about any other Full Member team now.
England have improved, no doubt, even taking into account the weak SA opposition. But they will need to get a lot more consistent to rival India and Australia. I agree that Anderson and Broad won’t be around for the next Ashes. Archer seems to be having fitness problems. Hmm…overbowled by Root? Possibly but likely to go white ball only, more money and less work. Wood, well I hope he stays fit, but his record suggests not. Woakes, yes and a good lower order bat. Curran of course especially at home plus a left arm option. Doesn’t get injured. As for spin well unless we can find another Swann, Bess and Leach will have to do. I’d be looking at Virdi as well. So no, in my view the bowling in 2 years time looks iffy, unless there are other options.
Batting at the top order is much more promising though. Now get rid of Bairstow and Butler and PLEASE bring Foakes back.
‘Curran of course’.. Umm, why is Curran the next saviour of England ?? Literally nothing but a white ball biffer (who fails most times) and a very slow nothing bowler… why are people so on board with him?? Sure he’s competitive but that really is what every player should be .. not a reason to keep him..
Literally is scraping the barrel.. stocks aren’t good if Curran is in this squad.. let alone team !!
England have improved their attitude to test cricket but question marks remain on the entire top 3, 4/5 are fine.. 6 looks he could be the best of the lot. We’ve finally started to see people realise buttler and Bairstow are imposters .. now just to wait for you all to realise it about Curran, Overton, Etc Etc
Is there a general agreement on this site to misspell Buttler’s name?
“England, meanwhile, will be eyeing up back-to-back series wins away for the first time since … erm … ever (?)”
2000/2001 Hussain’s mob beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka? Anything more recent?
2010 / 2011. Bangladesh followed by the Aussies.
Whilst James is fair in most of his analysis the article does allow an understandable sense of celebration to overlook three obvious problems with the England team, two of which are discussed in other comments;
* Foakes must replace Buttler. Bavuma was really unlucky – Buttler held the catch.
* Woakes must be selected when there is a choice between him and Curran. He was the best bowler in his NZ test and bowled well again in this match and far better than Curran.
* And the skeleton in the closet which has not been mentioned (I apologise if I have missed it) – the woeful performance of Root as a captain in this series which has been brushed aside by the result. Repeated strange field placings, exemplified by having Wood bowl at a no11 with one slip in the last test. Opening the bowling with Curran in two consecutive tests despite a regular failure to top 80mph (or get any real swing). And, it seems from post match interviews, being the main cheerleader for keeping Buttler in and Foakes out. It is as if England had made Phil Tufnell captain rather than Monty!
Deal with these three issues and we may have a real world beating team. Pretend that all is well because we have beaten SA and we will crumble when we face a stronger side.
The sounds coming out of the changing room do not indicate a willingness to drop either Butler or Curran. Collingwood was extolling Butler’s virtue as an X-factor player and Curran’s value to the side as a great competitor.
Good to see us wrap things up pretty efficiently and South Africa make some sort of fist of things.
Once again Stokes shows up when it mattered, especially with the ball, which is a good sign for the future, but Sri Lanka over there will be about as different a challenge as cricket can throw up. It will at least show how well this team is knitting together as a red ball unit.
However weak the South Africans are, remember we came back after losing the first test ball.
Root has favourites. Not good really. He’s quite wilful. Hence Buttler still in and Bairstow in the squad. How long can he keep Foakes out? Unfair on spinners who need wicket keepers to stand up to the stumps and take catches.
Tests are called Tests cos they are; England passed with flying colors, South Africa lowered theirs, not surprising when they really only have two (so far) quality players – de Kock and Rabada. Cricket success rises and falls quickly, S A smashed in every sense us Aussies not yet two years ago. England have the same time to be “right” for the Ashes; I look forward with relish, but also being parochial, I hope none in authority wake up to the bleedin obvious that Root cannot lead.
Who’d have guessed that the three richest nations voting to make themselves richer would wreck international cricket? I’m shocked, I tell you, shocked.
