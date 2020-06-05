Today we welcome guest writer Shounak Sarkar to TFT. He looks at the future of cricket broadcasting and assesses the dilemmas faced by emerging cricket nations.

As COVID-19 keeps wreaking havoc worldwide, much of the sporting world has ground to a halt. Understandably in the grand scheme of things, the world of sports pales in comparison to people losing their jobs and lives. Nevertheless, as Keenan Malik expressed so eloquently, sports still represent “the most important of the least important things”.

Therefore, this pandemic actually presents a glorious opportunity for sports like cricket to reflect upon and re-jig its bloated domestic and international calendar. There is an urgent need for individual cricket boards to unite for the good of the global game and ensure that cricket as a sport remains accessible to all.

Boards need to think about long term sustainability rather than opting for the short-term cash grab to offset losses inflicted by COVID-19. One such dilemma is choosing between the pay TV, free to air, and streaming broadcast models. Whilst this issue is universal to all sports, it becomes particularly relevant for associate and emerging cricket.

Sell out and pay for it later

Dr Paul Rouse, an Irish historian who teaches at University College Dublin, has conducted a brilliant in-depth analysis on the pay TV model and its impact on sport. In his own words, pay TV companies desperately crave exclusivity, as it adds value to their model.

But this exclusivity comes with a hefty price tag. The likes of BT Sports, ESPN, Sky Sports & Foxtel obviously pass on these costs by charging large subscription fees. This not only hikes up the amounts paid to players in professional sports but also drives the creation of professionals in sports which were previously amateur.

Striking lucrative deals with pay TV companies is also a poisoned chalice for sporting organisations. To put it simply, pay TV simply cannot compete with free-to-air television when it comes to viewer numbers. The strength of universal public service broadcasting is that it provides equality of access to every community within a country. Many simply cannot afford the vast subscription fees charged by the likes of Sky, Foxtel and ESPN.

The evidence for this is crystal clear. Just look at the table below cited by Rouse.

These figures clearly show the impact of putting cricket behind a pay wall. The first Test between England and New Zealand in 2004 was shown free-to-air Channel 4, whilst the second Test was shown exclusively on satellite broadcaster Sky Sports. The first Test viewer numbers are 6 times higher for Day 1 and almost 12 times higher for Day 5.

At its peak, the 2005 Ashes on Channel 4 attracted 8.4m viewers. A decade later, the 2015 Ashes on Sky received just under 500,000. England’s dramatic cricket World Cup victory in 2019 attracted a peak audience of 4.5 million on Channel 4, as live international cricket returned to free-to-air TV for the first time in 14 years. If one adds up all the people watching cricket via streaming, Sky and Channel 4, the viewership peaked at 8 million – comfortably the largest cricket viewing figures in England in 14 years since cricket last appeared on terrestrial television.

The discrepancy in the numbers is undeniable. And it has real world adverse impacts on cricket. The Sport England Active People survey, conducted between 2008-09, found that 428,000 individuals aged 16 or over played cricket at least once during the season. A decade later, this has crashed by 32% to 292,200.

These numbers should terrify the ECB. And terrify they have judging by the ECB’s convoluted attempts to get cricket back on free-to-air channels. Indeed, the board have blown their cash reserves concocting an entirely new franchise tournament to entice the BBC. They now find themselves in a delicate financial position due to the coronavirus crisis and the resultant postponement of The Hundred until 2021. This example really underlies the importance of cricket exposure on mainstream television.

The choice for emerging nations

So what’s the best way forward for emerging cricket tournaments seeking exposure? Well, it’s a complicated question that does not have a simple answer. However, we can safely assume that a model which relies solely on pay TV to generate revenue and recoup its costs is not a successful long-term formula. Let’s consider the contrasting fortunes of the Euro T20 Slam and the European Cricket League.

On a cursory examination of the postponed Euro T20 Slam event, it quickly becomes apparent that it is very unlikely to drive engagement with local fans. The franchise team names are atrociously conceived, uninspiring, generic, and there is a distinct lack of tradition or tribalism. Furthermore, to this day, actual details about the tournament remain scarce.

