How Big Is The Loss Of Steve Smith & David Warner For The Australian Cricket Team?

The recent news that has created ripples in the world of cricket is about the 12-month ban imposed on Australian cricketers Steve Smith, David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft for ball tampering. What will happen to the Australian cricket team and how will the rest of the players respond to this loss is being discussed these days.

Does this punishment mean that the other Australian cricketers will also be under tough scrutiny from now on? Will the new cricketers in the Australian team, like Tim Paine, have to step into the shoes of the team’s former captain and vice-captain?

A Brief Intro of the Two Cricketers

Steven Smith and David Warner were considered to be the two amazing leaders of the Australian national cricket team. But more importantly, both the cricketers were highly consistent in their performance and were thought to be the best players on the team. In fact, Steve Smith was ranked the number one test batsman in the entire world. And as for David Warner, he was ranked fifth in the list. Both these cricketers were also known for scoring 37 percent of their team’s total runs since the year 2014. This is quite a unique statistic.

The Importance of Both Cricketers

Steve Smith scored a total of 6199 runs with an average of 61 runs in his 64 test matches before he was taken down for ball tampering. On the other hand, David Warner scored 6300 runs with an average of 48 in the 74 test matches that he played. The pair was famous for hitting 44 centuries. With that said, you can very well imagine the severity of the loss of these two players for the Australian cricket team.

Why the Loss Is so Big?

Steve Smith and David Warner have rescued the team many times from risky positions up until the ball tampering scandal. Now the same responsibility lies with other players who are mostly new and inexperienced. How many players are there exactly on which the team can depend on and the cricket enthusiasts can bet on?

Usman Khawaja, the Marsh brothers, and Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and Josh Hazlewood are some of the names that can step up to assume the roles of the banned pros. These players will have to lead the team mostly dominated by younger players, like Callum Ferguson, Kurtis Patterson, Marcus Harris, Daniel Hughes, George Bailey, and Travis Head through one of the hardest periods of Australian test cricket.

The loss of Steven Smith and David Warner is being considered as a huge one because the timing for the ban couldn’t be more wrong. The cricket teams from India and Sri Lanka will soon be touring in 2018-2019 and the Australian cricket team will have to overcome the loss of their two outstanding players in a very short amount of time. The Australian cricket team will have to prepare to play against these high ranked cricket teams and show that there is still some unity left in the team. They will face a big challenge playing against the Indian cricket team that is ranked world’s number one in the test matches.