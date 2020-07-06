Series against the West Indies used to be entirely predictable. Viv Richards, Malcolm Marshall and Co turned up, rolled us over, tickled our tummies, and walked away with a comprehensive victory. Series sometimes finished 5-0. Glenn McGrath would’ve approved.

However, things began to change in the 1990s. After losing 5-0 in 1984, 5-0 in 1985/86, and then 4-0 in 1988 (there must have been a bit of rain around in that one), England suddenly started to get competitive. We surprised Sir Viv’s men with a stunning victory in Jamaica the following year (although we ultimately lost the series 1-2), and then we finally matched them at home in a memorable 2-2 series draw in 1991. The worm was finally turning.

Since then we’ve done rather well against the Windies. Although we didn’t win a series in the Caribbean until 2003, we more than matched them at home. We drew 2-2 in 1995 and then beat them well – a superb 3-1 series win – in 2000. Since then we’ve won 6 of the ten series played (home and away) with two draws and two Windies wins. Those two Windies successes were surprises too. England seemed to underestimate the opposition and played very poorly.

So what’s going to happen this time? The bookies are in no doubt. England are massive favourites. And I mean massive. According to William Hill, who BettingOnline recommend for cricket odds, the hapless Windies are as long as 12-1. That’s ridiculously generous in a two horse race – especially as our Caribbean friends like nothing more than pooping English parties. They ran us close the last time they were over here, won memorably at Headingley, and this time England won’t have Joe Root for the first Test.

What’s more, the West Indies and England are quite similar in some ways. Although England have the edge on paper, both teams are stronger in bowling than batting. The Windies arrived in Manchester, where they played two warm up games between themselves, with a very handy pace attack. It’s not quite as good as some pundits would have us believe – some seem to be pining for the 1980s – but it’s pretty good nonetheless.

The visitors’ attack at The Rose Bowl is likely to consist of Kemar Roach, who’s now 32 years old and as skilful as ever, Shannon Gabriel, Alzarri Joseph, and Jason Holder. They average 27, 31, 33, and 26 respectively in Test cricket. That’s not bad by modern standards.

The visitors’ fast men also complement each other quite nicely. Gabriel and Joseph provide the pace, with Roach and Holder testing batsmen’s techniques through accuracy. Their spinner, who’s likely to be Jomel Warrican, also has a handy average of 28 although these statistics have been slightly inflated by some helpful Caribbean wickets. England’s former Lions will certainly know all about Warrican.

The Windies batting, however, looks flimsier than a grass skirt. Indeed, it looks totally devoid of quality. Their top six all average in the low 30s (at best), their much improved wicket-keeper batsman Shane Dowrich has been nursing a side injury that ruled him out of the second warm-up, and skipper Jason Holder’s batting form has fallen off a cliff. He made just seven runs in three warm up innings. Oh dear.

Unless the Windies pull a surprise, their openers are likely to be Kraigg Braithwaite and John Campbell. Although the former is occasionally a pig to dismiss, the latter is a career journeyman with just one score of fifty plus in his six Tests to date. And that came in a game against Afghanistan.

The Windies No.3 is likely to be Shmarh Brooks, another journeyman who’s almost 32 years old with a first-class average of 32. How on earth do you get selected for your country with a record like that? The all-rounder Roston Chase will probably bat at 5 – unless they bolster the batting by including Jermaine Blackwood, who’s another career under-performer barely averaging 30.

The bloke I haven’t talked about, of course, is Shai Hope (who will bat 4). It’s hard not to abandon Hope altogether because he always looks so accomplished at the crease. He’s stylish, technically sound, and uber-talented. Indeed, he averages over 40 against England and has two centuries against us.

However – and there’s a big ‘but’ coming – Hope’s overall Test record is incredibly poor. He averages just 27 after 31 Tests. Although he once made a 90 against Pakistan, he’s failed against every other country. His other Test fifties (other than the ones he’s made against us) were scored against Bangladesh and Zimbabwe. He’s barely troubled the scorers in every other series. He might be a world class ODI batsman but Hope is usually hopeless when it comes to Test cricket.

The million-dollar question is how a batsman so talented can underperform so badly and with such regularity? I was able to put this question to Windies coach Phil Simmons in a webinar on Friday evening and he simply didn’t have an answer. “I really don’t know … I’ll ask Shai and he can use your question as motivation” he said. So when Hope scores another century this week you can all blame me!

There is one glimmer of hope for the Windies batsmen, however. For starters, the pitches in the Caribbean haven’t exactly been roads in recent times. In fact, they’ve been deliberately injecting some pace to encourage fast bowling. Therefore it’s possible that their career statistics don’t really reflect their batsmen’s true abilities. Maybe an average of 30 isn’t too bad when you’re playing on trickier surfaces?

Secondly – and I think this has been somewhat ignored by the broader media – the aforementioned Windies batsmen have enjoyed some level of success against England in the past: Kraigg Brathwaite has two Test centuries against England to his name, both Shai Hope’s Test centuries were scored against England, and one of Roston Chase’s five Test tons was scored against us as well.

Meanwhile, one of Dowrich’s three Test tons came against the English, and Blackwood’s only Test century was scored against us too. Food for thought perhaps. The Windies do seem to find something extra when they’re facing English bowlers.

As for England, the absence of Root will certainly hurt. He’s our only world-class batsman. A top four of Burns, Sibley, Crawley and Denly doesn’t look particularly strong. I would’ve included Lawrence for the latter. There will be a lot of pressure on Stokes and Pope in the middle-order.

There’s also the crowd-factor, or rather the non-crowd factor, to consider. These matches are bound to feel a little strange. Who knows how the players will respond? Ben Stokes usually performs better on the big occasion when his adrenaline is pumping. Ditto Stuart Broad. I wonder whether these low-key affairs will bring the best out of our talismen?

Having said that, I do expect England to win. But I won’t be surprised if the West Indies make us work harder than expected. We’ve underestimated them before and paid the price.

