Champions Trophy Preview – Sri Lanka

The Champions Trophy starts in a couple of weeks and people are already tipping England, India, Australia and South Africa to win. But what about Sri Lanka? Because they’ve lost so many great players in recent years they’re flying under the radar somewhat. This isn’t entirely surprising because so many of their new stars are unknown quantities (to English fans at least).

With this in mind, we’ve called up an expert on Sri Lankan cricket to help us. His name is Ilamaran Sivarajah, and he sent me this great preview called ‘Will Sri Lanka Provide the Allurement of Unpredictability at the 2017 Champions Trophy?’ Over to you Ila …

The second coming of the Champions Trophy is swiftly descending upon the cricketing world. On June first, 8 of the test cricket playing, full ICC member countries (baring West Indies and Zimbabwe) will compete for the trophy in England over a span of 18 days.

While all the teams will have aspirations of popping champagne under the confetti, only some of them possess a realistic chance. Unfortunately, as a Sri Lankan fan, my team isn’t fancied by the book makers or the pundits. And unfortunately that’s an accurate reflection of their recent form. Although “recent” is putting a positive spin on things as the so called transition period after the retirements of Kumar and Mahela has lasted for half a quinquennium.

The Sri Lankan board released the names of the players who were selected in the squad for the Champions Trophy on the 24th of April. The 15 players set to make the trip to England are:

Angelo Mathews (C), 2. Upul Tharanga, Niroshan Dickwella, 4. Kusal Perera, 5. Kusal Mendis, 6. Chamara Kapugedera, 7. Asela Gunaratne, 8. Dinesh Chandimal, 9. Lasith Malinga, 10. Suranga Lakmal, 11. Nuwan Pradeep, 12. Nuwan Kulasekera, 13. Thisara Perera, 14. Lakshan Sandakan, 15. Seekkuge Prasanna

Lets dissect these players into their conceived roles .

Openers

There are three openers in the squad. Dickwella, K. Perera and Thanranga. Dickwella is an entertaining young wicketkeeper batsman. His repertoire of strokes includes all the ramps and paddles as well as textbook strokes that please the eye. He should be a player to watch in this tournament. He attended the same high school as Kumar Sangakkara and, because I also share the same alma mater, I really hope Dickwella performs well.

Among the other two openers, Tharanga should be given the nod in my opinion. In a young team, a batsman with experience at the helm should be advantageous. Besides, K. Perera has not grasped the many opportunities that he has been given. He may remind everyone of Sanath Jayasuriya on occasion with his flamboyant free flowing batting, but its high time the selectors and fans realized he is not some luxuriant incarnation of Sanath (who oddly is the chief selector).

Top Order

Top order batsmen would be picked from Mendis, Kapugedara, Chandimal and Mathews. It’s also possible one of the openers plays in one of these positions. Mendis is another young batsmen who Sri Lanka have hung their future hopes on. He has shown the capability to play long knocks but his exuberance has often been his undoing too. Plus he’s vulnerable outside off stump early on.

Kapugethara was a prospect 10 odd years ago. His continuous but intermittent selection in the side over the years defies logic. If he get’s an opportunity I wish him well. A top order batsman who can bowl finger spin should have gotten the benefit of this selection (Danajaya De Silva comes to mind).

Chandimal and Mathews, the two most recognized batsmen in the squad, should slot in at No 4 and No 5. Chamdimal is an exciting player and should keep wicket too.

Mathews is coming off an injury but is still the best cricketer in Sri Lanka. I suspect he’s the only Sri Lankan player wielding a willow that the opposition will really worry about.

Middle Order/ All Rounders

The middle order selection is quite exciting. Gunaratna, T. Perera and Prasanna are all strong and burly individuals who can bowl as well as swing for the fences. These three, when on song, can wreak havoc with the bat. Balls could be deposited in the bleachers with alarming regularity.

These players also have the unabashed attitude to counterpunch any verbal sledges that may be uttered in their direction. I am hoping these guys light up the tournament with some fireworks. This trio can sway a match in Sri Lanka’s favour rapidly.

Bowlers

That wily operator, Malinga is back in the ranks after a sustained hiatus. He may be slower and a bit pudgier but that dipping slow yorker is still deadly. No one quite has the control he has of swinging yorkers in the dearth overs. Sri Lanka will be hoping he can find some discernable form that can stimulate the rest of the bowling cast.

Lakmal is a tall hit the deck type bowler who can cause some concern for the batsmen. Kulasekara will play a containing role and apply his vast experience if he gets the call ahead of Pradeep.

Another player to keep an eye on is the left arm Chinaman spinner Sandakan. His Googley turns a mile and is hard to pick, especially for non-subcontinent batsmen.

The Verdict

While not favourites by any stretch of the imagination, it’s always fun to speculate that your team will defy expectations before a big tournament. Maybe a team of impetuous stroke players can align and become coherent for a span of about two weeks? After all, the unpredictability of cricket is one of its astounding allurements.

Until then I’ll just watch Sanga hit a few more hundreds for Surrey!

Ilamaran Sivarajah