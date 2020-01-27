So that was that. England wrapped up victory on day 4 at The Wanderers with consummate ease. There was no dramatic “they think it’s all over” moment because this series was effectively won at Port Elizabeth. However, England still needed to apply the finishing touches in Johannesburg, and we did so in style. You can’t ask for more than that.
Sadly (for them) the Proteas were never really in the contest this week – partly because they’re a weak side playing badly, whereas England are an inconsistent side (sometimes good, sometimes bad) playing particularly well at the moment. The 4th Test was therefore incredibly one-sided. It was like watching Buster Douglas beat up a Care Bear.
The 3-1 series win reversed a succession of poor England results away from home – defeats in India, Australia, New Zealand, and West Indies with a solitary victory in Sri Lanka. It also sealed the South Africans’ first back-to-back series defeats at home for 70 years. That’s gotta sting. England, meanwhile, will be eyeing up back-to-back series wins away for the first time since … erm … ever (?) when we go back to Sri Lanka in March.
I think most people predicted that the end would come sometime after tea today and so it proved. There was some ephemeral resistance from Elgar and Malan, and then some more sustained resistance from the improving van der Dussen and the expiring du Plessis, but the cricket literate majority could always see the writing on the wall. England knew it. And South Africa knew it too.
Having said that, previous England teams might have laboured harder to take the necessary ten wickets today. The difference with the current team is that they have an enforcer worthy of the name in Ben Stokes, plus an out-and-out speedster in Mark Wood. When confronted with genuine pace, aggression, and the possibility of physical danger, teams that realise defeat is inevitable aren’t inclined to stick around. Therefore, when the end came it came rather quickly.
As predicted England’s worrying failure to pick a spinner didn’t cost them in the end – although it won’t have escaped the critics’ attention that Root and Denly bowled ten profligate overs for 56 runs (without ever looking like taking a wicket). Hopefully this will dissuade the skipper from overrating his own usefulness as a Test bowler in future.
With the series autopsies already underway, I’ll quickly summarise why I personally think this is a significant victory for England … although it might not end up being as significant as we think.
This series might not mean much in the end because England actually won the last time we toured South Africa in 2016 too. And we did it against a stronger Cricket Boks side than this one. Unfortunately this surprising victory turned out to be a false dawn. Alastair Cook’s team only managed a disappointing 2-2 draw at home to Pakistan the following summer, then drew 1-1 in Bangladesh, and lost 0-4 in India. Hmmm.
Having said that, I do feel that the current side will be better equipped to succeed in the future because the bowling attack has more firepower. In fact, I believe the current squad is slightly stronger in all departments than the 2016 team.
Four years ago, the standout performers on that tour were Jonny Bairstow (who averaged 72), Ben Stokes and Joe Root. The supporting batsmen were Nick Compton, Alex Hales, Moeen Ali, and James Taylor – none of whom threatened to have long and successful careers as top quality Test batsmen (not in my view anyway).
The good news is that England still have Root and Stokes at the peak of their powers, Bairstow is currently surplus to requirements, and the supporting batsmen include Ollie Pope, Rory Burns (who has already passed an examination against Australia), Dom Sibley (who has scored runs in this series whereas Compton, Moeen and Taylor failed their auditions), and the wet-behind-the-ears but highly promising Zak Crawley.
The bowling also looks stronger. Broad and Finn were the star performers in 2016, and the support was provided by Jimmy Anderson (who had a poor tour) and Chris Woakes. The hugely inconsistent Moeen was the only spinner in sight.
Finn has obviously lost it big time since, but Broad is still going strong, Anderson and Woakes are still around, and now we have some genuine firepower in Wood and Jofra Archer. There’s also Sam Curran for some left arm variety. What’s more, Bess and Leach look like authentic spin bowling prospects rather than part-timers being somewhat unfairly forced to learn on the job.
Consequently I feel a lot more positive about the future of the team than I did in 2016. Hales isn’t opening the batting for a start! What’s more, for the first time in a very long time there aren’t any glaring vacancies in the XI.
England are no longer scratching around to find an opening partner for Cook – who predictably averaged just 23 against the high quality pace attack of Steyn, Rabada, and Morkel in 2016 by the way. What’s more, we’ve finally found some specialist batsmen for specialist positions rather than relying on a plethora of all-rounders. That’s got to be progress, right?
