Today Mark Cohen is back with his take on the growing number of fines issued to players for celebrating, swearing, and arguing. Is the ICC’s stance necessary to protect the game’s reputation or are they simply causing a storm in the proverbial teacup?
The words “15% fine and one demerit point” seemed to become synonymous with the South Africa v England Test series. These were the punishments meted out to Vernon Philander and Ben Stokes in consecutive days at Johannesburg as a competitive but tetchy series drew to a close.
Other players (on both sides) have been on the receiving end of the ICC’s trigger-happy disciplinary system over the past few weeks. Stuart Broad received the same punishment for his confrontation with Faf du Plessis (who fortunately escaped without censure), as did Jos Buttler who was caught swearing on the stump mic.
Although England went on and won the fourth test handily, and with it the series, these incidents produced quite a few negative headlines. Instead of focusing about a team rejuvenated by the successes of Pope, Bess and Sibley, it appears that Test cricket is trying to find yet another way to sell itself short.
Those of us who grew up in the 90s were not treated to a cavalcade of English cricketing success. It was more than compensated for by the Allan Donald stare, the Merv Hughes’ ‘retuning’ of the ball back to the keeper at the end of an over (which nearly decapitated opposing batsmen), and the towering Curtly Ambrose giving diminutive opposition the most intense death-stares imaginable.
The Philanders, Stokeses and Kagiso Rabadas of today are not so different from their predecessors. Like Donald and co. they have had to fight tooth and nail to pull on a Test cricket shirt for their country. The difference with this generation is the intense media microscope that now hovers above them both on and off a cricket pitch. Of course, Stokes knows this more than anyone else.
Conspicuous by his absence from the South African attack in the final test, Rabada exemplifies the impossible tightrope test match players are currently expected to tread. Aggression is an integral key to his success. It’s the same with Stokes, who Rabada pointed off the pitch in 2017.
Asked after that incident whether he would maintain his aggressive approach, Rabada said “it’s simple: just don’t swear but be yourself”, adding that he and Stokes would share a beer after the match. Yet Rabada was still deemed to warrant a demerit point and subsequent one match ban for his animated celebration after bowling Joe Root in the third Test.
Michael Holding made a spirited argument on Sky Sports that Rabada should have known better than to celebrate in that way given his history. Context, he said, was everything – the bowler had been banned four times for aggression towards the opposition so why make the same mistake?
Although one can see where Holding is coming from, it’s worth pointing out that the paceman didn’t swear or gesture towards the dressing room on this occasion. Surely that was a sign he had indeed learnt his lesson? Not so, said the ICC. The players themselves seem to know where the line is. A disciplinary system should be there to penalise those who forget.
There has also been no indication that coaches are going to do anything to curb their players’ competitive spirit. Chris Silverwood gave a very casual response to Jonathan Agnew when asked about whether he thought the test series had been overly aggressive.
Meanwhile, Jos Buttler questioned the need for stump microphones as he sat on the ICC’s naughty step. I’m not sure I agree that test cricket should be filtered for TV, but Buttler’s comments also suggests the players aren’t going to stop sometimes calling each other “f***ing k******s” anytime soon.
International players and coaches thrive off “a bit of niggle”. Nasser Hussain gave some insight to this when responding to his Sky colleague Holding. He claimed it was easy for pundits to forget how it felt on the other side of the white lines. It’s hard to be calm and emotionally detached when you’re under intense pressure and desperately want to win for your country (and your career).
I agree with Hussain that Rabada’s actions in Port Elizabeth should be seen in this context. He’d been bowling in 33-degree heat without the new ball. When he dismissed the England captain he proved a rather large point. Who wouldn’t want to enjoy that?
One is left to wonder how Donald et al would fare now. Are modern players held to a higher standard beneath the media microscope than their predecessors? Although the current generation do occasionally go too far – Stokes was clearly foolish to swear at that spectator – neither should players suffer unduly at the hands of a rigidly draconian rulebook.
Perhaps one solution would be to hand some control back to the match referee? He can then deal with incidents on a ‘case-by-case’ basis. Banning players cannot be the default option otherwise Test cricket’s competitive edge will be blunted beyond repair.
Mark Cohen
I don’t think players are held to a higher standard today and the rules are abundantly clear anyway but we have seen a degradation in civility in cricket (and sadly most walks of life) from the eighties through the noughties and I think this simply reflects a desire to get back to a more courteous, respectful approach and a recognition of ‘The Spirit of the Game’.
Whether one can put that genie back in the bottle is another matter. With the horrendous rise of popularism in many countries and the ability to abuse, hiding behind social media I doubt it.
I’m not convinced there ever was a “more courteous approach” or a worsening in civility, pre today’s intense media scrutiny largely to catch people out. I’m not sure Larwood or Vice would have said “sorry about that one old chap” back in 1932 or indeed the Demon Spowforth bowling to Grace even earlier and if you like Waquir Unnis more recently to name but a few. Unfortunately the more rules and restrictions forced upon society these days tends to encourage rebellion rather than curb it, and social media certainly doesn’t help.
The ICC needs to realise that largely these are grown men letting off steam in a competitive environment. Often it’s directed more at themselves than an opponent. Fines? No just a chat afterwards is generally all that needs to be done.
The South African TV cameras were certainly trying to catch England out. They didn’t need to broadcast Stokes swearing but they did so deliberately a minute after it happened with no editing whatsoever. Then there was an apology for the bad language, which they’d wilfully and deliberately shown!
Before they showed the incident they forgot to turn the sound off completely; therefore you could hear them editing the snippet (putting the swearing centre stage) as they showed an overhead view of the ground. Then they broadcast the incident as if it was live. I can’t remember if the commentators then discussed what happened but any indignation would’ve been completely contrived.
On day 5 they also showed footage of Root putting what looked like a sweet in his mouth, walking up to the umpires, and then polishing the ball a few seconds later (in full view of the umpires). It was a completely innocuous scene but they seemed to be suggesting something. Hmmmm.
Re: players from the past, they didn’t have the stump mic turned up back then (I think). Did they even have stump mics? The microscope therefore seems to have got a little more intense.
Just watch footage from the early days, celebrations were non-existent. I happened to watch the body-line tapes again last year, hardly a word spoken out in the middle all the fireworks by the administrators, etc., watch Laker’s 19, not even polite clapping from the fielders! Even the Aussies with Bob Massey in 1972, congratulations all round but not even a look at the batsman on the way out. So there has been a definite shift in civility on the pitch…whether we like it or not.