Ladies and gentlemen, I’m pleased to report that we’ve found ourselves a batsman. And I can’t even think of any caveats. There’s no apparently flakiness, no hint of technical frailties, no suggestion of limitations (he plays well through the offside and legside, and off front foot and back) and absolutely no reason to suggest that he won’t score plenty of runs in what promises to be long Test career. In fact, the only thing that could potentially screw up Ollie Pope is fast tracking him into England’s white ball teams. No thanks. I hope he keeps the pyjamas for bedtime.

England are in a great position in Port Elizabeth. 499-9 is a great score and South Africa will be more worried about the follow on than reaching parity. And yet, at one point on the first day it looked like we’d ballsed it up again.

When England were 4 down with just 150 on the board, I feared the worst. But then Pope and Stokes took us to safety and ultimately forced home the advantage on what looks like a tremendous batting pitch. Why on earth are the Saffers preparing surfaces like this? I bet Rabada and Co aren’t impressed.

It’s so important to win the toss and bat well on dry almost Indian type pitches like this one. It really puts the opposition in a hole. I expected this surface to be slow and spin a bit, but I wasn’t quite expecting this little help for the seamers. I often feel a bit sorry for the bowling side in these circumstances – if only because it’s usually our bowlers bending their backs for no reward – but it is what it is. I’m just glad that our batsmen capitalised beautifully – just like the good teams do.

England’s middle order finally has the look of a world class outfit in the making. Yes they’ve still got something to prove, but if young Ollie can mature in the way that most observers expect he will then a 4, 5, 6 of Root, Stokes and Pope is as good as anything around. If genuinely excited about this combination.

The only problem is the form of Jos Buttler at 7. He made another low score today, spooning a simple caught and bowled chance back to Maharaj, and looks to be struggling mentally.

According to a couple of pundits (I forget which ones exactly) Buttler has admitted that he doesn’t quite know how to approach Test innings. In other words he can’t get the balance between attack and defence right. This surprises me because I actually thought he’d improved in this area since his recall. In 2018 he batted time on numerous occasions and showed a good temperament. It’s really bad news for him if he’s now second guessing himself. I can only assume that the move back down to 7 has confused him. Is he supposed to attack / counter attack or play like a proper Test batsman like he did last at times last year?

It will be interesting to see how many more chances Jos gets. Ed Smith won’t want to give up on the flagship selection of his tenure, but the case for Ben Foakes grows stronger by the day – especially with a tour to Sri Lanka coming up. The last time England toured that part of the world, the Surrey keeper performed superbly.

Fortunately the positives for England are outweighing the negatives on this tour. Buttler is a problem but everyone else is fulfilling their roles pretty effectively. I’ve heard the odd comment criticising Joe Denly, who continues to bat for long periods without making that pressure-releasing big score, but personally I’m quite happy with him. He’s wearing down the bowlers and letting the middle order capitalise later in the innings. James Vince and Gary Ballance will always have their admirers, but personally I’m not convinced that the grass is always greener.

The bowlers also did their job before the close of day 2. Joe Root’s decision to open with Broad and Curran was slightly odd – the twilight zone is never far away with Joe at the helm – but fortunately it didn’t cost us too many runs. In fact, having to wait an hour before Mark Wood finally got the ball in his mitts actually raised anticipation levels quite nicely. And it was certainly worth the wait when it finally happened.

You’ve got to love Mark Wood the cricketer. He’s like Darren Gough on Prozac … at Disney Land. His batting was simply awesome – there’s nothing like a tail-ender slogging a weary attack merrily – and to call his bowling spell late in the day ‘rapid’ would be like saying that the ICC’s decision to ban Rabada for the Johannesburg Test was ‘somewhat polarising’.

How fantastic it is to see an English seamer hitting 150 kph almost as soon as he comes on. If England ever get Wood and Archer bowling in tandem is will be a sight to behold.

A word too about Dom Bess who picked up the two wickets to fall. I don’t think he hit the right areas straight away (although I do expect him to do so eventually) but you can’t argue with his overnight figures. He’s a promising cricketer too.

Ollie Pope, however, is the most promising of them all. I’m still not entirely convinced that Ian Bell is the perfect comparison but I can see what people mean. I prefer to simply call him our ‘Great White Pope’ – a unique talent we should savour.

James Morgan