Before I sign off, you’ll no doubt read a lot of copy elsewhere about the players South Africa were missing in this series: Kyle Abbott, Duanne Olivier, Simon Harmer, Rilee Rossouw etc. Whilst this is obviously very unfortunate, and I wish that the situation in world cricket was very different, on reflection I’m not sure these specific Kolpaks would have made that much difference.
Kyle Abbott played in that 2016 series and was ineffective. Meanwhile, the absence of Olivier has helped the impressive Anrich Nortje to emerge. Yes, Simon Harmer is a quality bowler, and he would’ve been an upgrade on Maharaj, but I don’t think that the bowling was South Africa’s main problem.
What disturbs me most about the Proteas is their lack of quality batsmen. Where’s the next Jacques Kallis? Where’s the next Hashim Amla? Where’s the next AB de Villiers?
South African cricket has many, many problems. And these will obviously need to be solved. But I’m not sure that the answer to these problems (or the would-be answer) is currently strutting his stuff on the county circuit.
James Morgan
Time to rebuild for the future. Get rid of Denly and Butler and let’s have Foakes in, Maybe issue all teams that England play against with helmets even when not batting in case they bump into Stokes outside the ground!.
Get rid of Curran too
Can’t disagree I just had a rant on Jonathan Liew in the Guardian who suggests Buttler should continue…
England have the nucleus of a fine side – particularly if they learn to trust Bess, Parkinson and/or one or two other young spinners. Once Burns recovers from his injury a top three off Sibley, Crawley, Burns has a reassuring look to it, while the middle of the order is strong. If Wood can keep his body in one piece he will be a very valuable presence. I thought that Du Plessis was lucky to last as long he did today – England should have appealed on one of the many occasions when he handled the ball rather than just moaning about his behaviour. Big Vern deserves plaudits for an excellent test career as he disappears into the Somerset, but this looked like a series too far for him, while other than Rabada and Nortje the rest of the SA bowling looks mundane. However, with a middle order berth (the one currently occupied by Du Plessis) surely available soon look out for Pieter Malan’s younger brother Janneman (he averages 53 in FC cricket to Pieter’s 45). The result in this match was obvious as soon as Wood and Broad were allowed to plunder 82 for the last England wicket in the first innings (I know I am in a minority, but with SA so obviously out for the count I would have gone for the three day win by enforcing the follow on).
Unfortunately I missed most of this live – did it get tense during the v.d.Dussen/du Plessis stand?
“What’s more, for the first time in a very long time there aren’t any glaring vacancies in the XI.”. Mmm – I’m far from convinced by Denly and Crawley, and think that Burns might be inconsistent too. Lots of depth in the bowling at the moment, though.
It was never ever ever ‘tense’.. game was over so it was just a matter of time.
Hardly watched a ball of it. The last three series between these sides have been desperately poor quality. There might be a fourth, I doubt very much there will be a fifth.
I was surprised Root said winning this series would be his finest achievement. Winning in SL was tougher. SL are also an awful side but there was the climate to overcome and trust had to be shown in the spinners. SL beat SA 2-0 in SA last year. This forthcoming tour of SL is going to be interesting with a surfeit of seamers and Silverwood/Root apparently having little belief in the now available spin options (except Root’s belief in himself).
I’m struggling to see this England being anything other than thrashed in India (but then everyone is). I guess the prospect of Wood and Archer bowling together gives more hope for Australia. If they’re both fit and firing that’s possible but it’s also a massive “if”. The Australian batting around the big two at Nos. 3 and 4 still looks brittle but so does England’s against a top quality attack.
Burns is nailed on opener but isn’t pulling up roots ..
Crawley is ok, but again.. just ok
Sibley is ok. Keep the entire top three away from white ball
Root and stokes are doing well I’d also retire them from white ball
Pope looks at six awesome ( don’t bloody move him) and keep him away from white ball
Buttler needs to go
Curran needs to go
Broad has life left but I’d rotate him out agaisnt the lesser sides like SA, WI, Bang, SL, Pak
Archer needs rotating and keeping away from white ball
Wood needs rotating and keeping away from white ball
Woakes should be in the side week in week out
Leech and Bess are the two spinners so one should play
Bairstow should be sent away never to return
Everyone is suddenly falling over themselves like this some great victory.. this SA side was dog dog dog awful!!!! There are positives… the mentality shown in most innings and most players about batting was what most sensible people have wanted to see for a lot of years .. the execution from Curran was simply always white ball though so he does need to go (along with meh bowling)
England did what was expected and thrashed SA, anyone not expecting that is either unknowledgable or downright blinkered. It was always going to be one way traffic so we needed to see more from players given the easy series.
