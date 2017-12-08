A First Class Cock-Up

There’s no doubt that the sidelining of the county championship is playing a big part in England’s latest Ashes debacle. As I mentioned after Adelaide, my team Worcs will only have two championship clashes at New Road between early May and September next year. And when the new city T20 begins in 2020, things are likely to get worse.

With the prospect of no championship cricket at all during the height of summer closer than ever, Media Penguin explores the anxieties and frustrations around the counties…

The annual release of the cricket fixtures used to trigger a frisson of excitement – now you can hear nowt but moans and groans up and down the English greensward.

What is becoming clear is that the staple diet of the game – the four day fixture – is now looking more like a starving beggar.

Many folk, especially those who work, look forward to a bit of cricket at the weekend especially in the height of summer. This is becoming increasingly hard to find.

Take my county. Last season saw a spell of 69 days when no county cricket was seen at Old Trafford. Next year it looks even worse. The last day of county cricket at hq is on July 25 and the last cricket of any description is on August 10.

Basically the last seven weeks will see Old Trafford’s flags fluttering over an empty stadium.

At Leicester, member Garry Bailey was distraught when he viewed the fixture list:

“I am absolutely devastated. After the middle of May there is just one day of cricket at the weekend in the county championship.

I filled in the ECB questionnaires like many others and they haven’t listened to the traditional working-class support. The money-grabbing ECB are out to destroy clubs like mine.”

Mel Ridley added: “The ECB are anti-weekend county cricket. The very days when most fans can go.”

Dan Lambert, Kent fan, said: “I’m getting to the point where I would happily see Kent lose first-class status and play four day summer fixtures against likeminded counties.”

It is apparent that T20 is now top dog and everything else has to be shuffled around it. Of course there will be winners and losers. Some fans may be quite happy with the fixture list. But they are increasingly in the minority I suspect.

How long before all county games are shoehorned into April, May and June?

Media Penguin

@BarryEditor1