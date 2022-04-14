The Full Toss

England’s Opening Dilemma

By James Morgan
In News
1 hour ago
5 Min read
2 comments

England’s Test match cricket team have been finding it difficult to pull up trees of late. One particular Root, that of the Joe variety, continues to aid rather than hinder the collective cause, but even he’s not immune to criticism anymore.

If Joe was merely at batsman, then he’d probably be the only man in the current XI that enjoys universal approval. He is, after all, fourth in the ICC’s Test batting rankings and the only specialist batsman in the side that the opposition actually respects. However, because he’s still captain of what appears to be a sinking ship, he’s probably under as much pressure to turn things around as anyone.

As it is, fingers are being pointed in all directions when it comes to our red ball travails. While we’re 7/2 third-favourites for 2022 T20 World Cup if you’re betting on cricket with Betfair, you won’t find a single soul – probably not even Root’s own family – backing England to beat New Zealand in the first major Test series of the summer.

Whilst the bowling isn’t exactly stellar, especially considering the self-inflicted absence of a certain Jimmy Anderson and Stuart Broad, the main problem is obviously the batting. We’ve shuffled our deck more times than Vegas dealer. But thus far nobody, especially at the top of the order, has stuck.

Although England have options in the middle-order, where Jonny Bairstow is finally starting to perform again, and Ollie Pope surely has a long-term future once he rediscovers his mojo, it’s hard to see any viable options whatsoever in the opening berths. So where will the (yet to be appointed) selectors and head coach, with Root still heavily involved, turn to get this faulty engine running again?

Top jobs, tall orders

All too often, England have been left chasing their metaphorical tail after stumbling out of the blocks. The result? The literal tail has been exposed in not much more than a session. I use to moan about Alastair Cook struggling against top class seam bowling attacks, but the current incumbents seem to struggle against anything and everything. Oh what I’d do for two openers as competent as Cook and Andrew Strauss these days. You don’t know what you’ve got until it’s gone.

So where do England turn if the likes of Haseeb Hameed, Rory Burns, Zak Crawley and Dom Sibley have been proved wanting? Keep recycling them until something better comes along? I really don’t know.

Personally, I’d probably recall Burns in the short term. Yes he struggled in Australia. Which recent England openers haven’t? But at least he’s scored runs against Australia and other teams at home. In fact, he’s made two Test hundreds in England. That’s not terrible.

Root plundered 1,708 Test runs in 2021. And do you know who was second on the run-scoring list? It was Burns. Although he managed only 530 runs and registered six ducks across 19 innings, he did average over 40. That’s notably better than the other usual suspects. I’m not saying that Burns is a long term bet, but clearly beggars can’t be choosers.

The other player I’d persevere with – although I admit that he really needs to tighten up his game – is Zak Crawley. But personally I wouldn’t open with him. I prefer Zak at 3. After all, I’m not convinced that the skipper’s best position is suddenly first drop on the evidence of two hundreds on Caribbean featherbeds. Those who remember the Test career of Ravi Bopara might agree.

Sadly, therefore, this still leaves one vacancy in the opening slots. We’ve got Burns and, erm, who, exactly? That’s the million-dollar question. Some would like to see journeyman Jake Libby get a go after a prolific 2021. But is a 29-year old who averages 35 after 132 first class innings really the answer?

Others would like to see a likely lad like Tom Haines thrown in the deep end. Hmmm. He’s 23 and only just finding his feet as the new captain of Sussex, which isn’t the easiest job on the circuit. Is now really the time to promote him, especially as his record is still pretty modest, too.

England’s other option is to do what I call a Shane Watson – in other words, promote someone who’s scored runs at international level elsewhere in the order a chance. But who, exactly, fits this particular bill. Dawid Malan (no thanks)? James Vince (maybe)? Chis Tavare (eh)? Iftikhar Ali Khan, the Nawab of Pataudi (he couldn’t do much worse than the incumbents)? It’s just so, so difficult.

No wonder there have been so few applicants for the top job in English cricket. It’s mission impossible working at an organisation that’s generally impossible. None of the best cricket minds will touch the managing director role with a bargepole.

That’s one of the reasons why Rob Key is currently the favourite. He’s affable, inoffensive, rarely possesses strong opinions, he’s pro-Hundred, and he already has a close relationship with the ECB’s strategic broadcasting partner. In other words, he ticks all the ECB’s most important boxes.

But will our chum Rob actually be any good? I have no idea. And that’s probably not the main criterion (as far as the ECB are concerned). What I do know, however, is that Key used to open the batting. So perhaps there’s a job for him one way or another.

James Morgan

FacebookTwitterEmailLinkedIn

2 comments

  • Very good James. Sadly I have no better answers to give you. The bonus is that you are still making me laugh, unexpectedly. You are a diamond.

    Reply

  • Why do you overlook Bairstow as an opener when he is the best option we have ? Plays straight. Good against fast bowling, and, now, has the temperament for Test cricket. I would give him an extended run as an opener with Burns ; Crawley initially at 3 and Root 4 and only 4 – that is where he belongs and should stay.

    I like Key but think he is not the right man for the job. I suspect that anyone that the ECB thinks is, probably isn’t !

    Reply

Read more

Walter Livsey – The Greatest Stumper England Never Had

By Robert Meakings
In News
1 week ago
6 Min read
6 comments

Walter Livsey (1893-1978) was one of the greatest wicket keepers of the 1920s. However, he never played for England. His career was halted by war, blocked by Herbert Strudwick, frustrated by injury, and ultimately curtailed by illness. In 320 first-class matches, Livsey claimed 648 dismissals. And incredibly, in this ‘standing back’ age, 266 of them were stumpings. Strudwick by comparison effected 258 stumpings, but he played twice as many first-class games as Livsey. Exceptional promise Born...

Read on6 comments

Senior Arrivals Offer a Ray of Hope For Sussex

By Joe Ross
In News
1 week ago
7 Min read
5 comments

Today Joe Ross previews Sussex’s season after a turbulent winter. Drop us a line to james@thefulltoss.com if you’d like to submit a similar piece for your own county. Cheers. “This is absolutely devastating for a club hanging on the edge right now. How was this allowed to happen? So sad for a club that not long ago was one of the best in the country”. Those were the words of Sussex legend Matt Prior in August 2021 following the news that Phil Salt and Chris Jordan would be leaving...

Read on5 comments

Rubbish At Red Ball, Wonders At White Ball

By James Morgan
In News
2 weeks ago
5 Min read
11 comments

Hear that horrible grinding noise in the background? It’s the sound of England supporters collectively gnashing their teeth as we digest yet another predictable red ball debacle in the Caribbean. We all warned it would happen when the ECB started to neglect the county championship a few years ago. And here we are with our worst Test team in living memory. However, it’s not all bad news. It’s not like we’ve suddenly become inept at cricket per se. In fact, England’s white ball cricket is...

Read on11 comments

Now is the time for reform, not scapegoats

By Billy Crawford
In News
2 weeks ago
5 Min read
20 comments

The statistics make for grim reading. One win in the last seventeen Test matches, none in the last nine and five series defeats in a row. This is now surely the lowest depths English cricket has ever sunk to and, by conclusion, we must now admit we are witnessing the worst England team of all time. The side which reached the bottom of the world rankings in 1999 contained three world class batters in Mike Atherton, Nasser Hussain and Alec Stewart and arguably a fourth in Graham Thorpe. It also...

Read on20 comments
The Full Toss

Receive FREE daily or weekly article alerts

FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

copywriter copywriting