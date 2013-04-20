Has the bloody IPL finished yet?

I love cricket. I don’t just eat and sleep it, I revere it. I would prefer to watch Lancashire’s 2nd XI play Derbyshire at Old Trafford than Man Utd play Liverpool at the other Old Trafford. Subconsciously I even think of David Lloyd and Mike Atherton as friends because I hear their voices on TV so often. So somebody tell me this: why do I have no interest in the IPL whatsoever?

Some diehard Indian fans might say I’m jealous. Why? Because England is no longer the centre of the cricketing world – and we don’t like it. This theory was even proposed by Kevin Pietersen.

Whilst this might be the case with some people (albeit a tiny minority), it’s definitely not the case with me. I have no desire for Britannia to rule the waves, cricket or anything else. I’d rather we just kept our heads down and stop being loathed by other countries (except Scotland, as I find that quite amusing).

Perhaps I hate the IPL because I’m a traditionalist? Maybe. I do prefer a Bordeaux to new world Shiraz. But then again I sometimes prefer a Czech pilsner to a pint of Spitfire on a hot day. I’m not exactly an early adopter in marketing speak, but I’m not afraid to try new things either.

Is it just that I dislike T20 cricket per se? Absolutely not. Whilst I prefer the ebb and flow of test cricket, I quite enjoy the shorter version. I look forward to the T20 World Cup, and I like nothing more than tuning in to the English T20 on a summer’s evening after a hard day’s work. I even watched a few Aussie Big Bash games on TV this winter; it was decent entertainment.

So there’s no reason why I should dislike the IPL, right? Wrong. As I’m writing this it’s all becoming clear.

I don’t like the way the IPL clashes with the start of the English county season – and I don’t like the way it’s become a focus of the cricketing calendar worldwide.

I also hate the idea of holding an auction for players. Aren’t cricketers supposed to be loyal to their teams? In the IPL players don’t choose where they play, they’re bought like commodities. They don’t listen to their hearts, they listen to their wallets.

I also find the huge sums of money involved vulgar. I don’t mind cricketers earning a good living – when you think how much our ignorant footballers earn, the likes of Chris Gayle and Kevin Pietersen deserve every penny – but I find it dangerous that players retire from test cricket early to concentrate on T20.

You could say, therefore, that the IPL undermines international cricket. I don’t like what guys like Lasith Malinga have done, and I resent it when people like Gayle, who was Windies captain not long ago, make it obvious they can’t be bothered with the grind of test cricket when they can earn big bucks by hitting a few average bowlers out of the ground for half an hour.

My dislike of the IPL doesn’t stop there. I hate the idea of artificial franchises. How on earth can one support a team owned by a bunch of moneymen with some naff nickname. Delhi Daredevils? Give me a break. At least English T20 teams give their teams a name relevant to the community. The Kent Spitfires and the Worcester Royals are two wonderful examples. Shame on Hampshire for their rebranding exercise by the way.

I also hate how the IPL markets itself: a festival where the world’s best players come to celebrate cricket. It’s simply not true. Many of the Indian bowlers who play in the IPL would struggle to make my club side; lots of the so called big name stars are washed up; England players are barely represented while Pakistan’s are ignored entirely. The best cricketers in the world? Some of them more like – and we know they’re only there for the money.

So there you have it: one man’s tirade against the IPL. Is it really a threat to cricket as we know it, or am I just a sad little Englander consumed by the green eyed monster? I admit I’m exaggerating somewhat for effect, but am I that wrong? I’m willing to be convinced otherwise.

IPL fans, this is your chance to set the record straight.

James Morgan