No matter how much charity you extend to the Euro T20 Slam organisers, it seems more and more that the tournament itself was a cynical, money spinning exercise designed to capture as much TV audience as possible from the giant & lucrative Indian market. There was a distinct lack of “European” flavour in a supposedly European tournament. The Euro T20 Slam Draft event featured Bollywood & Punjabi Music and, to top it all off, the host for the night, Darren Gough seemed generally unfamiliar with most of the ‘local’ Irish, Scottish and Dutch cricketers.

Furthermore, in order to make the franchise model work, they offered over the top wages to marquee players such as Rashid Khan, Eoin Morgan, JP Duminy & Imran Tahir. The organisers GS Holdings therefore had no other option but to sell their content exclusively to pay TV. This included providers such as Sky in the UK and Star Sports & HotStar in the Indian sub-continent.

We have already witnessed how viewing figures drop dramatically when sports move away from free-to-air channels to pay TV. Without mainstream coverage on public broadcasting channels such as BBC One in Scotland, RTÉ One & RTÉ2 in Ireland and NPO 1 in Netherlands, the Euro T20 Slam will do little to raise the profile of cricket in these 3 countries. Sure, you will get some passionate & dedicated cricket fans through the gates but it is highly unlikely to capture the attention of casual observers or bring new fans to the sport.

By contrast, the European Cricket League gets many things right. ECL is the brainchild of global macro hedge fund manager and former German men’s national team member Daniel Weston. The founding of ECL is in itself a fascinating story which I recommend to readers.

The ECL mimics many aspects of the phenomenally successful UEFA Champions League football format, pitting the domestic T20 champions of several European countries against each other in a quick-fire group stage followed by a knockout competition. There are no expensive marquee players, no contrived creation of franchises. Instead, it gives local European club cricketers a chance to shine by building on the existing competitive structure and cricketing culture in UK & continental Europe.

Crucially, the ECL streams all its content for free through its sister European Cricket Network (ECN). This gives it the kind of accessibility that the Euro T20 Slam will never have. Furthermore, the inclusion of big name ex-Champions League & Eurovision executives like Thomas Klooz, Frank Leenders and Roger Feiner lends the project credibility.

The inaugural edition of the ECL in 2019 was a tremendous success. While the 2020 edition has been postponed due to COVID-19, I remain hopeful that this tournament will grow from strength to strength in the future. However, as good as free streaming coverage is, it is still mostly preaching to the converted. Free streaming ensures that the tournament is easily available to everyone worldwide, but unfortunately won’t be enough to pique the interest of the average ‘native’ European sports fan.

The problem is that non-cricket followers are not going to seek out streams of the ECL. If they don’t understand cricket, or aren’t even aware that such a tournament is taking place, then they won’t be watching. Consequently, getting local European broadcasters on board, particularly free-to-air broadcasters is vital.

To its credit, the ECL realises this. They have some ongoing discussions with local broadcasters in Europe and Weston is encouraged by the likes of the Catalan public broadcaster TV3, who featured the tournament and even added commentary in the local language.

Growing the game

Converting spectators into actual players is a different challenge though. And to tackle it, individual cricket boards in emerging countries across Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa and the Americas need to take a 3-pronged approach.

1) Feature as much cricket as possible on local free to air channels.

2) Invest in grassroots cricket including facilities & equipment and get the sport into schools and clubs across the country.

3) Provide a pathway for the junior talent into the senior men’s & women’s national teams.

Phillipe Auclair, a French musician who fell in love with cricket after he moved to England, proposes another interesting strategy. In an excellent interview with Wisden Cricket Weekly, Auclair suggests that cricket could be sold to new audiences in the same way that Sumo was introduced to Europe: using the actual cricket action to explain what is going on rather than simply broadcasting games with generic commentary which assumes a level of prior knowledge.