SA, WI, SL, Pakistan and Bangladesh are total basket cases. They can’t get their strongest team on the pitch and are atrocious away from home. They’ve tried to cover it up at home with pitches heavily favouring their bowlers and hoping they win the toss. That strategy is just about played out.
Poor governance by their boards has played some part of course. I don’t know what’s worse – the persistent ignoring of this misgovernance or the sight of the BCCI, ECB and CA dominated ICC giving lectures and imposing sanctions for misgovernance.
The one nation remotely well-governed seems to be NZ and they are the healthiest of the also-rans (not that I’d go overboard about them). NZ get a crumb thrown at them of a supposed place at this new Big Three tournament. At the same time, they came out in favour of four-day Tests. Coincidence – or how the game rolls these days?
Let’s be clear, this is not cyclical. The young talent (and I mean when they’re in their teens) outside the Big Three will decamp to where they can get games and fat pay checks, become franchise specialists or leave the game altogether. This is what the Big Three want them to do and they’re getting the message.
The media watchdog have had any teeth they once had completely extracted. They are ‘strategic partners’ now. Only those (preferably ex-players) with no knowledge of or interest in how the game is governed need apply. They can carry on writing fluffy nostalgia pieces while the current game dies in front of them and they don’t even notice.
A diet of the Big Three playing each other is the short -term prospect. Unfortunately the Big Three didn’t bother to check that their own series are remotely exciting or competitive. The only one that one of them has lost against the other at home since 2011 was when two key players were banned. Most have been one-sided thrashings.
I expect the new situation to be formalised somewhen later this decade. The Big Three will form a breakaway competition. The others will be left to play such fixtures against each other as they can afford. This new systen won’t last long either. A global franchise competition between supercity teams is where this is all heading. These franchises will be entirely privately owned with no members or fans, only customers. They might play a long format of two limited over innings per team but I wouldn’t bet on it. It’s not difficult to see how they’ll sell this (same shit as for The Hundred except dropping the pretence the international game takes primacy. Notice how some of the key power-players in the ECB have decamped into the franchise system. They know where things are heading).
BTW there’s been some talk about what would have been SA’s strongest team if everyone had been available. I’d go for:
Elgar, Markram, Labuschagne, ABDV, FDP (c), RVDD, QDK, Harmer, Wagner, Rabada, Olivier. That would leave Abbott, Ngidi, Maharaj, Philander and Nortje as bowling replacement options in the event of injury/rotation.
It’s not a perfect team and might still have lost: balance is a problem; the middle order still isn’t that strong; Harmer is unproven at Test level although his CC stats in the last three years top any of the England spinners.
ABDV is still only 35 and players from Younus to Sangakkara to Hussey scored a stack of runs past that age. Would he have opted out if his board could offer a million quid central contract that also left franchise windows?
Few even remember that Labuschagne and Wagner should be playing for SA.
I don’t think many people realise who good Olivier was looking. He took 24 wickets at 14 in his last series against Pakistan and completely out-bowled Rabada, Philander and Steyn in the series. It’s also worth pointing Abbott had a Test bowling average of 22.7 when he quit and had just taken 13 wickets in 2 Tests in Australia.
Why Labuschagne? His parents emigrated to NZ when he was 10! By the same token Stokes should be playing for NZ!
trouble is… regardless to what the media and ECB say… The limited overs formats are killing the game. Overall Viewing figures are dropping… Participation is dropping year on year….
They are producing a system and diet of cricket that fewer and fewer people want. The only winners are beer heads and corporates.. sadly, this is what makes the most money. Amateur cricket will be dead soon enough, with very very few leagues left on saturday’s, playing a combination of 20 over and at the ‘top level’.. 40 over stuff.
It’s depressing but obvious where it’s going. Sadly, too many are blind to it and have been in denial for years.. They don’t see the merit in draw cricket or the skills/tactics that are required. Limited overs favours one style of play, one tactical style and one type of player only.. that in itself limits participation!!! Let alone produces AT LEAST as many ‘boring’ games as draw’s ever did… only difference really is one team has NOTHING to play for come half time.
