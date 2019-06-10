The World Cup is finally beginning to warm up. Yesterday’s game between India and Australia was the first heavyweight showdown of the tournament, and those of us who cry when Smith and Warner laugh, and laugh when Smith and Warner cry, were rolling in the aisles by the end. India completely out-played the Canary Yellows in all departments.

It was a really strange performance by the Aussies. They were bullied with the ball and strangely insipid with the bat. Their chase was a bit like the Bangladesh one on Saturday. The top order batted as though they never thought they’d reach the target. David Warner took 25 balls to reach his half-century in an extremely curious knock. In doing so he probably lost his side the game. It was an unusually castrated Bull.

However, tempted as it is to dwell on Australia’s inadequacies – I could probably write a whole article on Adam Zampa’s hairband, not to mention his ‘hand warmers’ – today I’d like to tell you about another World Cup: the Kingfisher Drone Catch World Cup. It’s a great concept.

Here’s how it works. Kingfisher put a cricket ball in chamber attached to a drone. The drone flies extremely high – the world record is 80 metres – and then releases said ball. The competitor below then tries to catch it. The concept therefore takes the expression “it’s coming down with snow on it” to a whole new level.

This year the Drone Catch World Cup is taking place at the picturesque Wormsley Cricket Ground, which was built by Sir Paul Getty, near High Wycombe on 8th July. And there’s a chance that you, as a TFT reader and cricket aficionado, could actually compete for the trophy!

Just email dronecatch@kingfisher.co.uk and explain in 50 words or less why you should be chosen to represent your country at the event. Don’t forget to mention what country that is. There will be competitors representing India, Australia, Pakistan, New Zealand etc as well as England.

The winner will receive a case of Kingfisher, a personalised shirt, and a day at the Gray-Nicolls factory where they’ll make you a bespoke bat. The latter’s got to be worth a few bob.

I get approached by a lot of companies before major tournaments who usually want me to promote contrived and cheesy content in exchange for peanuts. This time, however, I paused before pressing my spam button because a Drone Catch competition sounds like a laugh. There’s some amusing footage on YouTube of former players having a go.

By the way, the 80m world record I mentioned earlier was set by Aussie keeper Alyssa Healy (the niece of Ian Healy). Reckon you could beat that? 80m is about the height of a 20 storey building. Obviously I could break this record myself without breaking sweat. Sadly however, I won’t be able to attend this year. And Kingfisher have already promised me a case of beer J

James Morgan