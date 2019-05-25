Bangladesh has shown the cricket betting public it can now successfully challenge the best teams in the world. The Tigers have finally shed their tag of being a cricketing minnow as they have some formidable players in their squad these days.

The best cricket betting sites don’t give Bangladesh much of a chance at the 2019 World Cup though. Bet365 has given Bangladesh 80/2 odds of winning the competition, with similar long odds offered by Betway and Bodog.

Bangladesh Should Set Formidable Goals

While the odds are not in favour of Bangladesh winning the World Cup, the team certainly has a fair chance of making it to the quarter-finals. If they do well and have a good day, there’s no reason why they cannot get to the semi-finals.

Head coach Steve Rhodes, along with captain Masrafe Bin Mortaza, will have to work closely together to set challenging goals. The biggest challenge, however, will be instilling the self-belief that they can go out there and beat the best.

In previous World Cups, the Bangladesh cricket team did not have a lot of expectations on their shoulders but that’s no longer the case. The entire country will pin their hopes on their team doing well at the 2019 ICC World Cup and giving them something to cheer about.

Tigers At Home But Lambs In England?

Other cricketing nations have begun to stand up and give Bangladesh the respect they deserve because they have played phenomenally well at home.

Bangladesh has done well in all three formats of the game when they play in places like Dhakka and Chittagong. The hot and humid conditions are brutal on touring teams, and the Bangladesh cricket team have used their home conditions to their advantage.

However, things are going to be completely different in England. The conditions will offer swing, seam and not a lot of spin. While Bangladesh does have a decent bowling line-up, their batting will have to fire consistently if they are going to do well.

Experienced Players Must Stand Up

Bangladesh has a great blend of experience and youth in their squad. It will be up to the experienced players to lead from the front. The senior players include captain Masrafe Bin Mortaza, vice-captain Shakib Al Hasan, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal and former captain Mushfiqur Rahim. These players will want to do well at the World Cup as it is quite possible that a number of them will not make it to the next one.

Shakib Al Hasan will have to play a major role with both the bat and ball if Bangladesh are to do well. He has all the talent in the world, but he needs to work on both his physical and mental conditioning to perform consistently.

Young Guns Have A Chance To Make A Name

Bangladesh will be fielding a lot of young players who will be eager to make a name for themselves on the biggest cricketing stage. Players like Mustafizur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Farhad Reza will be given the opportunity to shine, and it will be up to them to grab it with both hands and do their nation proud.

If the pressure of playing in the World Cup gets to them, then Bangladesh will have a hard time making it to the quarter-finals. However, sometimes young players can be fearless, so having a lot of inexperienced players could actually help.

Tri Nation Series – Great Preparation

The Bangladeshi cricket team decided to prepare for the 2019 World Cup with a tri-nations tournament with Ireland and the West Indies. Travelling to Dublin to play Ireland twice presented a good chance to get accustomed to the conditions.

The Tri Nation series took place from 05 May to 15 May with the final taking place on 17 May. Bangladesh played extremely well and beat the Windies three times in a row, including the final, which they won by five wickets. This was just the confidence booster they needed.

If the Tigers can take this form into the World Cup then the semi finals could be within their grasp. They will certainly surprise a team or two along the way.

