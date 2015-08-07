Comments thread: day two at Trent Bridge

So here we go again. Are you nervous? Surely we can’t screw this one up. Can we?

This is the comments thread for day two at Nottingham. Will Joe Root score a double century? Will Mark Wood make a fifty? Will Jos Buttler make double figures? Will I stop asking bloody annoying questions that nobody knows the answer to?

Personally I’m really looking forward to the day. Even if we capitulate and get knocked over for 300, we’ll still have a healthy lead of 240. I still can’t quite believe what happened yesterday.

I expect Australia to fight back hard in the opening session. If we can weather the storm, I expect their bowlers to tire and our batsmen to build an insurmountable lead.

Then again, this series has been so unpredictable, perhaps we shouldn’t get ahead of ourselves. I half expect a tornado to appear from nowhere and wash out / blow away the rest of the game.

The Aussies probably deserve a bit of luck after yesterday. Or do they? No they don’t. Sod ’em.

James Morgan

@DoctorCopy