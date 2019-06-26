If the World Cup was a bilateral series – the criterium by which we reached the top of the world rankings – we’d currently be celebrating a 4-3 series win. Everyone would be extolling the vim and virtuosity of our victorious squad, and the management would be basking in the glory of yet another triumph.
But this isn’t a bilateral series. Recent defeats in the World Cup’s league format have hurt our prospects badly. I’ve long said that the current England side plays exciting cricket but loses too many games – we’ve lost two of every five games since the last World Cup – and now the chickens are coming home to mess in the roost.
The other brilliant point doing the rounds – I think this originally came from that wise old sage Mike Atherton – is that England simply aren’t used to playing under pressure. Bilateral ODI series are generally either an afterthought or a warm up for a high profile test series. Consequently there’s little riding on them. They’re essential just a bit of fun in which Jos Buttler and Co can play their trick-shots and entertain the galleries.
Unfortunately, however, World Cups are a completely different specimen. They are the main event. And thus far England have looked completely unsure how to cope in this high pressured environment.
As an avid watcher of other sports I’ve always been fascinated by the style and psychology of teams that win big global events. It’s generally rare for flair teams that light up the group stages to go on and win the actual trophy. Football is a good example. Everyone waxes lyrical about the sexy football played by Brazil, for example, but they last won a World Cup in 2002. And the last time they reached the semi finals (at home) they got trounced by the uber-efficient Germans.
The German football team personifies the style and methodology of typical tournament winners. They are exceptionally well drilled, play the percentages, do the basics well, and make few (if any) mistakes. Champagne football, champagne rugby, and champagne cricket, always seems to be ephemeral. It flashes for a game or two but ultimately fizzles out. It’s the efficient teams that last the course. After all, it’s incredibly hard to execute the fancy stuff and play with complete freedom when the pressure is stifling.
It’s the same in rugby. Teams with a strong set-piece and powerful forwards usually win. Less can go wrong. Even the immensely talented New Zealand All Blacks struggled to win their seminal world cup at home in 2011. They blew everyone away in the pool stages but could only scrape an incredibly nervy 8-7 victory against a poor France side in the final. All the sexy rugby from previous rounds evaporated when the pressure was really on. They’ve since become a colossus because they can play practical rugby and grind out results when needed.
So where does this leave the England cricket team? In my view it looks, at the moment anyway, as though we’ve dedicated the last 4 years to perfecting a strategy that can rarely be perfect – a strategy, I’m afraid to say, that simply doesn’t win big tournaments. One could say the strategy has been rather boneheaded. It’s focuses on getting people through the gates rather than actually winning tournaments.
The contribution of Paul Farbrace on Sky’s post-match Debate programme summed it up really. He completely refused to acknowledge any flaws in England’s approach. I found his pie-eyed optimism and intransigence quite embarrassing really. When Bob Willis pointed out that England had come unstuck on slow pitches in the past (not least the Champions Trophy semi), Farbrace argued that they lost that game because they weren’t positive enough! He simply wouldn’t countenance any criticism at all. No wonder England are so inflexible and unable to learn. What’s wrong with saying “we need to get better from X and learn from this defeat”? Farbrace was basically putting his fingers in his ears.
Perhaps I don’t need to repeat what I’ve said a hundred times before on this blog, especially as this problem is finally being acknowledged by the mainstream media, but England really do only play one way: it’s the gung-ho way or the highway. When they need to adapt, show flexibility, and think things through, they generally come unstuck. And this is why we’re finding the World Cup so difficult: it’s new opposition on different pitches every game. It’s simply not the run-fest on flack tracks we’re accustomed to, especially at home.
The problem with England’s approach was summed up by one incredibly revealing statistic yesterday: we only scored 3 singles in the first ten overs of our innings. This is absolutely flabbergasting – especially as we only needed singles (i.e. less than a run a ball) to win.
England seemed completely infatuated with hitting boundaries. They completely forgot that rotating the strike and hustling ones and twos is the best way to ease pressure and build a chase. Had they done so they wouldn’t have needed to play the ill-advised ambitious strokes that proved their downfall.
What’s really head-scratching is that Finch and Warner showed exactly how to go about building an innings under pressure. They realised conditions favoured the bowlers so they bided their time, dug in, rotated the strike, and almost played first class innings to begin with. The big shots came later.
Whereas Australia’s bowlers seemed to learn from England – the one positive from yesterday is that our bowlers came back strongly in the second half of the Australian innings – our batsmen completely ignored the way Finch and Warner played. It’s almost like the very concept of playing a red ball innings in an ODI is an anathema to them.
So where do we go from here? I'm not sure really. There's still time for England to qualify for the semis and ultimately win the trophy. After all, we probably only need to win one of our last two matches to qualify.
It’s a bit of a cliche but anything really can happen if we reach the semis. If England beat India but then lose the New Zealand, for example, our habit of losing one in every three games might actually work in our favour: we’ll lose the last group game but then win the semi and final! Ahem.
