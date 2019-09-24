First of all let’s pat the selectors on the back for really freshening up England’s test squad. There are some really exciting names in the 15 selected for the two tests against New Zealand. Not all of them have outstanding domestic records but Ed Smith has finally done something I’ve been pleading with him to do for a long time: take a punt on some talented county players (a la Duncan Fletcher) rather than going back time and again to the worn out white ball well.

Jason Roy has gone. Thank God. Jonny Bairstow has also gone. A tough call but one that couldn’t be ducked any longer. And there are no places for archetypal English medium fast seamers like Craig Overton or Lewis Gregory. Well done, Ed.

Their replacements are a mixture of red ball specialists (has Smith finally seen the light?!) and young players with potential: Dom Sibley, Zak Crawley, Saqib Mahmood, and Matt Parkinson. Ollie Pope is also in the squad. Let’s quickly talk about them one by one.

Not even Jason Roy’s mum could argue with the inclusion of Sibley. He was the outstanding batsman in the championship this summer and thoroughly deserves his spot. Although there’s some concern that he could turn out to be a one-season wonder, England aren’t exactly blessed with alternatives at this point. Picking Sibley was the natural choice and I’m glad that Ed Smith has made the obvious call rather than getting too cute.

The next inclusion nobody will argue with – except perhaps Sam Hain’s mum – is Ollie Pope. We’ve all known about Pope for a year or so now. He’s the outstanding young batsman on the county scene and he’s made an excellent return from a nasty injury that limited his opportunities earlier this summer. At one point it looked like he might have to fight for a place in the middle-order with Jos Buttler – more about that later – but now it looks like he’s odds on to start.

The slightly more surprising picks are Crawley, Mahmood, and Parkinson. Nobody can question their talent and potential but some may question the timing of their promotion – not least because they haven’t exactly set the championship on fire quite yet.

Zak Crawley is a very talented young player with the aptitude to occupy the crease. He’s tall, drives well, and generally looks the part. But at the age of 21 this does seem a tad early for him. He averaged 34 this season – not bad for an opener considering the conditions most championship games are played in these days, but clearly there’s room for improvement.

What’s more, at 6ft 5 there’s a slight danger, weird as it sounds, that he might be too tall for international cricket. Not many players that tall make it. He’s a couple of centimetres taller than Graeme Hick and just a centimetre taller than the giant Tom Moody. Players like that have a long reach, which can help them to play spin, but they do make an enticing target for pacemen. He can expect a plenty of short stuff into his armpit when he eventually faces Australia.

Saqid Mahmood is another exciting young cricketer who somewhat underachieved in the championship this year. His 31 wickets in division 2 cost just over 31. This is slightly worrying because wickets fell like frogs from an Egyptian sky in division two this year. He had the 61st best average of all bowlers in the second tier despite playing 9 games (which is a good sample size).

However, at just 22 years of age, young Saqib clearly has talent. He bowls at a brisk fast-medium (at least he did every time I watched him) and his performances in the soon to be defunct Royal London One Day Cup were outstanding. I’d much rather England try to develop a bowler with potential than go back to honest county pros like Craig Overton or Toby Roland Jones who might only ever play a role in English conditions.

Mahmood’s Lancs teammate Matt Parkinson is the real joker in this pack. And I really like this pick. Yes he might become the next Mason Crane but personally I think he looks like a more natural leggie than Hampshire’s forgotten man. I’ve been impressed every time I’ve seen him so I’m delighted that he’s on England’s radar.

The only worry is that it may be too early for Parkinson too. He’s just 22 years old and only played 4 championship games this summer (although he did take his wickets at an eye catching 18). The problem, however, is that most of the candidates for second spinner are very wet behind the ears. Amar Virdi is one hell of a talent, and I would’ve been pleased if he’d been picked too, but maybe Ed Smith has an eye on the Ashes next winter. Leg-spinners tend to be more effective than finger spinners down under.

Overall I’m really excited by the mixture of potential and experience in this squad. It may take some of them time to find their feet (like Rory Burns did) but it’s so encouraging that Smith seems to be turning his back on his previous policy of preferring white ball players and all-rounders come bits and pieces cricketers.

Although Ed’s options were somewhat limited by Adil Rashid’s shoulder problem, Moeen Ali’s unavailability, plus the lack of other obvious players with IPL exposure, a year ago we might have seen recalls for Alex Hales (or a similar attacking player) Eoin Morgan, or possibly even Sam Billings. Instead we’ve got players who might turn out to be the next Alastair Cook rather than the next Craig Kieswetter.

The only danger, as I mentioned above, is that the likes of Crawley, Mahmood, and Parkinson are very inexperienced. However, I see this as a bit of a development tour for them. They’re unlikely to play unless there’s an injury, so I see no harm in exposing them to the international environment. What’s more, there’s always the old adage to justify the inclusion of young players: if you’re good enough you’re old enough.

So having praised Ed Smith for fifteen paragraphs (is that a record on TFT?) now it’s time for the caveat i.e. the kick in the crotch he was probably expecting. Spread your legs and brace yourself, Mr Smith. This is gonna sting …

Why the hell have England only picked one keeper? And why, of all people, is that keeper Jos Butter, a mercurial batsman who probably isn’t even in the top ten glovemen in the country? He’s a stopper not a keeper.

I really don’t understand Ed Smith’s thinking here. Yes there are only two test matches in New Zealand, but what happens if there’s an injury on the morning of the game? I’ve heard people mention that Ollie Pope and Rory Burns can keep but that would be ridiculous. Can you really imagine Pope making his long awaited England return with the gloves?! When was the last time these two kept in a professional cricket match?

What this shows, in my opinion, is a worrying lack of respect for the key position of wicket keeper. Ben Foakes hasn’t had the best summer with that bat – he’s not the only one who struggled with the awkward timing of championship games – but he’s still the best wicket-keeper in the world and worth his weight in gold.

The decision to give Buttler the gloves is also something of a cop out and many will see it as favouritism. This winter it looked like England would have to choose between Pope and Buttler at number 5 or 6. Giving Buttler the gloves, even though he’s struggled to justify his place with the bat, enables England to pick both in the same XI. But in doing so it weakens England behind the stumps.

Wicket-taking chances are like gold dust in test cricket. You have to snaffle every one. And England need to do this to win in places like India and Australia. Unfortunately, shoving Jos behind the stumps damages the team in this regard. And many will see it as a desperate attempt to keep Buttler in the team at all costs in the hope that Ed Smith will eventually, eventually, be proved right that the flagship selection of his tenure was a good one.

In the meantime what will become of Jonny Bairstow – who only averaged a run less than Buttler against Australia despite the burden of keeping. Will he be back? I certainly hope so. He’s a slightly better keeper than Buttler and my gut tells me he’s potentially a better test batsman too. After all, he does have 6 hundreds to his name (rather than Jos’s one) and he averages almost ten runs more than Buttler in first class cricket too.

The problem with Jonny is that his defence looked almost as bad as Jason Roy’s this summer – possibly a direct consequence of his efforts to become a world class ODI player. I really hope that Jonny goes away, works on his game, and comes back stronger.

Having said that, it was absolutely the right decision to drop Bairstow. England cannot pick underperforming players indefinitely. This decision sends the message that underachievement will only be indulged for so long. Our test batsmen have had a long rope. Some would argue far too long. So now it’s only fair that someone else gets a chance.

James Morgan

