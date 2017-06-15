Strauss’s Fruitless Revolution

I guess we should have known. Despite knowing through painful experience that we should never get our hopes up – let alone buy into the ‘bookies’ favourites’ tag – many of us really thought that England might win the Champions Trophy.

Yeah right.

The bottom line is, and always was if we’re being honest, that our white ball revolution was hollow. And this was cruelly exposed yesterday at Cardiff.

When the wicket’s good for batting, England are a good side that can out-hit the best of them. But when conditions are trickier, and intelligence is required, our white ball specialists just can’t hack it.

I guess that’s what excessive range-hitting, and a dereliction of proper batting skills, will do to you.

England’s white ball revolution has been exposed as a brainless one. It has created a side that only has one gear; a side that cannot think on its feet; a side that can only succeed on belting wickets. And is it really a surprise? England are, after all, a team of belters rather than proper players (with one or two notable exceptions).

The uncomfortable truth for Andrew Strauss, whose has prioritised the creation of this supposedly modern white ball side, is that England might have won this game – or at least made it more competitive – if the old guard had been playing.

I doubt a team with proper batsmen like Ian Bell (still our record ODI run scorer), Jonathan Trott and, dare I say it, Alastair Cook, would have capitulated so meekly when confronted with a pitch that was tired but hardly a minefield.

I was never Ashley Giles’s greatest fan, but his team probably would have posted 270 or 280 on this pitch, and given themselves a chance of putting Pakistan under pressure. It’s worth pointing out, of course, that Giles’s team reached the final of the Champions Trophy last time it was played on our shores.

Andrew Strauss, thus far, has therefore failed. Sacrifices have been made, more English players are playing in the IPL, yet we lost in humiliating fashion to a country that doesn’t have any players in the IPL at all.

And we still sit, rather modestly, in 4th place in the ICC rankings … having just lost at home to a side ranked 8th … a side derided before this tournament as an anachronism.

Pakistan are, after all, exactly the type of old fashioned team that Andrew Strauss didn’t want England to be: a side that rarely scores 300.

Sure England are a flashier side these days, but are they actually any better? Good on Pakistan I say.

When I met Atherton, Hussain, Lloyd and Botham at Lord’s last month, I asked them whether Strauss would prefer to win the Champions Trophy or the test series against South Africa this summer. They all looked thoughtful and struggled to give a definitive answer. Make no mistake about it; Strauss was heavily invested in winning this tournament. And England have failed badly when it mattered most.

Of course, if England win the world cup in two year’s time, then nobody will care what happened yesterday in Cardiff, and Strauss will be completely vindicated. However, on yesterday’s evidence it looks like a long shot. Let’s hope that England manage to find a plan B over the course of the next two years.

I don’t want to go into too much detail about the specifics of yesterday’s game as you all know the story: too many poor shots from a team that panicked when it realised a total of 300 was getting out of reach. The shots played by Alex Hales, Eoin Morgan and Moeen Ali were particularly lamentable.

When it came to Pakistan’s innings, they cruised to victory because they knew exactly what score they were aiming for. England’s big mistake was failing to figure out what a good score was.

I think it’s safe to say that England’s batsmen are all brilliant at using the muscles in their arms. But when it comes to using the muscle that matters most – the one between their ears – they’re about as useful as a punctured diaphragm.

James Morgan