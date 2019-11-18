Arguably the biggest story from England’s winning draw against New Zealand A at Whangarei was the performance of Jos Buttler. He kept well by all accounts and scored vital runs when the team needed it.

Jos’s 110 was just his second first class hundred since 2015. The other one came in August 2018 against India at Trent Bridge. He now has 6 red ball hundreds to his name in 163 first class innings.

The big question is whether Jos now has the maturity to score multiple Test hundreds for England? Personally I think he does. Although his average of 36 under Joe Root’s captaincy is solid rather than spectacular, I’ve been relatively impressed with him since his controversial recall even though I opposed it at the time.

Buttler generally looks composed at the crease these days, has no glaring technical deficiencies, and he’s shown on numerous occasions that he can dig in and bat time. Those who still portray him as a stereotypical white ball biffer simply haven’t been paying attention.

Now that Buttler is settling into a clearly defined role – the traditional batsman-keeper position at No.7 – I think he’s well placed to succeed. There really was little point in picking him as a specialist batsman, as he’s not quite good enough to bat 5, so it probably works in his favour now that Bairstow and Foakes are out of the picture.

With the wicket-keeper’s spot indisputably his for the time being, Jos can finally focus on his dual-disciplines without looking over his shoulder or worrying about being shunted up the order. I think he’ll thrive now that his role is clear and he feels secure. England’s line-up also has a more traditional, balanced, and comfortable feel now that Jos is back at 7 (with the gloves) and there’s a proper specialist batsman in Ollie Pope at 6.

Having said that, however, I don’t think the debate about Buttler’s place in the side is going to disappear anytime soon. England are blessed with three extremely good wicket-keeping options at No.7 and one could make a compelling case for all of them. Indeed, one could argue that the case for Buttler is actually the weakest of the three.

First let’s look at Jonny Bairstow. Three years ago several good judges were calling Jonny the best England keeper-batsman for years. His record was even better than Matt Prior’s and he looked set to become a fixture in the side for a decade.

Many people, including myself, were convinced that Jonny would achieve great things because his success for England had come on the back of consistent pre-eminence at county level. He’d scored over twenty first class centuries at an average of 45, and George Dobell once described him as possibly the most dominant batsman in county cricket since Graeme Hick.

If one looks at the first class records of Bairstow and Buttler there’s really no comparison. Jonny averages ten runs per innings more, has scored four times as many hundreds, and twice as many fifties. In fact, before this weekend Jonny had made more Test tons than Jos had first class tons.

Unfortunately, however, the Bairstow of three years ago no longer seems to exist. Old Jonny was a better red ball player than a white ball one. He’d made buckets of runs and numerous centuries for Yorkshire in the championship but only three centuries in the domestic fifty over competition. But Jonny had seen England’s white ball transformation under Trevor Bayliss, knew there was a World Cup approaching, and wanted in.

In order to compete for Alex Hales’s place at the top of the order alongside Jason Roy, Jonny deliberately tweaked his technique to help him stay leg-side of the ball and open up the off-side. As a result he learned to drive anything with a hint of width imperiously through the covers. The downside was that he became vulnerable to being bowled through the gate – never a good look for a quality batsman. His defensive method therefore became as porous as Rab C Nesbitt’s string vest.

Although I’d much prefer Jonny to refocus on red ball cricket I just can’t see this happening now. A couple of weeks ago he smashed 84 off just 24 balls for Kerala Knights (don’t worry, I’ve never heard of them either) in the Sharjah T10 league. Would you give up a form of the game that’s so lucrative if you were really good at it?

The problem for Jonny is that there’s no guarantee he’ll get his Test place back even if he puts in the hard yards in the nets with a technical coach. Buttler is the man in possession, Ed Smith seems enamoured with the incumbent after making him the flagship selection of his tenure as National Selector, and there’s also the next man up and fan favourite Ben Foakes to consider.