Kudos on englsnd for giving Crawley and Sibley and pope a run but also bad on them for playing buttler and Curran
I also can’t see this englsnd side winning vs Aus or India because it’s just not that good
I was at Newlands and it was a close run thing. I enjoyed the win there as much as any other I’ve witnessed over the years. But the next two game’s notwithstanding there are issues to sort:
▪️Jimmy and Broadey. I don’t see them in Australia in 2021/2. So we better sort out replacements soon.
▪️Archer. I’m unconvinced. If I was him I’d focus on the riches of the IPL and the Big Bash and not over-bother about Test cricket. (Heresy ?)
▪️Buttler. I’d confirm him without question for SL and the English summer. He’s smart, likeable and a terrific cricketer.
▪️ Bess. He’s not Graeme Swann – yet. But play him rather than him bringing on the drinks at Taunton.
▪️Root as Captain?
▪️Too much cricket ? Yep not least for Superman. He should pull out if the preposterous 💯
For years England supporters complain the domestic batsmen don’t face quality bowling due to central contracts. Deemed a legitimate complaint. So the solution? Use the money gained for the TV rights (you know international cricket – if domestic cricket was deemed that valuable Sky would actually broadcast more than the token FC match a year) to buy up the talent in South Africa to plug that hole (yes the tv deal is paying for the wages of South African cricketers to play domestic cricket rather than international cricket).
As a result of that, you have fewer and fewer quality bowlers in South Africa (so the domestic batsmen don’t get tested), and it all a-okay.
Never mind the fact that wages in South Africa are so low, that there is little incentive to play FC cricket since there is no money in it, unless you go to England (Keaton Jennings ring a bell?). The money for most cricketers in the world is in T20 cricket, while a guy like James Anderson can be paid 100 000 GBP per Test that he plays (more than even the best South African cricketers make on a central contract in a year, and they have to play 3 formats for that). No problem there whatsoever.
Meanwhile the ECB spends more on wages in their main office, than 9 out of 12 Test nations can spend on their players. Nothing wrong with that of course.
And people wonder why the only ‘worthwhile’ cricket is only between 3 particular teams (Australia, India, England). Wow , way to grow a global sport. So pretty much the ICC has rendered 97% of all members utterly useless, and they call that ‘meritocracy’. Nothing wrong with that of course.
BTW, this is the first time ever that South Africa have failed to make 300 in an innings even once in a series at home for two consecutive series, since 1899 (and I would not even argue that the first three series ever played by South Africa in (all in the 19th century) should count since some of those series have been retroactively awarded Test status to begin with. There have been exactly 0 instances of South Africa failing to make 300 in an innings at least once in a series between 1899 and the start of 2019 (series with a minimum length of 2 Tests) at home. Zero.
We all pretend that this was the 2012 batting lineup to praise the English bowlers to the heavens. They bowled well, against an incompetent batting lineup, as evidenced by plenty of horrific stats. In 28 innings, since AB retired, they have managed to make 300 three times. THREE TIMES, and only once in the last 18 innings (431 in India, after India themselves had posted 502/7d). But yeah, no problem there.
Since AB retired, South Africa average 23 runs per wicket with the bat, 34 with the ball, which are respectively 4th-worst (after Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland) and Zimbabwe (37 with the ball) respectively. Yet we all pretend that England were batting against the 2012 bowling attack – after Philander’s injury the 4-men bowling attack had a grand total of 7 Test caps between them (11 if you count those gained in the match). So before we can realistically assess how much progress England have made, they need to play against better teams than South Africa. Which is just about any other Full Member team now.
England have improved, no doubt, even taking into account the weak SA opposition. But they will need to get a lot more consistent to rival India and Australia. I agree that Anderson and Broad won’t be around for the next Ashes. Archer seems to be having fitness problems. Hmm…overbowled by Root? Possibly but likely to go white ball only, more money and less work. Wood, well I hope he stays fit, but his record suggests not. Woakes, yes and a good lower order bat. Curran of course especially at home plus a left arm option. Doesn’t get injured. As for spin well unless we can find another Swann, Bess and Leach will have to do. I’d be looking at Virdi as well. So no, in my view the bowling in 2 years time looks iffy, unless there are other options.
Batting at the top order is much more promising though. Now get rid of Bairstow and Butler and PLEASE bring Foakes back.
Is there a general agreement on this site to misspell Buttler’s name?