Using such an educational approach might be a good way to overcome cricket’s idiosyncratic and somewhat impenetrable nature. Then, once a large enough base of cricket followers has been built up, associate nations can start streaming live games.

Another sure-fire method to spread the gospel, as well as potentially bringing extra government funding into the game, would be to make cricket an Olympic sport. Emerging Cricket founder Tim Cutler has emphasised this repeatedly on his podcast.

Is streaming the future?

There are many who suggest that the future of sports broadcasting lies in streaming. Indeed, many established pay TV providers around the world are struggling to retain consumers eschewing traditional TV subscriptions in favour of streaming gadgets and apps. Lower subscription costs (compared to Pay TV) and ease of access (being able to watch on portable mobile devices) are two of its biggest selling points.

Dedicated sports fans now want more bang for their buck and demand 24/7 access to broadcast-quality streaming. We see established TV providers such as Foxtel in Australia investing heavily in its subsidiary sport streaming service Kayo, to compete with the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Stan. In New Zealand, the domestic cricket board recently signed a deal with a streaming sports service provider Spark Sport, which gave Spark the rights to broadcast domestic New Zealand cricket rights for the next 6 years.

When you look at trends in other sports, similar occurrences can be observed. In 2018, Amazon Prime signed a 3-year deal worth $130 Million US dollars, to stream Thursday night NFL games. They have since also snapped up the rights for streaming 20 live English Premier League matches every season, until 2021-22. Meanwhile, DAZN, a London-based online sports streaming platform recently won the rights for streaming 9 Bundesliga games for German & Swiss audiences.

Superficially, all these deals may indicate a revolution in live sports broadcasting; but a closer inspection of the deals suggests that it is not necessarily the case. Amazon’s 90-million-pound offering for EPL is similar to what BT Sports previously paid to broadcast 20 games per season. After a dramatic entry into the market, Facebook has also recently had to cut back & sign smaller deals with ICC to showcase cricket highlights in India and Major League Baseball in USA. All the evidence suggests that far from replacing the traditional TV companies, the emergence of streaming has just provided users with an additional way to consume live sports content.

There are also lots of downsides to streaming. NZ Cricket’s deal with Spark provoked fury amongst rural Kiwi residents, who complained that even with a fibre optic connection, an entire day of cricket will be a drain on their data usage and finances. The concerns are justified given Spark’s patchy & interrupted coverage of the Rugby World Cup last year, and Optus Sports’ well publicised FIFA World Cup streaming problems in Australia in 2018.

Nick Skinner, one of the co-hosts of the Emerging Cricket Podcast, has made some interesting suggestions in the digital realm. Nick recommends that the ICC look into developing something like a ‘Cricket Pass’ – especially for streaming associate cricket matches which often suffer due to low visibility & apathetic coverage. This concept is similar to an existing service in NBA called the ‘NBA Pass’ whereby customers can watch an entire season’s worth of games for something like $28.99 USD a month.

However, whilst this is a clever concept and great for existing fans of cricket, I remain sceptical of its usefulness in attracting new fans to the game given that a paywall remains. As mentioned earlier, those unfamiliar with cricket are unlikely to seek out games or shell out money to access coverage.

Getting the right balance

Whilst it’s true that consumption of digital content has skyrocketed over the last few years, it must be remembered that free-to-air TV still remains the most effective way of reaching people all around the world. If an emerging cricket board is serious about growing the game within its national boundaries, terrestrial coverage is non-negotiable.

Traditional cricket nations are different. They can afford a hybrid portfolio of pay TV, streaming and free to air coverage because cricket is an established part of their sporting culture. As long as some form of visibility is maintained on free to air networks, the sport is always likely to survive (if not exactly thrive) in these countries. Unfortunately, emerging cricket nations don’t have this luxury.

Association nations therefore face a starker choice. Taking a quick cash grab with pay TV or a paid streaming provider might seem attractive in the short term but it risks the longterm sustainability and survival of the sport in their country. Digital engagement & streaming content can still play a valuable part but they must be accessories to free to air coverage rather than replacements.

Shounak Sarkar