There’s also an argument that maybe, just maybe, the pressure will be less intense now that people realise this England side is flawed? Now their perceived sheen of invincibility has rubbed off, perhaps they can just go ‘xxxx it’ (to coin a phrase) and play with freedom again. They’ll need to encounter favourable pitches, of course, but they may get lucky.
One thing in our favour is that the other sides chasing fourth spot aren’t exactly world beaters at this point. It will be a big ask for Pakistan or Bangladesh to win two of their remaining matches. And if England lose both their remaining games against India and New Zealand then we won’t deserve to qualify anyway.
Whatever happens, however, I think it’s pretty evident that we can no longer claim this England side is exceptional. We’re flawed. One trick ponies if you like. But that doesn’t mean that there won’t be a happy ending. It’s just less likely than we thought it was a month ago.
James Morgan
Superb article. And right.
It seems to me that England are the Graeme Hick of international teams – flat track bullies who can beat anyone on their day, especially when there isn’t much riding on the result of the game, but regularly fall short when faced with different conditions, or teams with a few top class players fired up for the competition. And, at the bottom line, Roy, Bairstow, Buttler, Morgan…good players, but not outstanding, not regular world beaters; Root alone amongst out batsmen can stand alongside Kohli, Williamson etc. And our bowlers just aren’t as good as Amir, Starc, Bumrah etc.
I’d quickly like to defend Graeme Hick 🙂 He was an excellent ODI player even though his career disappointed in tests. He was even man of the match in the 1992 World Cup semi final against South Africa after scoring a superb 83 off 90 balls against an attack led by Allan Donald.
England side have not been able to take any criticism in the test side for several years now despite some woefully inept and inconsistent performances, looks like the same attitude is with the ODI side. Comes from the top – I wonder whether they reflect in the dressing room or they just pat each other on the back and say we’ll get ’em next time because of the total lack of meaning and pressure in ODI cricket
I still think we’re the most talented side out there and other teams seem to be of the view we’re the scalp they most prize. To me the problem is conditions have changed during the competition as ‘flaming june’ has become ‘raining june’. I don’t think it’s anything to do with pressure. At the start of the tournament pitches were a bit slow but pretty flat, now they’re getting stodgy as groundstaff cant get out to work on them. I don’t think it’s any coincidence that as our batting style is hampered with tennis ball bounce when the ball hits the seam yet our bowling has been more effective. Against Sri Lanka and Australia we bowled pretty well, but don’t seem to know how to adjust our batting style to cope with the present stodginess.
We need to look at a team like New Zealand, who when they lost 2 wickets in the first over against the Windies knuckled down with Williamson and Taylor to accumulate, hitting very few boundaries, yet were able to put together a matchwinning 150 partnership in less than 30 overs. It’s about the mentality. The depressing thing about England’s post match interviews is they show no sign of adapting their style, it’s almost as though they’d rather lose in cavalier fashion than win ugly. Stoke’s arrogant comments about our ‘A’ game blowing people away does not sit well with Morgan’s obvious frustration at us not doing the basics, like building partnerships. The more risks you take the less chance of that happening. No team can bring their A-game to every match, so you must have a competitive alternative. I don’t feel we have this mindset at present, so we have to get Roy back, even if he’s not 100%. He’s clearly something of a talisman and Bairstow is struggling to carry the mantle of intimidator.
All that said the Aussies had a game plan and the skill set to carry it out, the ball that got Stokes was the best I’ve seen this tournament, however this is made easier if you know how the opposition is going to play in advance. The Aussies look impressive and their superior competitive instincts for me make them favourites. Tournaments are won by teams who get better as things progress. I just hope we’ve not shot our bolt too early. That loss against Sri Lanka has changed everything for us, can we learn from it?
Somebody picked a good day to leak to the DM that England players are about to get a massive pay rise (because of the new TV deal). When rewards get this disconnected from results in sport, the result is Manchester United.
Meanwhile it looks like good Pakistan have rocked up to reduce NZ to about 100/5 at the time of writing. They’re holding their catches and the less heralded bowlers taking wickets. The top of the table isn’t getting any less interesting. I just hope the idiotic rule that matches won is the first tie-breaker for teams on the same points instead of head-to-head or NRR doesn’t decide that last SF place because it will punish the teams hit by rain twice.
I caught a few moments of Farbrace’s bollox last night and noted he has inherited the default denial response of many of hiis predecessors. I had previously thought that he was one of the more sensible guys. Big mistake.
I’ve made a similar comment here before, but it has always seemed to me that the Bayliss/Morgan philosophy of let them score as many as they like, we can get them, was likely to come unstuck at a WC where the pressure of consistently having to chase large totals (which they haven’t even had to do) against the top sides, match after match would get to them. It has.
The other major flaw in England’s preparation has been playing almost solely on flat tracks. Not only does this give batsmen – such as Morgan – false confidence, but it meant that England’s lower order went into the WC having had very little time in the middle, with predictable results.
I don’t think many cricket followers had England down as near certs for this tournament. To me they were always one of 3 or 4 sides in with a chance and so it has proved. Yesterday really was a shocker though and it’s up hill all the way from here.