It’s The Hope (and the Brathwaite) That Kills You

We all wanted the Windies to put up a fight. I’m not sure we wanted them to actually beat us! But after two days at Headingley that’s exactly where we’re headed. Recent history tells us that whenever England get on top in a game they win big. But when the opposition get on top we lose by a similarly large margin. England haven’t been involved in a close test match for over a year.

It’s all incredibly unexpected and it’s hard to know how to respond. Whatever way you look at it, however, this has been one hell of a wakeup call. Even if England manage to pull themselves back into the game, and set the Windies a challenging 4th innings chase, questions should still be asked.

First of all we should say congratulations to Shai Hope and Kraigg Brathwaite. The opposition’s batsmen are allowed to play well from time to time (no matter how their team has struggled in the past) and the two Windies heroes certainly did that. Both of them played exceptional test innings – knuckling down when the ball was moving around in the morning and then cashing in when the sun came out later in the day. England’s batsmen could actually learn a hell of a lot from them.

On yesterday’s evidence, both Shai and Kraigg would walk into the England team. Brathwaite is just the sort of old school opener that traditionalists admire. He’s not pretty but he’s pretty effective. Hope on the other hand looks extraordinarily talented. He’s stylish, has plenty of time to play the ball, scores all around the wicket, and when he plays the pull shot off one leg it’s a little reminiscent of Brian Lara. I thought his innings was pure class.

Although poor captaincy let the batsmen off the hook at times – Root followed the ball with his slip placements, watching regulation edges fly through random gaps before immediately filling these gaps once the horse had bolted – England didn’t do an awful lot wrong. Yes, we bowled a little too short when the ball was swinging early on the second morning, but none of the bowlers were particularly terrible.

What this tells us – or perhaps I should say reminds us – is that England traditionally struggle to bowl sides out when the pitches are flat and it stops swinging. It’s been this way for years (and we’re not the only side to struggle with this problem of course).

When conditions favour the batsman a captain usually needs genuine pace or mystery spin to bowl sides out. England have neither. It has been a long time since we’ve had the former and I don’t think we’ve ever had the latter.

When the skies are grey, and Jimmy is making the ball talk, England’s attack looks as potent as any in the world. But when the sun is shining, and the ball has lost its shine, we frequently look a bit toothless.

Unfortunately, as occasional TFT writer Media Penguin reminded me on Twitter, the suns shines rather a lot in Australia. And the Kookaburra ball doesn’t swing for very long either.