Absolutely right. In Surrey the county set up have been bringing all sorts of pressure to bear on the leagues to go to a very shortened form for club competition. I play in the Fullers and we have been resisting these pressures for the last 5 years. First of all it was to move to limited over (we now play a mix of timed/LO) and now there are suggestions we need to move to all limited over with a much lower over limit (we currently have 45 over games and they want to move to no more than 30). The justification? To appeal to colts. The only problem is that all the colts who are asked want to play the longer form. We have colts who play for us in senior cricket simply because they hate the short colts games. Add in that all of the clubs will fold without the senior players running them (and they want longer games) and the idiots at Surrey (and, no doubt, other counties) are planning the demise of club cricket.
Same in every county. At least you still have some Draw cricket. It’s been killed off in most counties now. What I find amusing most is Colts and <25's all say in surveys they want short games.. Then when they put on short competitions barely any teams play (excluding the 'big' ones in the area) and they usually become boringly predictable.
The 2020 comps in my area are dying faster than any.. No one wants to play them
The ‘new’ Sunday 2020 comp lasted a year.. only had about 7-9 teams even enter it first year adn this year most dropped out so they pulled it. Imagine what will happen to saturday cricket as they keep dumbing it down as they have over the last 5-10 years… It’s already declining and they don’t seem willing to accept that it’s because they are changing the formats when that really isn’t the issue facing participation.
My club side runs 3 senior teams on Saturdays, and until recently 2 sunday sides.. We didn’t even consider entering the 2020 because we simply knew we wouldn’t get a side out at all. I think when we jokingly asked we had about 2 people who ‘wanted’ to play. The rest just laughed and said ‘Why would I want to waste my time playing 2020 at a weekend’.
I mean, a lot of them aren’t overly happy with the shortening limited overs win lose format anyway as it is. They still see the merit in having the draw available and forcing teams to be more creative in their tactics and push teams to be more balanced in their make up. It also means you can’t just biff biff your way to 300+ and know you’ll win 99% of the time.
What will be interesting is when they finally realise that while the game HAS ALWAYS lost kids at 15-20 that actually.. the shortening of formats will cause more 25+ yr olds to leave because it becomes a waste of their family time for such a short game. After all, it’s worth the grief from the other half if you get to have a long bat/long bowl and get something from a game (win/lose or draw), where as the shorter the format (or win lose), you tend to find that less players get less of a game becuase of the format. Short format limits teh game of more players and win lose format generally makes the game one sided.. meaning if you are 4 down quickly there is little to nothing for the rest of the line up to play for.. making the day pretty pointless.
Then again, we wonder why people tend to go ‘do you know what, it’s not worth the hassle’ and quit playing.
Pandering ot colts sounds great but shorter formats etc isn’t keeping any more in the game than it did 5-10-15 years ago..
The simple truth is.. life has changed so more go to uni or simply want to get wasted. Literally nothing to do with the formats on offer. If we had every game as 45-50 over draws I bet not a sigle thing participation wise would change BUT the skill levels would be higher.
The Guardian has cracked it – SA’s decline is down to climate change!
Root’s comments about “having found a template to win abroad” are concerning. The ‘template’ seems to be play no spinner unless really forced to and kid yourself that Root/Denly covers such spin as will be needed while relying on five seamers. It’s not a template that’s going to win in many places – or one that deserves to. Over rate considerations alone should rule it out yet magically once again nobody is going to be punished for their awful over rates.
However it Root meant play opposition your board has ruined and win the toss every time then he’s probably not wrong.
To be fair, he clarified that as making sure they scored 1st innings runs then driving/controlling the game from there, rather than talking about the make up of his attack, and it’s telling that the South Africans didn’t pick a spinner either, despite Maharaj’s 5-for previously.
I was against it but they won convincingly so it’s difficult to criticise the selection.