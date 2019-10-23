We can’t call TFT a broad church, or even a proper forum for discussion, unless we give the other side of the argument from time to time. I’ve been boring everyone with my monologues against The Hundred for months. So now it’s time for me to shut up and let someone else put a more positive spin on the competition. Here’s Alex. Be gentle. Or not. He can take it …

There has been a rage building in Britain. People are demonstrating. The press are spitting bullets. There is a social media war. Friendships are falling apart.

No, this conversation isn’t about Brexit. It’s about The Hundred.

The Hundred – just to encapsulate – is a system where teams have to score as many runs as possible in 100 balls. Unlike in normal cricket where there are 6 balls per over, there are 10 for each bowler. Each bowler can bowl 20 balls per game. It’s meant to be basically the 20-over game on steroids.

LOVERS AND HATERS

The lovers of the idea think that it will take cricket forward to the masses, where cricket is taken back onto mainstream BBC TV (the World Cup Final was on Channel 4). Some of the world’s best will see the light of battle, which in turn will fill the grounds. After all, we’re in a multi-cultural country, so people will get to see high-profile hitters in a battle with some of best bowlers in a generation. Indian fans may not get to see any of their players, but you can blame the ultimate cricketing cash-cow, the Indian Premier League, for that.

The haters loathe the format, which sees counties moulded together to form ‘franchises’, eschewing their independence. They hate the fact that it’s a move away from county cricket, and laugh at the fact that it’s only 20 balls less than the T20 game (which they no doubt railed at when it arrived (and by the way, we think T20 may have had the last laugh here). They also wonder what it’s going to do to England’s World Cup defence or Test fortunes – the latter which has proved to be the Waterloo of many English Napoleons over the decades.

The counties themselves don’t seem to mind being merged. They voted for it, helped along by a £1.3m sweetener which might help them pay important stuff like wages to keep the wolves away from the door. Let’s not make any bones about it: cricket in Britain is slowly dying. It’s not taking the quick shot to the head, but the tumour is cancerous, slow, and – to use cricketing terms – unplayable. The players don’t mind being paid rather a lot of money to smash the ball around. If that includes a little bit of lip service to television, then so be it.

IS IT A GOOD IDEA?

Listen, I love cricket. I have celebrated with Worcestershire fans after they beat Lancashire in the Benson & Hedges Cup, and yelled ‘thanks Angus Fraser’ as he forlornly watched Warwickshire’s celebrations after winning the Natwest Trophy. I have hugged friends after my team won Finals Day in 2018, thanks to a Brummie with a good arm and a prolific beard.

I have sat sunburned at numerous Test grounds, laughing along with the floating cocktail party as it flows from sense to insensibility, moving between glorious highs and wanting to punch windows and walls after witnessing utter ineptitude. And I have hugged friends until I went from bloated to thin after England’s World Cup miracle. And I also have sat during County Cricket games, with one man, a dog, and a wizened old man with a scoring book and a lot of time on his hands.

Oh yeah, and I told Shane Warne’s mother once that I hated her son for ruining 14 of my cricket-watching years (she laughed and said: “Good”).

When I heard about The Hundred, I didn’t know what quite to think. I couldn’t work out how it was going to go, how different it would be from T20 or even the UAE’s T10 League – one which has 120 balls and one which has 60. I looked at the experiment at Trent Bridge, and heard that players themselves didn’t see a lot of difference between it and T20 games. I also knew that the ECB’s marketing and PR Machine was falling apart at the seams a little, because they hadn’t pushed for excitement, and early advertisements were at best shambolic and at worst stolen from obscure concerts.

But after thinking, talking and putting a bit of effort in, I came to this realisation: It wasn’t about me.

I am going to go and see cricket anyway. This is because I’m a cricket fan. The bat and ball are intravenously injected into my system from April until the end of a winter tour.

But it’s not about us, the addicts for whom the game is our sporting heroin.

It’s about the untapped fanbase who will want to go for a shorter day out. We are going to see tickets given out to schools and younger people in an effort to get them keen on the game, in an effort to get away from the Etons and Harrows and more to the ground-level.

The Hundred is aimed at tapping the important Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi-British markets of Manchester, London and Birmingham, because – whether we like it or not – that’s where cricket is still seen as a primary game (if you don’t believe me, witness how mental Edgbaston went after we beat the Aussies in the World Cup Semi-Final).

It’s aimed at getting eyes on TVs. We wish all the games were on BBC1 or BBC2 like the good old days, but it at least this will be on Freeview. People will have access to watch at least some of the games. And while it won’t be a conversation as large as England’s World Cup win last summer, it at least will generate conversation again. Something we have sorely needed for a while.

I know that people fear this is the start of the end for the County Championship. And maybe it is. But right now, The Hundred has given the counties a lifeline. You might say it’s a bribe, but the counties took that money because they needed it (and what impoverished team would say no to a cool £1.3m?). We don’t know what this will mean for the Test game. We know that fans of the T20 will probably want to hit up The Hundred, and vice-versa. If you’ve ever been to a T20 game, it’s hardly the home of high-brow cricket fans, anyway.

But the thing I plead for you – including this website – is give the damned thing a chance before damning it. And I’m not talking about one game, but one season.

Please.

Alex Ferguson

