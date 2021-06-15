Enough Is Enough

Part of our role here at TFT is to give ordinary fans a voice. Consequently, as we’ve been inundated with articles all echoing the same sentiments in recent days, I thought I’d publish one of the most heartfelt. It comes from regular reader Doug Minde. I’m sure many of you share his anger although there’s room for debate regarding the future of specific players …

R.I.P. ENGLISH TEST CRICKET WHICH DIED AT EDGBASTON ON THE 13TH JULY, 2021.

THE TEAM WILL BE CREMATED AND THE ASHES TAKEN TO NEW ZEALAND.



I’m an ordinary cricket supporter / watcher like many who love mainly the longer form of the game. Up to now, that is.



I’m not a technical expert, but in over 30 years of cricket watching Edgbaston was the worst performance I have seen by a long way from any England Team. New Zealand outplayed us in every discipline in both of these Tests and did just about everything right on and off the field, where we did everything wrong.

NZ were a side with six changes from the 1st Test. They were almost, dare I say it, a second XI. And yet we were humiliated and hammered into the dirt.

I didn’t go thank God, but I feel sorry for all those who spent their hard earned cash on the first day of almost a full house in glorious weather to be subjected to this trash. It might have been the only chance should the restrictions be extended.

On the strength of this Test, the only players I’d retain are Burns (just), Lawrence (because there is something there I think), Root (because he averages 48), Wood and Broad. Sorry Jimmy but your best days are behind you and I’m not sure what you are trying to prove. The rest should return to their counties and probably stay there.

In the second innings the top 7 all looked like rabbits caught in the headlights. And Bracey wouldn’t keep wicket (if that’s what it was) for Surrey seconds. And f****ng hell they’ve got Bairstow, Woakes, Butler, Curran and Ali currently playing T20! Rest and rotation? Give me a break.

Five Tests before the Ashes and we don’t even know who our best top 3 are. Burns gets in, and personally I’d give the captaincy to him or even Stokes or Buttler.

And for the ECB and those who either support or attempt to justify marginalising the championship and The Hundred … your agenda is not only destroying county cricket, but is slowly but surely contributing to the existential decline of the England test team.

The authorities have almost destroyed the County Championship and now Test cricket is headed the same way. But I’m not sure that even they are so stupid as to want to demolish it: Test cricket in the UK makes a lot of money. Well did. Maybe not so much in the future if standards continue to drop. If there was ever a time for a complete rethink and restructure of this great game it’s now.



New Zealand, I hope that you go well in the inaugural World Test Championship Final against the formidable India team this week. I’ll be supporting you.



And if any one says “batters” rather than “batsmen” again, I’ll unleash the Terminator! Have a good day folks.

Doug Minde