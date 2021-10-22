Bubbles, Toil and Troubles

England’s World T20 campaign kicks off on Saturday against the West Indies. It’s the appetiser for busy winter ahead.
However, for many of England’s players it’s already the second course. They went straight from the English summer to the IPL and now on to Dubai. No wonder Moeen Ali decided to chuck in Test cricket. The likes of Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood will leave the World T20 and then head to Australia for three or four months. The schedule is unrelenting.
I have to admit that I feel some sympathy for the players. Yes, I know they get well paid and it’s an honour to play for one’s country etc, but anyone who’s read Graham Thorpe or Marcus Trescothick’s autobiography will know tough it is spend so long away from home in the public eye. Throw in Covid, and the bio-secure bubbles, and the situation is made infinitely worse.
People who enjoyed touring like Mike Atherton used to spend days off exploring the local culture. England tour some marvellous countries, so there’s usually plenty of eye-opening opportunities to both learn and relax. However, life in the bubble has completely taken this away.
During the last 18 months, touring (particularly the quarantine bits) essentially consists of staring at the same four walls and spending time with the same small group of people. There’s no respite; there’s no opportunity to escape an immerse yourself in something different.
I wouldn’t fancy this one little bit. I can totally understand why England’s players had reservations about the original schedule proposed for The Ashes.
I’m sure that many accounts of life in the bubble will emerge over the next few years when the pandemic is behind us. However, this one by our friend Adam Drury on the Betway Insider Blog caught my eye. It’s not about the England lads, it focuses on the South Africans, but it’s still a good insight into the tedium of bubble life:
This passage really conveys the utter boredom endured by the players. If you’ve had first hand experience of mental health issues, you’ll realise that boredom makes life so much worse. You need to keep your mind active rather than watching the walls slowly close in around you.
The extract above reminds us that different personalities deal with situations differently, too. It’s the little things about bubble life that must get you. I’d never considered how an absence of cleaners in hotels might affect someone who gets uptight about dirt and mess. The situation is a challenge for everyone.
I suppose it will be a relief when the real action starts. At least the players will be more familiar with a match day environment.
Talking of which, I wonder how England will do in this tournament without Ben Stokes or Sam Curran to balance the side? I’m not too fussed about the latter if I’m being honest, but having Stokes around as a destructive hitter and fifth / sixth bowler would definitely help the XI.
On paper I think England’s batting looks strong. There’s plenty of firepower and knowhow available. I can see Dawid Malan becoming a bit of dilemma though. He’s a fine T20 player but not the best player of slow bowling.
Eoin Morgan, who’s form is a worry, has said that he’d happily drop himself rather than one of the other batsmen but personally I just can’t see it. He’s not as whacky as a Dermot Reeve who used to leave himself out of Warwickshire sides for fun.
England’s bowling worries me a lot more. We’ve got some solid cricketers but there’s a distinct lack of stardust without Jofra Archer. Woakes, Willey and Jordan can all go the distance (i.e. over the ropes) if the batsmen get their eye in. A lot will depend on Adil Rashid and whether Moeen Ali and Liam Livingstone can cobble together enough overs as the fifth bowler.
What are your predictions for the tournament ahead? I’m not an avid T20 watcher so I’m not prepared to put my neck on the line for this one.
To be honest, the tournament has come round really quickly and I’ve enjoyed having a few weeks off from cricket watching; therefore I decided not to tune in for the warm up games.
Cricket’s schedule is simply unrelenting these days. And if supporters can get a tad burned out then heaven knows what it’s like for players confined to the bubble. I don’t envy them.
James Morgan
Well I haven’t watched a full T20 match for about 6 years and have no interest in this. I suppose anyone can win it in the day anyway.
As for the bubble life; well on their salaries and staying in first class hotels with every facility I doubt that many will be staring at the wall. I thing. Mr and Mrs Average worker in the UK have more to worry about yet again with all the nonsense coming out of SAGE and the other “experts” at the moment.
Sorry, but I can’t really sympathise with professional cricketers perceived problems.
Agree with most of the article but unfair on Moeen. He gets moved up and down the order randomly to suit, no consistency and no plan. Why was he sent home from India? England’s policy is let’s have 4 near identical medium pacers and if we pick a spinner at all it is to block an end and economy not wicket taking is the objective. All the decent weather cricket in the County Championship is limited over stuff. End result at home we are reasonable because the wicket does the work. In Australia we will inevitably be thrashed by a bog average Aussie team.
I used to like the T20WC but now the format is consuming the rest of the game I’m struggling to raise much enthusiasm for this.
The “minnows” got their usual grotty treatment – an attempt to pretend that the matches this week are part of the tournament while the big boys played warm-ups at the same time and the media haven’t advertised the competition much until now.
Liew wrote an interesting article in the Guardian about players like Chris Greaves and the future the game has to offer them.