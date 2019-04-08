The 2019 ICC World Cup is going to be entirely different from the 2015 event. Unlike 2015, the 2019 Cricket World Cup shall witness only 10 teams competing against each other to win the biggest prize in international cricket.

The tournament will return to its roots this year – with England co-hosting the tournament alongside Wales. Held every four years, this Cricket World Cup will be the 12th edition of the tournament. You can find the top cricket betting sites here.

India

India were semi-finalists in the last World Cup with key players being Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Jasprit Bumrah, and Virat Kohli. The Indian cricket team has always been a great force in ODIs, and is ranked number 2 in the world.

Although India lost the final of the Champions Trophy to Pakistan, that loss brought about some significant changes which has made them into a much stronger force. The batting was always a strength for India but its bowling often lacked genuine wicket-taking options in the middle overs. This time, however, things are entirely different and the country has a solid team with the right coach.

India now has some of the best bowlers in the world. Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvaneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, and Yuzvendra Chahal are all top performers. India also has the option of including Ravindra Jadeja or Krunal Pandya as a spinning all-rounder if it so needs.

The batting is as as strong as ever. Led by Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Shikhar Dhawan, India has some of the best ODI batsmen in the world. The competition for the rest of the batting spots has yielded Ambati Rayadu, MS Dhoni, and Kedar Jadhav as the players likely to make the starting eleven barring injury.

If any team can rival England, it’s definitely India. They have a well balanced team with plenty of firepower in all departments.

England

The England cricket team had a humiliating exit from the 2015 Cricket World Cup. The defeat against Bangladesh being its nadir. However, fortunes have turned around dramatically since. And there is an expectation that England can win their first major ODI trophy.

The team has been playing an aggressive band of cricket since its 2015 defeat. Eoin Morgan’s men are the most aggressive batting unit in the world. No other side scores 300 with more consistency than England does, no other side has more scores over 350 from 2015 onward, and no side has been as successful in winning ODI series as England over the last few years.

England has only lost one series – which came against India in India – since 2016. That speaks volumes about the consistency of the team. England’s cricket team had victories in UAE, Australia, New Zeland, and West Indies. Every single team in world cricket has taken notice of this impressive form.

Some of England’s key players include Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, and Eoin Morgan himself. This means that England has power throughout its batting order, and the one that stretches longer than any other side in the world.

On the other hand, the bowling has sometimes been a concern. The lack of a consistent out and out world class fast bowler is perhaps a chink in England’s armour. Mark Wood has had fitness issues and Jofra Archer is yet to make his ODI debut.

Despite this one concern, however, the England Cricket team remains many people’s favourite for the Cricket World Cup. But can they beat India? On paper at least India might have the better side.