If Jos was somewhat lucky to earn his Test recall in 2018 then Ben Foakes’s international career has been the absolute antithesis. Thus far ‘Rental Ben’ (for he’s never been able to make a place his own) has played 5 Tests and scored 332 runs at an average of 42 with one century and one fifty. That’s a far better average than both Buttler and Bairstow. And yet Foakes was dropped unceremoniously at what seemed like the first opportunity.

For whatever reason Foakes just doesn’t seem like a sexy pick for Ed Smith and the selectors. It’s really odd. Yes he didn’t have a particularly productive 2019 with the bat for Surrey (averaging just 26 with 5 fifties) but this wasn’t completely disastrous when one considers that Buttler’s career first class record is just a few runs higher. What’s more, Foakes overall record in red ball cricket remains very handy for a keeper: an average of 38 with nine hundreds.

Poor Ben’s ODI career just about sums up his predicament really. He’s played just one game, made a match winning 61 not out, and has never been picked again. It’s hard to see how he’ll ever play again with Buttler, Bairstow, and probably Sam Billings ahead of him in the pecking order.

But picking your keeper at Test level (or indeed any level) shouldn’t just be about batting. A wicket keeper is primarily there to keep wicket. And there’s no doubt that Foakes is the best pure keeper in the country. He might even be the best keeper in the entire world.

Unfortunately however Ed Smith, even though he’s someone with a keen interest in statistics and a somewhat contrarian view of the world, doesn’t seem to value Foakes’s ability take every chance (or half chance), not to mention his ability to keep the byes down. Surely this counts for more than a handful of extra runs a keeper might score with the bat?

But perhaps this is being too unkind to Smith and his fellow selector James Taylor. After all, in opting for Buttler over Foakes – in other words preferring run scoring potential over silky skills and dependability behind the stumps – our National Selector is only doing what international selectors around the world have done for decades now: preferring batsmen-keepers to keeper-batsmen. It might suck. But it’s the modern way.

Although Foakes’s many fans might point out that his red ball batting record in both Tests and first class cricket is currently superior to Buttler’s, it’s Jos’s potential as a batsman that captivates so many. Buttler has more natural talent than most specialist batsmen in the world, not to mention batsmen-keepers; therefore Ed Smith is banking on his protege finally becoming England’s Adam Gilchrist.

Will Jos ever become as good as Gilchrist? Somehow I doubt it. Thus far in his test career he’s shown that very common quality of scoring runs against modest Test opposition but struggling against the very best – he averages just 21 in 18 innings against Australia for example. However, having said that I don’t see any reason why Buttler can’t improve. We all know the talent is there. And now he’s shown that temperament and technique shouldn’t be obstacles either.

Another promising sign for Jos is that he recently spent some time working with Marcus Trescothick. Apparently they focused on his balance at the crease and Buttler now feels more comfortable with his red ball game. All this bodes extremely well, and I’ll be surprised if he doesn’t score runs in New Zealand – although South Africa might present more of a challenge in the new year.

Does Buttler deserve to be playing? Probably not. He did little to warrant his Test recall in 2018 and he struggled just as much with the bat in The Ashes last summer as Bairstow. How strange it was, by the way, that Jos was given a pass by the selectors (as well as the gloves) because he was ostensibly exhausted after the World Cup when Jonny had exactly the same schedule and was dropped.

However, whether Buttler deserves his place or not isn’t really relevant at this point. What matters is that Jos is the man in possession, whether we like it or not, and consequently we all want him to succeed.

The bottom line is that England have three excellent options in the newly restored No.7 keepers spot. I have faith in Buttler, I’d have faith in Bairstow if he was playing, and I trust Ben Foakes too. All of them have plenty to offer. I rate each and every one. And it’s a shame that two of them have to miss out.

So who would you pick? Please feel free to add your thoughts in the comments below. Personally I’d be happy with any of them. Although, if I really had to choose, I’d probably opt for Bairstow. But only if it’s Jonny circa 2016 of course.

James Morgan

