Although England’s first team haven’t played for a while, and the Test series against Sri Lanka doesn’t start for another three weeks, there’s one tour I’ve been keeping my eye on carefully.

Yesterday the England Lions’ wrapped up a fantastic win against Australia A down under. Historically these tours have never been easy so the Lions’ success – which was very emphatic indeed – warms the cockles quite nicely.

What’s more, it was achieved despite a number of injuries. The captain Lewis Gregory missed the unofficial ‘Test’, as did Saqib Mahmood and Richard Gleeson, both of whom I hoped might play important roles.

The big success stories were Dom Sibley, who seems to be going from strength to strength, and the highly promising Dan Lawrence. Both scored hundreds in England’s first innings of 428, with Gloucestershire keeper James Bracey also making a useful 65. We might not produce too many genuine quicks or specialist spinners these days, but the conveyor belt of top wicket-keeping prospects seems to be ticking over quite nicely.

As for Lawrence, I imagine he’s now England’s primary middle-order reserve if the senior squad picks up an injury in Sri Lanka (or indeed next summer). He’s a very promising 22-year old indeed. As for Sibley, it might now be safe to assume that his success in South Africa wasn’t a flash in the pan.

Although it wasn’t the strongest Aussie bowling attack – it would have been very interesting to see the hugely talented Jhye Richardson play in this game – they still fielded Jackson Bird and the highly rated Mark Steketee and Michael Neser. The latter had a complete nightmare. It was therefore a pretty impressive effort from our lads.

Australia A never got close to England’s first innings total. They made an abysmal 176 and then 271 following on, and ultimately lost by 9 wickets. It must have been rather dispiriting for the Aussie selectors as on paper their batting looked slightly stronger than their bowling imho.

The Australia A side included Marcus Harris, who played in last year’s Ashes, plus the experienced Usman Khawja, Nic Maddison, Kurtis Patterson, and Moises Henriques – all of whom have played Test cricket. To get bowled out by a Lions attack missing several of their big guns was a humbling experience.

So who did the damage? The somewhat maligned Craig Overton and the ever reliable Ollie Robison, that’s who. They might not be the sexiest new ball partnership on the planet but they got the job done. South African born Brydon Carse also did a fine job as 3rd seamer. Dom Bess bowled tidily, as one might expect, as the spin bowler providing support.

Although one might attribute the excellent performance of England’s seamers to the pink ball (and the floodlights) they used in this game, the Australian bowlers weren’t able to make the same kind of inroads when Sibley and Lawrence were going strong on day one.

What’s more, although I’d much prefer England to pick our fastest bowlers on the next Ashes tour, it’s worth remembering that England’s attack in 2010/11 found success through discipline and bowling dry rather than fighting fire with fire. Food for thought perhaps?

Overall this Lions tour has been a massive success. The white ball team went undefeated and this is the first time ever that a Lion’s team has beaten Australia A in a first class game in Australia. There’s one more game to go, against a New South Wales XI, but with Sibley, Crawley and Jennings departing for Sri Lanka there’s less riding on this fixture. What’s more, it will give some of our other young batsmen a chance to impress.

It’s always interesting to keep an eye on emerging Aussie talent – and on this evidence it looks like they’ve got even more problems than England. Hmmmm.

Where have the great Australian batting reserves gone? The cupboard looks extraordinarily bare. Long gone are the days when an Aussie reserve side boasting the likes of Stuart Law, Michael Di Venuto, and Martin Love would’ve beaten most Test teams.

There seems to be very little behind Steve Smith, David Warner, and Marnus Labuschagne these days. Perhaps the white ball revolution is biting down under too? Whilst this is undoubtedly good news for England, it does make me worried about the future of first class cricket in general.

